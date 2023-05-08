 Skip to content
Woman survives being stranded by drinking, riding sea turtles
595 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2023 at 2:01 PM



Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why drinking, riding sea turtles stranded her isn't mentioned, but I imagine that riding drunk sea turtles isn't likely to get you anywhere you want to go.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess that is one way for Disney to get a female lead for a new Pirates movie.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ip? Man......
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A 48-year-old woman survived five days stranded in the bush in Australia by eating sweets and drinking a single bottle of wine.

I'm not going to beat around the bush.  Australian hen nights are rather strange.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Their shells are hell on the blender though.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"That was an option?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That woman is a farker for sure!
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought it was Jack that roped* the sea turtles and rode back to civilization.

Elizabeth used the rum to start a fire which signaled the Dauntless to investigate and pick her up.

*human hair -- from his back
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: A 48-year-old woman survived five days stranded in the bush in Australia by eating sweets and drinking a single bottle of wine.

I'm not going to beat around the bush.  Australian hen nights are rather strange.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Well, I guess that is one way for Disney to get a female lead for a new Pirates movie.


Wasn't Jesse Jane the lead in the female Pirates movie?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rare oldde tyme high seas adventure trifecta in play.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: isamudyson: Well, I guess that is one way for Disney to get a female lead for a new Pirates movie.

Wasn't Jesse Jane the lead in the female Pirates movie?

[Fark user image image 273x365]


So why does Janine have the biggest picture on the cover?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
5 days?

I would've killed that bottle of wine the first hour of being stranded, then broke it and used the broken glass to fashion myself a knife to cut some brush to lay under my tires for traction.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: 5 days?

I would've killed that bottle of wine the first hour of being stranded, then broke it and used the broken glass to fashion myself a knife to cut some brush to lay under my tires for traction.


the first bottle of wine would have been the cause of me being stranded.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, no radio, no cellphone, no water, no food, no fire, and no one knows where you're going or what path you're taking. Not even material to use in case the vehicle gets stuck.  Are we sure she's Australian and not American?
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Drinking alcohol speeds up dehydration. It doesn't stave it off.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Australia - where it takes 5 days to find an IP.
 
