FDA approves cloud connected toilet, making posting to RateMyPoo even easier
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, poop is coming out.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gnocchi mmm
Gnocchi mmm

24 hours later brrrt...
24 hours later brrrt...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Turder

/Wipe left if you want to flush
//Wipe right if you want to float
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great, now piss is going to rain out of the clouds. I told you trickle-down economics was a Bad Idea.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is that an actual subreddit?

...on second thought I really don't want to know the answer to that question.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
JFC, not everything needs to be connected to the internet.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One day, someone will shiat their pants because their toilet took too long to download updates.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: JFC, not everything needs to be connected to the internet.


Would you like to scream in to my internet connected ePillow?
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Only rated to 350 lbs?!?
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Great.  Now my toilet can be hacked.

Mrs B (angry with a wet butt): "Who left the toilet seat up??"

Me:  "Hackers!"
 
6nome
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"That was a pretty big sh*t. How many stars would you like to rate it?"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: One day, someone will shiat their pants because their toilet took too long to download updates.


"Why are you waiting in the ER?"
"My toilet had bad firmware."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: One day, someone will shiat their pants because their toilet took too long to download updates.


I'm more concerned about the antivirus software.
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, and be sure to put some tape over the periscope.

intego.comView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Great, now piss is going to rain out of the clouds. I told you trickle-down economics was a Bad Idea.


Cloud compooping
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Smart Pipe | Infomercials | Adult Swim
Youtube DJklHwoYgBQ
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
now there's a website i haven't been to in yea-...

*checks browser history*

n/m
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Results from a study that evaluated the accuracy of the seat showed that it was able to consistently measure blood pressure, stroke volume, and blood oxygenation


So I guess there is a 3rd option for "what to do on the toilet"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Error 502: Plunger not found
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Claude Ballse: JFC, not everything needs to be connected to the internet.

Would you like to scream in to my internet connected ePillow?


No need, I'll just order one off Amazon!

images.mobilefun.co.ukView Full Size

/I serious despise e-appliances and Bluetooth capable-everything!
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait... Heart rate and SpO2?

You mean the same data from the Pulse Oximeters that you can buy for under $20 on Amazon?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Talk about your download capabilities
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't think of a stupider place to put a medical device.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Instant drug testing by way of built-in stool lab software.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Wait... Heart rate and SpO2?

You mean the same data from the Pulse Oximeters that you can buy for under $20 on Amazon?


And less effective.

Hell, there is an EKG app for your Smart Watch that can do more.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: JFC, not everything needs to be connected to the internet.


I'm reading this post on my internet-connected toaster, so I'm really getting a kick...
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna get excited about futuristic toilets until they make one with an automatic laser poop knife.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A toilet seat that measures blood pressure. Where does the cuff go?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Is that an actual subreddit?

...on second thought I really don't want to know the answer to that question.


There was a website that started back in 2001, long before Reddit even existed. Subby could be referencing either one.
 
fireclown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A Very Suggestive Toilet | Alpine Shepherd Boy | Better Call Saul
Youtube dR1m29cNVsc

Ohhhhhhh Davvvvveyyyyyyyy....
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Insurance companies will love this.  They'll give you a lower rate if you dont drink, smoke or do drugs. However, if you slip up, all it will take is detecting it in your urine and your rate jumps.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IKillBugs: [YouTube video: Smart Pipe | Infomercials | Adult Swim]


Lol you beat me to it

Fark user imageView Full Size


If they can scan poo for covid or colon cancer, that's cool. We *should* scan our poo to see how healthy we are. I used to ask my kids how was their poo all of the time. One CSB, kids hate plain old water, right? My son was constipated and said he had pebbles and I told him to drink some water. "You need lube. All your lower colon does is take out the water and if you don't drink any, it can't work" Literally 10 mins later he runs downstairs and excitedly tells me it worked. I never had to make him drink water again.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
cleek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: JFC, not everything needs to be connected to the internet.


did you know you can buy WiFi-enabled bicycle seat posts that can receive their firmware updates wirelessly?

https://www.jensonusa.com/Rockshox-Reverb-Axs-170mm-Seatpost

what a world.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Coming this fall:  the iStool
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Made the mistake of showing my buddy that site

It's been two decades of random shiatpics to my phone ever since
 
zjoik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought the reason for the seat lid was to stop the cloud after a poo
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I invented a dad-joke a few months ago:

What do you call a toilet that connects to the internet?

A commodem
 
