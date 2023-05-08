 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Eishörnchen macht frei   (notesfrompoland.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What flavours you got?"
"Well, we have vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, Zyklon B, pralines and cre--"
"Wait, hold up, what was that fourth one?"
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand this is disrespectful to all those who suffered in the camps, on the other hand, Polish ice cream is very tasty and the summers can be quite hot.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the ice cream kosher?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I scream, you scream, we all scream, it's the holocaust.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I scream, you scream, we all scream, it's the holocaust.


Too soon, man
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not a pizza oven.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worse than opening up a roast beef stand.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Is the ice cream kosher?


The salt is, at least.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: "What flavours you got?"
"Well, we have vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, Zyklon B, pralines and cre--"
"Wait, hold up, what was that fourth one?"


Anything but vanilla is verboten.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far away should something be to not cause controversy - 10 meters, 1000 meters, 100 km?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben & Jerry's??
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: "What flavours you got?"
"Well, we have vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, Zyklon B, pralines and cre--"
"Wait, hold up, what was that fourth one?"


Never mind that the fifth was "pralines and cremation"
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they call it the Ice Crematorium?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: How far away should something be to not cause controversy - 10 meters, 1000 meters, 100 km?


Honest answer?  Line of sight.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: At least it's not a pizza oven.


A long time ago I worked at an orthotic fabrication facility. A large pizza oven was used to heat sheets of plastic before forming them. When I went to apply for the job the owner showed me the oven and after a beat-pause added, "Seats six".
I didn't expect that and it got a chuckle out of me (or maybe it was a nervous laugh that came out as a chuckle, I don't know).
I was hired on the spot.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: maxandgrinch: How far away should something be to not cause controversy - 10 meters, 1000 meters, 100 km?

Honest answer?  Line of sight.


This. It's not Knott's berry farking farm.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: "What flavours you got?"
"Well, we have vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, Zyklon B, pralines and cre--"
"Wait, hold up, what was that fourth one?"


Zyklon Berry... goes with the other craft flavors like Schokolade Macht Frei and Erdbeerduschen.

/I am SO going to hell...
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
americansigncompany.comView Full Size

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
phalamir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally an aside:

When I put the first word through Google translation, it popped out "ice cream cone".  So far, so good.  Really only needed the first word

But if I put in the whole phrase it then says "Ice cream squirrel makes you free"  WTF?  Is there some odd German misunderstanding about what a squirrel and/or cone is?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: On the one hand this is disrespectful to all those who suffered in the camps...


Is it, though?  Per TFA, there's a "Protection Zone" around the camp area that limits what is built there and the ice cream stand is outside the zone and on private land.  If the zone isn't big enough, sure, make it bigger.  But don't set out a boundary and then complain about everyday stuff that gets placed on the other side of the boundary.  The rest of the world is going to encroach on important things.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: But if I put in the whole phrase it then says "Ice cream squirrel makes you free"  WTF?  Is there some odd German misunderstanding about what a squirrel and/or cone is?


Farkism.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just had this discussion about a week ago.

For all intents and purposes, the Holocaust is out of living memory - Auschwitz is just another tourist attraction now.

For some people it's for somber reflection, but most? Selfies and ice cream!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice cream is the only summer cooler available after you've eliminated all the juice.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Did they call it the Ice Crematorium?


I feel ashamed for laughing as hard as I did at that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Monocultured: pehvbot: maxandgrinch: How far away should something be to not cause controversy - 10 meters, 1000 meters, 100 km?

Honest answer?  Line of sight.

This. It's not Knott's berry farking farm.


Yup. It's not just the visual juxtaposition - it's that the vendor is devaluing the site as some sort of tourist attraction.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oddly, the Peach, Mango and Raspberry Sobibors were not well received.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phalamir: Totally an aside:

When I put the first word through Google translation, it popped out "ice cream cone".  So far, so good.  Really only needed the first word

But if I put in the whole phrase it then says "Ice cream squirrel makes you free"  WTF?  Is there some odd German misunderstanding about what a squirrel and/or cone is?


Subby is illiterate in two languages and hoping to score.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Uzzah: pehvbot: On the one hand this is disrespectful to all those who suffered in the camps...

Is it, though?  Per TFA, there's a "Protection Zone" around the camp area that limits what is built there and the ice cream stand is outside the zone and on private land.  If the zone isn't big enough, sure, make it bigger.  But don't set out a boundary and then complain about everyday stuff that gets placed on the other side of the boundary.  The rest of the world is going to encroach on important things.

[Fark user image 550x412]

[Fark user image 700x875]



Agree, there is a similar thing going on around Yellowstone with wolf hunting.  They have a protected zone but wolf lovers want to expand it to nationwide.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: phalamir: Totally an aside:

When I put the first word through Google translation, it popped out "ice cream cone".  So far, so good.  Really only needed the first word

But if I put in the whole phrase it then says "Ice cream squirrel makes you free"  WTF?  Is there some odd German misunderstanding about what a squirrel and/or cone is?

Subby is illiterate in two languages and hoping to score.


aveleyman.comView Full Size

"I am a bilingual illiterate."

Fark user imageView Full Size

"I can't read in two languages."
 
hlehmann
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uzzah: pehvbot: On the one hand this is disrespectful to all those who suffered in the camps...

Is it, though?  Per TFA, there's a "Protection Zone" around the camp area that limits what is built there and the ice cream stand is outside the zone and on private land.  If the zone isn't big enough, sure, make it bigger.  But don't set out a boundary and then complain about everyday stuff that gets placed on the other side of the boundary.  The rest of the world is going to encroach on important things.

[Fark user image 550x412]

[Fark user image 700x875]


What they're doing may be perfectly legal, but that doesn't make it right.  The local community can always put some serious pressure on these idjits until they see the error of their ways.  Nothing illegal, mind you, but social pressure and shunning can go a long way.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Uzzah: pehvbot: On the one hand this is disrespectful to all those who suffered in the camps...

Is it, though?  Per TFA, there's a "Protection Zone" around the camp area that limits what is built there and the ice cream stand is outside the zone and on private land.  If the zone isn't big enough, sure, make it bigger.  But don't set out a boundary and then complain about everyday stuff that gets placed on the other side of the boundary.  The rest of the world is going to encroach on important things.

[Fark user image image 550x412]

[Fark user image image 700x875]


Also per TFA, the ice cream stand might not have the permission it needs from the province governor to be there.

Honestly though, this seems like a fake article.  People are rude when it's cheap to be, but investing in this would be just idiotic.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phalamir: Totally an aside:

When I put the first word through Google translation, it popped out "ice cream cone".  So far, so good.  Really only needed the first word

But if I put in the whole phrase it then says "Ice cream squirrel makes you free"  WTF?  Is there some odd German misunderstanding about what a squirrel and/or cone is?


Not sure what subby had in mind...an Eichhornchen...is a squirrel...an Eichhorn is an acorn...an Eich is an Oak tree.

Maybe he forgot his german lessons..
Eiscreme is Ice cream...
 
mjbok
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is there a gift shop with concessions actually inside the camp?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mjbok: Is there a gift shop with concessions actually inside the camp?


tvgag.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trocadero: mjbok: Is there a gift shop with concessions actually inside the camp?

[tvgag.com image 800x303]


Wow, that's, uh, something...
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: BafflerMeal: phalamir: Totally an aside:

When I put the first word through Google translation, it popped out "ice cream cone".  So far, so good.  Really only needed the first word

But if I put in the whole phrase it then says "Ice cream squirrel makes you free"  WTF?  Is there some odd German misunderstanding about what a squirrel and/or cone is?

Subby is illiterate in two languages and hoping to score.

[aveleyman.com image 320x240]
"I am a bilingual illiterate."

[Fark user image image 407x225]
"I can't read in two languages."


The Pet Shop Boys movie? There's a reference I didn't figure I'd see today. Truly, nothing is too obscure for Fark.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It probably would have been tolerable but for the incessant playing of Turkey in the Straw.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mjbok: Is there a gift shop with concessions actually inside the camp?


There was a gift shop at Dachau, but it was all tasteful, memorial and historical material with proceeds going to the museum.  I don't think there was food or even drinks.
 
Thingster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: mjbok: Is there a gift shop with concessions actually inside the camp?

There was a gift shop at Dachau, but it was all tasteful, memorial and historical material with proceeds going to the museum.  I don't think there was food or even drinks.


How else do you expect to get the full experience?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something's gone wrong somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snazzy1: phalamir: Totally an aside:

When I put the first word through Google translation, it popped out "ice cream cone".  So far, so good.  Really only needed the first word

But if I put in the whole phrase it then says "Ice cream squirrel makes you free"  WTF?  Is there some odd German misunderstanding about what a squirrel and/or cone is?

Not sure what subby had in mind...an Eichhornchen...is a squirrel...an Eichhorn is an acorn...an Eich is an Oak tree.

Maybe he forgot his german lessons..
Eiscreme is Ice cream...


I just found it odd that it translated in concordance with the intent as a single word, but went big hanging balls as an entire phrase
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Something's gone wrong somewhere.

[Fark user image 850x184]


Google does not disappoint.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hide the food vendors behind the t-shirt and gift shops?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's just in Google translate. Bing doesn't mention a tree rat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
