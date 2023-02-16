 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Oakland diocese declares bankruptcy over child sex abuse lawsuits, because the Catholic church doesn't have enough money or something   (kron4.com) divider line
24
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How convenient.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Roman Catholic Church has had centuries to figure this shiat out.  They've refined unaccountability to a f*cking art form.  It's a huge shell corporation - each part is nominally independent, under a bishop, so the parent corporation - the Diocese of Rome - can't be held accountable.  There are some really tortured, twisted arguments around this that all amount to, "Rome isn't in charge unless we say we are, and even then we can tell everyone they heard us wrong when we don't like the way things are going."

And governments the world over let them do it.  Tax free, in most.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bankrupted by child sex abuse lawsuits...

either, rather than pay out more $$ they'd prefer to appear to have been bankrupted by child sex abuse lawsuits, or they've actually been bankrupted by child sex abuse lawsuits...

that's a damning narrative, either way.
whether they're lying or not...
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a weird stained glass in the background. When did Mick Fleetwood have time to pose for that?
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't pay taxes...
Should not be able to declare bankruptcy.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Relax, subby. It's just business. Corporate maintains a guaranteed profit percentage, the franchisee maintains the risk. Gosh, it's like you've never taken a business finance course. You expect McDonald's to pay out every time somebody gets burned by coffee? Why would Rome pay every time the system produces a often repeated and easily foreseeable event caused by franchise employees meticulously trained to the corporate wide standard and only accountable to those same hierarchical authorities and not local law enforcement? Why?
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: Relax, subby. It's just business.


Sorry, I misspoke I meant church
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But of course no churches will close, no clergymen will lose their livelihood, no parishioners will lack a place to confess their sins, be absolved, and, above all else, tithe.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Right.  Alex Jones bankruptcy.  Where all the money is offshore and they just keep right on telling lies as if nothing happened.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Technically they are men in dresses reading stories....
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Catholic Church:
"We believe that we deposited our interest in your child from the very beginning."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: OneDayWhat: Relax, subby. It's just business.

Sorry, I misspoke I meant church


The bishop of New York sounds a lot more business than church.

https://welcome2thebronx.com/2023/02/16/six-bronx-catholic-schools-among-a-dozen-to-be-closed-by-the-archdiocese-of-new-york-this-june/

"Unfortunately, due to shifting demographics and lower enrollment made worse by the pandemic, the impact to the financial stability of these schools was detrimental." That's a fancy way of saying the money was more important than the kids.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The church wouldn't even fix Notre Dame when it burned.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why do Catholic priests love sucking boys cocks and ass farking them? I thought tge Bibble frowned on it.
It's like they are corrupt hypocrites or something...
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lady J: bankrupted by child sex abuse lawsuits...

either, rather than pay out more $$ they'd prefer to appear to have been bankrupted by child sex abuse lawsuits, or they've actually been bankrupted by child sex abuse lawsuits...

that's a damning narrative, either way.
whether they're lying or not...


oh, they have the money, they just don't want to pay and this is how they dodge the settlements.

The leaders of this diocese needs to be arrested and imprisoned.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Simpson did it.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So the Catholic Church will no longer be represented in Oakland?

No? They'll continue offering services in the area anyway?

So it's a bullshirt way of evading the penalties of their actions.

Just as Jesus intended no doubt.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fine take their land and sell it, take their fancy cups, chalices, relics, staind glass windows and organs and sell them all.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trocadero: OneDayWhat: OneDayWhat: Relax, subby. It's just business.

Sorry, I misspoke I meant church

The bishop of New York sounds a lot more business than church.

https://welcome2thebronx.com/2023/02/16/six-bronx-catholic-schools-among-a-dozen-to-be-closed-by-the-archdiocese-of-new-york-this-june/

"Unfortunately, due to shifting demographics and lower enrollment made worse by the pandemic, the impact to the financial stability of these schools was detrimental." That's a fancy way of saying the money was more important than the kids.


And I'm sure its no coincidence The Bronx is taking the brunt of it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a franchise system like McDonalds where the local operators basically lease the buildings and buy supplies from the parent company, but with more sodomy.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"It will also allow RCBO to stabilize its finances and continue the sacred mission entrusted to us by Christ and the Church.

farking kids?  Enacting a criminal conspiracy to conceal evidence and protect abusers?  Torturing survivors by denying it or blaming it on them?

Did I miss some other sacred mission of the church?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Catholic Church in Alameda County has over $4 billion in assets.   Time for a bankruptcy judge to start liquidating their holdings and paying off all the sex abuse victims.


The pathetic Catholics can get their God on in abandoned strip malls, like the Baptists do in the area.

Hey Catholics!  You're now poor!  Let's see how eager you are to attend mass in a former Dollar Tree.
 
