Want to feel old? Pokemon cards are now appearing on Antiques Roadshow
khitsicker
1 hour ago  
my niecies and nephews are addicted to pokemon and force me to play pokemon go, (im actually getting pretty good). They are just getting old enough to learn the card game but apparently have impressive collections.

/I tried to get them into MTG but I dont think they are old enough yet and their parents said no.
//same for D&D
///Warhammer 40k will be played in secret.
 
NateAsbestos
1 hour ago  
Was at an antique store recently and there was a 2016 Amazon Alexa user guide, proudly displayed next to the depression glass and other old and sundry crap.

Antique stores are pretty silly about what they consider antiques, I guess.
 
scottydoesntknow
40 minutes ago  
I usually don't post stuff from Reddit, but saw this a few days ago and it's hilarious. A Karen mom tries to severely lowball a guy for his OG Charizard card (worth about $15-$20K) and then flips out when he refuses to sell it to her.
 
fatassbastard
6 minutes ago  
I already feel old, because I am.

/whatevs
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
5 minutes ago  
The word 'antique' has been seriously devauled, and I blame Antiques Roadshow.

You walk into any antique shop these days and you look around, and it's not antiques, it's just.... STUFF.
 
McGrits
4 minutes ago  
What is more impressive: the lady who has a serious first edition or whatever collection or the inspector who starts calling out the card differences about shadows (and the lack thereof) and hologram stickers?
 
phaseolus
4 minutes ago  
While her holographic Charizard would fetch $2,000 to $3,000 now, it would have been worth $5,000 to $8,000 last year, and, he said, could have sold for as much as $15,000 at the height of Poké-mania during the pandemic years.

Well, shiat. Pretty sure that's the same card my daughter sold on eBay circa 2003 for US$150.00.
 
Lady J
3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi
2 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I usually don't post stuff from Reddit, but saw this a few days ago and it's hilarious. A Karen mom tries to severely lowball a guy for his OG Charizard card (worth about $15-$20K) and then flips out when he refuses to sell it to her.


My favorite bit from that is when she drops the mask and gets aggressive he handles it beautifully. 

"I bet I spend more time with your kid than you" got me good.
 
mrmaster
1 minute ago  
What about my McDonald's Beanie Babies?
 
Russ1642
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
