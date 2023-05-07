 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Here is the church, here is the steeple. Open the doors and see all the people fleeing from a drunken Florida man driving the wrong way down the street   (clickorlando.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2023 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Taking matters into his own hands, the driver decided to show the church the true meaning of "being holey"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Clearly this is the result of illegal migrants infected with hoax COVID. The only option to transfer funds from mental health care to build a border wall and ban books about ethical financial disclosures.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a car is a good guy with a car

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they didn't have crashing a car into a church as the means of fulfilling this..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus take the wheel.  NO NOT LIKE THAT!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope he grabbed a church bulletin to prove to his parents he went to mass. A lot of old time Catholics will get that.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can you really call it the the "wrong way" in Florida?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's the only building at that intersection or for several hundred yards in any direction and he managed to hit it. And thanks to the journalist who published the police incident report more or less verbatim so I could find it on Google Maps.

I'm glad that none of the parishioners at that little Latino church were injured.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It's the only building at that intersection or for several hundred yards in any direction and he managed to hit it. And thanks to the journalist who published the police incident report more or less verbatim so I could find it on Google Maps.

I'm glad that none of the parishioners at that little Latino church were injured.

[Fark user image 425x335]


Oh I am sure God was looking out for them, you know, the way he does.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Church."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatOneCatC
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But was the gun ok?
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ThatOneCatC: But was the gun ok?


Is this farks version of only having one joke that is told over and over again?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Unobtanium: It's the only building at that intersection or for several hundred yards in any direction and he managed to hit it. And thanks to the journalist who published the police incident report more or less verbatim so I could find it on Google Maps.

I'm glad that none of the parishioners at that little Latino church were injured.

[Fark user image 425x335]

Oh I am sure God was looking out for them, you know, the way he does.


Assuming they can fix the damage, I'd put my trust in some Jersey Barriers.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I hope he grabbed a church bulletin to prove to his parents he went to mass. A lot of old time Catholics will get that.


CCD classes ended just in time for mass.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unobtanium: Someone Else's Alt: Unobtanium: It's the only building at that intersection or for several hundred yards in any direction and he managed to hit it. And thanks to the journalist who published the police incident report more or less verbatim so I could find it on Google Maps.

I'm glad that none of the parishioners at that little Latino church were injured.

[Fark user image 425x335]

Oh I am sure God was looking out for them, you know, the way he does.

Assuming they can fix the damage, I'd put my trust in some Jersey Barriers.


Jesus will protect them. Notice no parishioner where hurt?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.