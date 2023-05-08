 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Bolivian general who captured communist Che Guevara dies. No word if he'll be remembered by having his face on a shirt for sale   (aljazeera.com) divider line
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bolivian general Gary Prado Salmon, who captured communist revolutionary icon Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1967, died on Saturday aged 84, his son revealed on social media.

"He was accompanied by his wife and children," wrote Gary Prado Arauz on Facebook.

He took his wife and kids with him?
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like a photoshop contest - design your own shirt.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the military operation, backed by the United States, against the communist rebels.

I bet the 3 letter agencies never imagined that they'd now be called a bunch of liberal-loving Commies because one of their own was caught as a Russian asset.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Bolivian general Gary Prado Salmon, who captured communist revolutionary icon Ernesto "Che" Guevara in 1967, died on Saturday aged 84, his son revealed on social media.

"He was accompanied by his wife and children," wrote Gary Prado Arauz on Facebook.

He took his wife and kids with him?


It's the Bolivian way.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: the military operation, backed by the United States, against the communist rebels.

I bet the 3 letter agencies never imagined that they'd now be called a bunch of liberal-loving Commies because one of their own was caught as a Russian asset.


My dad always claimed he flew that team down from Travis AFB. He was never one to make shiat up either, esp. not random shiat like this.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Think about all the US Presidents that Castro and his Revolution outlasted!!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trust fund babies with their Che Guevara t-shirts is a rite of passage
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Think about all the US Presidents that Castro and his Revolution outlasted!!!


Yep, that's what happens when one country is a republic and the other a dictatorship.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Trust fund babies with their Che Guevara t-shirts is a rite of passage


I think that passed in the late 80s

Haven't seen a Che shirt in decades
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: the t-shirt image was designed by an Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick based on a photo by Cuban photographer Alberto Korda.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: johnny_vegas: Trust fund babies with their Che Guevara t-shirts is a rite of passage

I think that passed in the late 80s

Haven't seen a Che shirt in decades


That means Che shirts are due for a comeback. I'd better stock up and head to the nearest liberal arts college. I'll be rich, I tell you!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is an almost palpable irony that basically anyone wearing a che shirt would been taken out back and....
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Bolivia de Havillands would be a good name for the national soccer team.

Most teams do have nicknames:

Paraguay: Guaranis
Peru: Incas
Uruguay: Charruas
Venezuela: Vinotinto
Belgium: Red Devils
Croatia: Vatreni
Czech Republic: The Locomotive
Denmark: Danish Dynamite
England: Three Lions
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DRTFA: IndyJohn: johnny_vegas: Trust fund babies with their Che Guevara t-shirts is a rite of passage

I think that passed in the late 80s

Haven't seen a Che shirt in decades

That means Che shirts are due for a comeback. I'd better stock up and head to the nearest liberal arts college. I'll be rich, I tell you!


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've seen more shirts with this on them than Che shirts, but I don't think it's because the people wearing them like Obama.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DRTFA: IndyJohn: johnny_vegas: Trust fund babies with their Che Guevara t-shirts is a rite of passage

I think that passed in the late 80s

Haven't seen a Che shirt in decades

That means Che shirts are due for a comeback. I'd better stock up and head to the nearest liberal arts college. I'll be rich, I tell you!


cdn.exprez.inView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: johnny_vegas: Trust fund babies with their Che Guevara t-shirts is a rite of passage

I think that passed in the late 80s

Haven't seen a Che shirt in decades


Hmm, I wouldn't say decades, more like a couple of years where I live.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
New Che T-Shirt pic:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


"Not This Sh*t Again"
 
