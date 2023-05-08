 Skip to content
(The Ringer)   Some perspective from writers that went on strike in 2007-2008. TL;DR: Heroes Season 2
57
898 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 08 May 2023 at 2:50 PM



57 Comments
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to recall liking "Bones" around that time. Then, one of the doctors was secretly a member of a serial killer's cult or something and then it all was conveniently forgotten? The writer's strike really farked with that season.

I think I stopped watching after that.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping this doesn't affect Interview with the Vampire's season 2.     (._. )    Fark!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never forgive them for destroying Moonlighting.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back then, more shows held to the September-May schedule and the strike happened while shows were still in production. Everything on major networks got hit. Streaming not so much.  This time the reverse will be true. Network shows are in the can, but streamers film 365/24/7.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where we pretend people were enjoying the part of Heroes season 2 that aired before the strike? Because that's not how I remember it.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That strike also screwed up the final season of Battlestar Galactica.  The mid-season finale was meant to be a series finale if the strike went on too long.  Then they slammed through to a quick ending.
 
Krashash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god, I'm having Lost PTSD flashbacks...
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While some of them definitely deserve the big bucks, many are overpaid at minimum wage.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heroes failed because the original concept was to do a new core cast around the concept and the network got scared so characters who's story had been told got brought back and it never was right.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever will we do without the incredible creative storytellers that brought us the reboot of Scream, the reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the top gun reboot, the new batman reboot, the toystory reboot. the reboot of Salems lot, the Pinocchio reboot, the live action reboots of Mulan, Little Mermaid, the Lion King, and Aladdin?

Who is going to write the scripts for our cynical cash grabs?!?

Honestly, i think we'd be better off with ChatGPT.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krashash: Oh god, I'm having Lost PTSD flashbacks...


Lost's issues were the network wanting an indefinite series and the showrunners wanting a finite run. The writer's strike didn't hurt anything about it aside from a break in episodes coming out.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: That strike also screwed up the final season of Battlestar Galactica.  The mid-season finale was meant to be a series finale if the strike went on too long.  Then they slammed through to a quick ending.


God the last season of BG was horrid. When I was watching I was like, "Dudes, you only have 4 hours of show left... you need to start wrapping things up, not introducing new plotlines." But no, they dithered and dithered until they had no choice but to just tape a sticker reading "Poochie died on his way back to his home planet." to the final scene.

To be honest, the entire series was sort of a downhill roll. The very first episode was probably the best of the series and then it just slowly got worse and worse until it ended with a whimper.

Only show with a worse ending than Battlestar Galactica would be Game of Thrones.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 

weddingsinger: Is this where we pretend people were enjoying the part of Heroes season 2 that aired before the strike? Because that's not how I remember it.


Rather than leave a cliff hanger they tried to shove 24 episodes of ideas into I think 11 episodes that aired? It was dumb. It got far worse when they started S3.

Heroes would have always been better as a miniseries because the show runners clearly had a great idea for a first season but then had NO idea what to do after that. Sometimes I think it would have been remembered like Firefly if they only ever that one season. It also makes me wonder if Firefly would have done what Heroes did after such an exceptional start.

S3/S4 were so many different ideas that the plot was completely lost, and the whole "will he / won't he" of Skylar was carried on far too long and was just...annoying and made me not care at all what he did.

Krashash: Oh god, I'm having Lost PTSD flashbacks...


Less that is said about S6 of that series, the better. The last season was a slow burn to absolute anger at that finale. Have not watched the show again.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't the whole The Office plot about Jim becoming co-manager come about because of the Strike?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I seem to recall liking "Bones" around that time. Then, one of the doctors was secretly a member of a serial killer's cult or something and then it all was conveniently forgotten? The writer's strike really farked with that season.

I think I stopped watching after that.


You referring to the Gormogon story line? I recall them picking that up again in later seasons
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Honestly, i think we'd be better off with ChatGPT.


You know lots of other movies have come out over the years, you don't have to watch franchises. Most of my favorite movies of the last ten years are not franchises, from Nice Guys to Knives Out. Also, check out some Cage movies like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent or Color Out of Space if you want to see some wild, acid trip creativity levels.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness Secession and Barry were all done and wrapped and hey ... Bill Maher spent all week farking himself while ranting to the sky about the "woke mind virus"
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the streaming side, audiences are conditioned to bigger gaps than 2007 so I think that's less of a concern.  On the network side, this starting after the current season was done helps. There's room if this doesn't go crazy long to start the next season late and get the same eps in by eliminating the repeat weeks.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Great_Milenko: That strike also screwed up the final season of Battlestar Galactica.  The mid-season finale was meant to be a series finale if the strike went on too long.  Then they slammed through to a quick ending.

God the last season of BG was horrid. When I was watching I was like, "Dudes, you only have 4 hours of show left... you need to start wrapping things up, not introducing new plotlines." But no, they dithered and dithered until they had no choice but to just tape a sticker reading "Poochie died on his way back to his home planet." to the final scene.

To be honest, the entire series was sort of a downhill roll. The very first episode was probably the best of the series and then it just slowly got worse and worse until it ended with a whimper.

Only show with a worse ending than Battlestar Galactica would be Game of Thrones.


BSG's problem was the complete lack of a plan. Even the writers have said they threw out ideas without any clue what the payoffs would be.

GoT suffered because the showrunners wanted to bail and move onto other things. The last season or so of plot was fine, but the pacing was horribly rushed compared to the rest of the series.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dexter also suffered.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: chewd: Honestly, i think we'd be better off with ChatGPT.

You know lots of other movies have come out over the years, you don't have to watch franchises. Most of my favorite movies of the last ten years are not franchises, from Nice Guys to Knives Out. Also, check out some Cage movies like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent or Color Out of Space if you want to see some wild, acid trip creativity levels.


Are any of those not action movies?
I'm pretty tired of action movies.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: While some of them definitely deserve the big bucks, many are overpaid at minimum wage.


Don't worry, the money doesn't come from you.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the first strike brought us Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, and that was pretty good.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still mad over Moonlighting getting wrecked.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Are any of those not action movies?
I'm pretty tired of action movies.


Nice Guys is more black comedy, it's written by Shane Black, who wrote Lethal Weapon 1,2,3, Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang. There are a couple action scenes but the majority is comedy.

Knives Out is murder mystery (think Clue) + comedy + Daniel Craig doing a Foghorn Leghorn accent.
Color out of Space is an HP Lovecraft story, make of that what you will.
Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is an action movie, but it's extremely meta. Cage plays himself (the actor) who gets hired to MC a birthday party and it turns into a real action movie, but it's funny as hell.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - LSD Scene
Youtube 4Sx1M81KBJ8
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: phimuskapsi: chewd: Honestly, i think we'd be better off with ChatGPT.

You know lots of other movies have come out over the years, you don't have to watch franchises. Most of my favorite movies of the last ten years are not franchises, from Nice Guys to Knives Out. Also, check out some Cage movies like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent or Color Out of Space if you want to see some wild, acid trip creativity levels.

Are any of those not action movies?
I'm pretty tired of action movies.


Knives Out is a satirical take on whodunit murder mysteries. It's hilarious.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: Knives Out is a satirical take on whodunit murder mysteries. It's hilarious.


While also being a brilliant allegory about life in the US today, but very subtlety.
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't care.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I recall the seventh season of Scrubs was also hit by the 2008 strike. I think 5 or 6 episodes got cut, including what was supposed to be the series final. Instead it ended with the episode where Dr Cox is retelling a hospital story as a fantasy bedtime story to his son.

Then ABC picked it up, gave a decent season 8 to wrap up the show, then someone saw $$$ in their eyes and produced a not-so-great quasi-spinoff 9th season.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
THE NICE GUYS Movie Clip - Elevator Shoot-Out (2016) Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe
Youtube DPmKB9Qhi60


God I love this movie.
 
guinsu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chewd: phimuskapsi: chewd: Honestly, i think we'd be better off with ChatGPT.

You know lots of other movies have come out over the years, you don't have to watch franchises. Most of my favorite movies of the last ten years are not franchises, from Nice Guys to Knives Out. Also, check out some Cage movies like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent or Color Out of Space if you want to see some wild, acid trip creativity levels.

Are any of those not action movies?
I'm pretty tired of action movies.


The Banshees of Inisherin was great. There's a hi def reissue of the Three Colors trilogy out now. Everything, everywhere was action...sorta. Worth watching to see what you think. The Lighthouse was good.
 
guinsu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Well, the first strike brought us Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, and that was pretty good.


So an hour of streaming or so?  Yet it comes up in every thread, which isn't a good sign when that's the go to example.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
phimuskapsi:

GalFisk:


I'll check those out... thanks!
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Is this where we pretend people were enjoying the part of Heroes season 2 that aired before the strike? Because that's not how I remember it.


What, you didn't love the way Sylar's entire characterization changed about every three episodes with no rhyme or reason behind it? It didn't even qualify as a growth arc because it was totally directionless.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

guinsu: baronbloodbath: Well, the first strike brought us Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, and that was pretty good.

So an hour of streaming or so?  Yet it comes up in every thread, which isn't a good sign when that's the go to example.


Agreed. It's an outlier.

I neglected to mention the proliferation of reality content during the writers strike. Those shows are the basest form of entertainment. Hoarders, My 500 Pound Life, 80 Kids and Counting. It is a scourge and a pox to every person who has a shred of human empathy.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chewd: Whatever will we do without the incredible creative storytellers that brought us the reboot of Scream, the reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the top gun reboot, the new batman reboot, the toystory reboot. the reboot of Salems lot, the Pinocchio reboot, the live action reboots of Mulan, Little Mermaid, the Lion King, and Aladdin?

Who is going to write the scripts for our cynical cash grabs?!?

Honestly, i think we'd be better off with ChatGPT.


Limiting it to just relatively recent things I've seen and thought were wonderful:

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Last Night in Soho, Cocaine Bear, Annihilation, Arrival, Get Out, Nope, Ready or Not, Palm Springs, Game Night, Booksmart, Baby Driver, Soul, Andor, Barry, Shrinking, Schmigadoon, Ted Lasso, Abbot Elementary, the Recruit, Sandman, Mrs Davis, Pokerface, the Resort, the Great, Only Murders in the Building, the Bear, For All Mankind, Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Severance, Loot, the Boys, Afterparty

/Andor is the only thing on this list thats part of an IP but I'm giving it a pass because its so much better than any other Star Wars.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewd: Whatever will we do without the incredible creative storytellers that brought us the reboot of Scream, the reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the top gun reboot, the new batman reboot, the toystory reboot. the reboot of Salems lot, the Pinocchio reboot, the live action reboots of Mulan, Little Mermaid, the Lion King, and Aladdin?

Who is going to write the scripts for our cynical cash grabs?!?

Honestly, i think we'd be better off with ChatGPT.


That's just plagiarizing the work of actual writers. ChatGPT can't actually think. It just presents a remix of the work of real people.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pushing Daisies was another casualty of the 2007 Writers Strike.  RIP
 
Two16
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Great_Milenko: That strike also screwed up the final season of Battlestar Galactica.  The mid-season finale was meant to be a series finale if the strike went on too long.  Then they slammed through to a quick ending.

God the last season of BG was horrid. When I was watching I was like, "Dudes, you only have 4 hours of show left... you need to start wrapping things up, not introducing new plotlines." But no, they dithered and dithered until they had no choice but to just tape a sticker reading "Poochie died on his way back to his home planet." to the final scene.

To be honest, the entire series was sort of a downhill roll. The very first episode was probably the best of the series and then it just slowly got worse and worse until it ended with a whimper.

Only show with a worse ending than Battlestar Galactica would be Game of Thrones.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: weddingsinger: Is this where we pretend people were enjoying the part of Heroes season 2 that aired before the strike? Because that's not how I remember it.

What, you didn't love the way Sylar's entire characterization changed about every three episodes with no rhyme or reason behind it? It didn't even qualify as a growth arc because it was totally directionless.


The writers had zero idea how to deal with Power Creep as the show went on.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Pushing Daisies was another casualty of the 2007 Writers Strike.  RIP


Also Better Off Ted, which I think had a good season or two left in it if it had gotten a chance.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

guinsu: The Lighthouse was good.


But weeeeeeeeeiiiiiiirdd. 

Movies I recommend from the last 5 years that I haven't mentioned, I stay away from franchises.
- Nope
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Boston Strangler
- Bullet Train 
- Everything, Everywhere, All At Once
- No Time To Die
- The Gentlemen/Wrath of Man
- A Man Called Otto
- Nobody
- Parasite
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- JoJo Rabbit
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Trial of the Chicago 7
- Uncut Gems
- Banshees of Inisherin
- Ford v Ferrari
- Knives Out / Glass Onion
- A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
- The Report
- Any Mission Impossible
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Richard Jewell
- Apollo 11
- Tenet
 
MrWhipee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Pushing Daisies was another casualty of the 2007 Writers Strike.  RIP


Came here to say this. Rather then showing reruns to keep the show in the viewers mind, they shelved it. When it came back, it bounced around the schedule, killing all momentum it had originally. Sad. We deserved more from the pie maker.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: /Andor is the only thing on this list thats part of an IP but I'm giving it a pass because its so much better than any other Star Wars.


I give Mission Impossible and Craig-Bond a pass on the franchise tags as well, because they are SO good, that they don't suffer from a lot of the same problems that long time franchise have.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've also seen reports (ok, memes) lately about how The Apprentice was doing poorly and about to be canned when the last strike happened, and there was suddenly a *huge* demand for more reality TV.  As a result, The Apprentice got renewed instead, and with that second chance took off, giving the host a new level of celebrity, that he then used to accomplish... well, other things,

/you read "huge" in a parody of TFG's voice
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Sum Dum Gai: weddingsinger: Is this where we pretend people were enjoying the part of Heroes season 2 that aired before the strike? Because that's not how I remember it.

What, you didn't love the way Sylar's entire characterization changed about every three episodes with no rhyme or reason behind it? It didn't even qualify as a growth arc because it was totally directionless.

The writers had zero idea how to deal with Power Creep as the show went on.


It was even worse than just that, they switched what powers some people had, gave new ones to others, introduced an entire alternate world where everyone has powers,Hiro basically turned into Dr. Who, and on and on.

Literally throwing ideas at a wall to see what sticks. Not a great way to run a show.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: weddingsinger: /Andor is the only thing on this list thats part of an IP but I'm giving it a pass because its so much better than any other Star Wars.

I give Mission Impossible and Craig-Bond a pass on the franchise tags as well, because they are SO good, that they don't suffer from a lot of the same problems that long time franchise have.


Craig-Bond is basically it's own distinct franchise from the rest of the Bond movies. It's had its good points, but I'm honestly glad to see it go.

M:I has had a really great run recently. I still think the first movie is my favorite as a fan of the TV series, but the last few entries are pretty much what I want out of a modern Bond movie. They're actually fun.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: NeoCortex42: Sum Dum Gai: weddingsinger: Is this where we pretend people were enjoying the part of Heroes season 2 that aired before the strike? Because that's not how I remember it.

What, you didn't love the way Sylar's entire characterization changed about every three episodes with no rhyme or reason behind it? It didn't even qualify as a growth arc because it was totally directionless.

The writers had zero idea how to deal with Power Creep as the show went on.

It was even worse than just that, they switched what powers some people had, gave new ones to others, introduced an entire alternate world where everyone has powers,Hiro basically turned into Dr. Who, and on and on.

Literally throwing ideas at a wall to see what sticks. Not a great way to run a show.


But what I ride. I can't think of another series that went from great television to weirdly entertaingly terrible with almost no middle ground.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: NeoCortex42: Sum Dum Gai: weddingsinger: Is this where we pretend people were enjoying the part of Heroes season 2 that aired before the strike? Because that's not how I remember it.

What, you didn't love the way Sylar's entire characterization changed about every three episodes with no rhyme or reason behind it? It didn't even qualify as a growth arc because it was totally directionless.

The writers had zero idea how to deal with Power Creep as the show went on.

It was even worse than just that, they switched what powers some people had, gave new ones to others, introduced an entire alternate world where everyone has powers,Hiro basically turned into Dr. Who, and on and on.

Literally throwing ideas at a wall to see what sticks. Not a great way to run a show.


A spin off show based upon Hiro as basically an otaku Doctor Who, that would be fun...

Heroes is one of those shows I used to watch back then, but have trouble remembering the specifics of now.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: Though guild rules bar writer-producers from offering any creative input on set during the strike, some of the most expensive, buzzy shows on TV, including Amazon's Rings of Power, HBO's House of the Dragon, and Disney+'s Andor, will reportedly continue production.

Oh no. We already know what happens to Game of Thrones without good writing, and to think I was finally convinced to give it a shot after the wet fart that was GoT's final season.
 
