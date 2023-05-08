 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Disabled boat rescued by 18th-century sailing ship, fortunately before Blackbeard showed up   (gotheborg.se) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to tell me your captain failed to add a copper and carpenter to the crew who could manufacture a makeshift rudder from lower deck planks?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooper not copper, spoiledchrck can walk a plank
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something similar happened a few years back in Maryland.  We were coming back to port on our Longship, Sæ Hrafn, and encountered a stranded power-boat with a broken transmission, so we towed them back to dock.  The name of the power-boat? Valkyrie.

Weirder, this was the second time this happened.  The first, it was a power-boat with a broken propeller shaft.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Cooper not copper, spoiledchrck can walk a plank


So the Cooper Copper Caper?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it full of Rich stuff?

/ and skeletons?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so cool, I hope they plundered the captured vessel.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Any wenches?
no, the lawyers made them get rid of them
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know about fortunately, subby.  I mean, I've seen the documentary

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I don't know about fortunately, subby.  I mean, I've seen the documentary

[upload.wikimedia.org image 273x365]


wow, that movie needed 3 discs?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: johnny_vegas: I don't know about fortunately, subby.  I mean, I've seen the documentary

[upload.wikimedia.org image 273x365]

wow, that movie needed 3 discs?


It's the "More than four hours, seek immediate medical attention" edition.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of my friends was in the Navy or Coast Guard. I can't remember which. She was a sailor and a historian and stationed on one of the tall ships still in service. This was probably 20 years ago.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Salmon: johnny_vegas: I don't know about fortunately, subby.  I mean, I've seen the documentary

[upload.wikimedia.org image 273x365]

wow, that movie needed 3 discs?

It's the "More than four hours, seek immediate medical attention" edition.


User name checks out
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 474x321]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Cooper not copper, spoiledchrck can walk a plank


No carpenter to fab one.
 
