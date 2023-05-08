 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WNEP Scranton)   Cornhole tournament and Boy Scouts. Phrasing   (wnep.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

780 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2023 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

The Boy Scouts have a long tradition of cornholing
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus roofer
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What shiatty parent sends their kids to an organization that went bankrupt paying out sexual assault victims?
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never heard of cornhole before a couple months ago, and now I see it everywhere. What's up with that?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 Dollars In A Checking Account: I'd never heard of cornhole before a couple months ago, and now I see it everywhere. What's up with that?


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 Dollars In A Checking Account: I'd never heard of cornhole before a couple months ago, and now I see it everywhere. What's up with that?


It was big back even when I was in college *redacted* years ago.  It's quite popular in the Midwest, not sure about others areas of the 'murica...
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bean Bag Toss was right there and slightly less chuckle inducing.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 Dollars In A Checking Account: I'd never heard of cornhole before a couple months ago, and now I see it everywhere. What's up with that?


How was the coma?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheFoz: 40 Dollars In A Checking Account: I'd never heard of cornhole before a couple months ago, and now I see it everywhere. What's up with that?

It was big back even when I was in college *redacted* years ago.  It's quite popular in the Midwest, not sure about others areas of the 'murica...


It's big in PA as well. Also, they're having the last scout camping trip here before they have to sell the property for... you know, all the rape and such.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Bean Bag Toss was right there and slightly less chuckle inducing.


Bawbag Toss it is!
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I heard that when they did that in conjunction with the Girl Scouts for a weekend it was farking intents.....
 
bniath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was both a scout leader and Committy Chair for over 10 years. Both my sons are Eagle Scouts.
We had a great time doing all the Scouting things (too many to list). I did not see any, nor did anyone report to me any instances of abuse. We were trained every year on youth protection and two adult deep supervision at all times. This is not a defense at all. I'm know horrible things were done and it is truly despicable.

I can only present my experience.

As Subtonic mentioned above. Camp Trexler (where my kids went) is being sold to cover our council's percent of the damages (2.9mil). Over 300 acres of pristine woodlands will likely be bought by Waste Management.

What a shi*tshow.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
George Carlin on the word corn-hole
Youtube E64Z7werx1U
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bniath: I was both a scout leader and Committy Chair for over 10 years. Both my sons are Eagle Scouts.
We had a great time doing all the Scouting things (too many to list). I did not see any, nor did anyone report to me any instances of abuse. We were trained every year on youth protection and two adult deep supervision at all times. This is not a defense at all. I'm know horrible things were done and it is truly despicable.

I can only present my experience.

As Subtonic mentioned above. Camp Trexler (where my kids went) is being sold to cover our council's percent of the damages (2.9mil). Over 300 acres of pristine woodlands will likely be bought by Waste Management.

What a shi*tshow.


Pocono Heritage Lands Trust put in a substantial bid. And there are tons of people ready to donate more. WM will walk away when they realize the land isn't zoned for a transfer station.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bniath: I was both a scout leader and Committy Chair for over 10 years. Both my sons are Eagle Scouts.
We had a great time doing all the Scouting things (too many to list). I did not see any, nor did anyone report to me any instances of abuse. We were trained every year on youth protection and two adult deep supervision at all times. This is not a defense at all. I'm know horrible things were done and it is truly despicable.

I can only present my experience.

As Subtonic mentioned above. Camp Trexler (where my kids went) is being sold to cover our council's percent of the damages (2.9mil). Over 300 acres of pristine woodlands will likely be bought by Waste Management.

What a shi*tshow.


Agreed with statement above.  Not everyone got raped at the Scouts, my son and I had a great time for the 2-3 years he participated.  He dropped it my son just likes to go camping.  The other kids his age were badge hoarders and competition got super annoying.  Once it got to the point that I would be ok with my son if he punch those pipsqueaks, I agreed with my son to let this thing go.  The boy scouts are run mostly by single moms, and the less than a handful of fathers that participate to try to make this about things that boys want to do get out voted.  Those scouts are sure trained to be HOA presidents, PTA organizers or school council members, which is sad given how cool a well run boy scouts chapter can be.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

40 Dollars In A Checking Account: I'd never heard of cornhole before a couple months ago, and now I see it everywhere. What's up with that?


It's spreading.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bniath: I was both a scout leader and Committy Chair for over 10 years. Both my sons are Eagle Scouts.
We had a great time doing all the Scouting things (too many to list). I did not see any, nor did anyone report to me any instances of abuse. We were trained every year on youth protection and two adult deep supervision at all times. This is not a defense at all. I'm know horrible things were done and it is truly despicable.

I can only present my experience.

As Subtonic mentioned above. Camp Trexler (where my kids went) is being sold to cover our council's percent of the damages (2.9mil). Over 300 acres of pristine woodlands will likely be bought by Waste Management.

What a shi*tshow.


I worked at a Boy Scout camp in high school and college. Actually two camps next to each other. Last week, the council sold one of the camps to pay its share of that settlement. Very disappointing.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice of the "tap and grill" to sponsor it.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I was younger, picnics and summer get togethers would have a bean bag toss game someone made. The board with the hole usually was at a 45 degree angle and his something whimsical on it like a clowns mouth, or somesuch. Now the board is nearly flat and they call that sport. It's just less dangerous horseshoes. Taking a rolling horseshoe to the ankle was a right a passage for most rural youths. Kids today are getting raised soft.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mjbok: 40 Dollars In A Checking Account: I'd never heard of cornhole before a couple months ago, and now I see it everywhere. What's up with that?

How was the coma?


Well, that 40 Dollars is worth... well, $42.50 after all those years of compound interest on the 0.025% the banks offered!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.