(Al Jazeera)   Fire at gold mine kills 27 workers in auful accident   (aljazeera.com) divider line
30
30 Comments     (+0 »)
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one, Jerry. Good one
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was heavy
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will take more than this for the people in charge of employee safety to karat all
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Gus Chiggins.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is up there with the fark headline about the fire in the perfume factory some years ago where the headline was "Eu de humanity."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.

27 people lost their lives and you make jokes.  These people had families.  Wives.  Children.  Those people are now lef

OK it was kinda funny.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo subby
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how it smelt
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess a long life isn't going to pan out for them.
 
buster_v
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I got a D in high school chemistry.  I still got that.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love Fark threads. I always get some funny nugget.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guild of gilded miners?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel bad for laughing. Now we have a ghost, like this guy.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's old Tom Moore from the bummer's shore
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Intrigued...
 
Taima
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well done, subby.  Sort of like the miners

/aisle seat, please.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's funny because they're not American.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A shmelting accident?

Austin Powers Father Smelting Accident Scene
Youtube 2SnABBAISHY
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [th.bing.com image 603x865]
Intrigued...


I will not confess how old I was when I figured out his first name, Auric, means gold-like.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Get those bodies out of there. They're holding up production.

/dnrtfa
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Aaa You, good one. that joke is gold.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ZMugg: [th.bing.com image 603x865]
Intrigued...

I will not confess how old I was when I figured out his first name, Auric, means gold-like.


You caught it though, when Pratchett referred to Two-Flower as "auriental?"
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How the fark does a mine catch on fire?
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now that they're gone, all that's left is a band of gold
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: How the fark does a mine catch on fire?


I can assume motorized equipment + fuel + air flow. Depending on how the mne walls may have been shored, you may be adding timber into that mix.

In some types of mining, coal especially, trapped gasses can be explosive.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: How the fark does a mine catch on fire?


Depends on the mine

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centralia,_Pennsylvania
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I see what you did there, subby. The headline is gold
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: It's funny because they're not American.


I'm sure there will be a mass shooting in a US mine sooner or later. Just wait.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

