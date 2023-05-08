 Skip to content
Indian MIG-21 crashes into a home, killing three residents. Investigation into crash likely to determine that cause was flying a MIG-21, just like the other six times it has happened in last two years
28
•       •       •

28 Comments
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is "punch out and hope it doesn't crash on anyone important" SOP in the Indian air force?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
First built in 1955, WTF?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, for those who don't know, the MiG-21 was considered frightfully obsolete back in 1980.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The three dead sleep with the fishbed.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.


"The Cold War-era Soviet plane, in the skies since 1955..."

The accident investigation will be a few sentences longer, but will boil down to that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.


What makes it extra-stoopid is they're actually decent planes IF you take care of them.  That kinda rate of brick imitation?  Someone's slacking/embezzling/etc. or having one hell of a time finding/machining spares - or quite possibly both
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static.dw.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: First built in 1955, WTF?


FWIW- The US uses weapons systems that are just as old: For example, the B-52 Stratofortress. The thing is, US and Western Governments routinely upgrade their avionics and weapons systems while performing routine maintenance, integrity checks and service patches. Soviet/Russian technology usually devolves into "M" models, where weapons systems are usually "refined" to be as cheap as possible to produce, maintain, and manufacture.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hardinparamedic: Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.

What makes it extra-stoopid is they're actually decent planes IF you take care of them.  That kinda rate of brick imitation?  Someone's slacking/embezzling/etc. or having one hell of a time finding/machining spares - or quite possibly both


I see they also learned maintenance and logistics from the Russian army.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Is "punch out and hope it doesn't crash on anyone important" SOP in the Indian air force?


If the aircraft is somewhat controllable, pilots try to divert somewhere that a crash will be less likely to injure or kill anyone on the ground. If you can maneuver toward open green space or to a water crash, that's a better choice before ejecting.

If the aircraft is uncontrollable, you have less choices.

And if the ejection seats are not zero-zero, you have to make the decision to eject above the minimum altitude in order to make your own survival more likely.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least you can eject from those death traps. We're still running air frames from the 50's/60's too. Plenty of C5's C-130s out there. But I'm guessing unlike India we have better inspections and routine overhauls/upgrades. Machine guns and other light weapons still in use are just as old in our inventory.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
India is trying to modernize its air force with a mixture of acquisitions from Russia and France .

Found your problem.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: France


Jet fighters from Dassault are just as good as any others. Probably better in some aspects.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know who else like MiG aircraft...?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DRTFA: hardinparamedic: Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.

"The Cold War-era Soviet plane, in the skies since 1955..."

The accident investigation will be a few sentences longer, but will boil down to that.



Old timey planes can fly safely if someone is maintaining a couple of them for entertainment value... air show, private collection. But being so close to retirement, India is probably not bending over backwards to maintain a few dozen MIG-21 still on active duty. Maybe they don't give a fark about the people being killed on the ground. But may want to consider the lost investment in training a new pilot for those not lucky enough to eject on time.

I had looked up who in NATO is sitll had Soviet planes for a Ukraine thread... Croatia, Romania and maybe Bulgaria still have some MIG-21... slated for retirement in the next couple of years. Some refurbished not so long ago... early 2010s I think. I would not think these would be worthwhile for frontline duty in Ukraine. But IDK if they'd have any value deep behind the lines where they are backed by ground based air defenses. To like shoot down drones and shiat? But I guess the benefit of a Mig-21 shooting down a drone could be offset by the plane crashing into a home.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imagine if they had Migs at Little Bighorn.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whoever worked on it must have been searching for bobs and vagene.
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hardinparamedic: Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.

What makes it extra-stoopid is they're actually decent planes IF you take care of them.  That kinda rate of brick imitation?  Someone's slacking/embezzling/etc. or having one hell of a time finding/machining spares - or quite possibly both


to a point. The Soviets assumed no particular airframe would last long in a war so they never manufactured them with the idea of long per airframe flight hours. If you got 5,000 hours out of a particular airframe/engine that was spectacular.

So we got India, operating what the Soviets considered a disposable design WELL beyond its 'use by' date, and if you arent using shiatloads of constantly fabricated parts from a really well equipped machine shop, you're rolling the dice on whether that MiG is going to give up the ghost on you.

The metallurgy in the airframe can only take expanding and contracting so many times before it needs replacement either en masse or in critical panels. Something tells me India doesnt bother.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No, he was, man. It was a really great move. He was inverted.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Imagine if they had Migs at Little Bighorn.


Moses saved Jesus from the Romans using an AK-47.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: First built in 1955, WTF?

FWIW- The US uses weapons systems that are just as old: For example, the B-52 Stratofortress. The thing is, US and Western Governments routinely upgrade their avionics and weapons systems while performing routine maintenance, integrity checks and service patches. Soviet/Russian technology usually devolves into "M" models, where weapons systems are usually "refined" to be as cheap as possible to produce, maintain, and manufacture.


Well, that and a B-52 is just a bomb dump-truck.  The basic, important characteristics for its airframe are "big" and "flies pretty high" - you can stick some new engines and high-tech geegaws on it and it becomes even more capable at its mission.  For a fighter jet, you want the airframe to do things like "go fast" and "maneuver well" and "be able to engage lots of thrust without falling apart" and, unfortunately, no matter how many geegaws you stick on Mig-21 it is not going to be able to do those things remotely as well as even US or Soviet jets from the late 60s.

I'm kind of astounded any outside of Best Korea is still flying a Mig-21 for anything other than maybe training and airshows
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wessoman: frightfully obsolete back in 1980


It's not obsolete if the enemies on your borders are also using obsolete equipment.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtle_Canary: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hardinparamedic: Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.

What makes it extra-stoopid is they're actually decent planes IF you take care of them.  That kinda rate of brick imitation?  Someone's slacking/embezzling/etc. or having one hell of a time finding/machining spares - or quite possibly both

to a point. The Soviets assumed no particular airframe would last long in a war so they never manufactured them with the idea of long per airframe flight hours. If you got 5,000 hours out of a particular airframe/engine that was spectacular.

So we got India, operating what the Soviets considered a disposable design WELL beyond its 'use by' date, and if you arent using shiatloads of constantly fabricated parts from a really well equipped machine shop, you're rolling the dice on whether that MiG is going to give up the ghost on you.

The metallurgy in the airframe can only take expanding and contracting so many times before it needs replacement either en masse or in critical panels. Something tells me India doesnt bother.


Fair, but the rate they're coming down - I mean I could buy something a little more spread out but still yikes bad.  But as often as it's happening, something is helping that along
 
WyDave
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DRTFA: hardinparamedic: Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.

"The Cold War-era Soviet plane, in the skies since 1955..."

The accident investigation will be a few sentences longer, but will boil down to that.


That's a lot of deferred maintenance and a record setting number of in flight refuelings.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Subtle_Canary: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hardinparamedic: Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.

What makes it extra-stoopid is they're actually decent planes IF you take care of them.  That kinda rate of brick imitation?  Someone's slacking/embezzling/etc. or having one hell of a time finding/machining spares - or quite possibly both

to a point. The Soviets assumed no particular airframe would last long in a war so they never manufactured them with the idea of long per airframe flight hours. If you got 5,000 hours out of a particular airframe/engine that was spectacular.

So we got India, operating what the Soviets considered a disposable design WELL beyond its 'use by' date, and if you arent using shiatloads of constantly fabricated parts from a really well equipped machine shop, you're rolling the dice on whether that MiG is going to give up the ghost on you.

The metallurgy in the airframe can only take expanding and contracting so many times before it needs replacement either en masse or in critical panels. Something tells me India doesnt bother.

Fair, but the rate they're coming down - I mean I could buy something a little more spread out but still yikes bad.  But as often as it's happening, something is helping that along


They were probably purchased initially as production blocks and it would make sense for all the planes in a particular block to hit their metallurgical expiration date at roughly the same time.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To be fair, when your religio-fascist government has unapologetically shredded social systems, impoverished large swaths of society by legally obliterating the sources of wealth they have access to, ceded 95+% of your national wealth to a conglomeration of 3 families who own mega-cartels comprising most of your economy, gone deep on the inherent superiority of your homegrown ethno-technology you claim comes courtesy of some neo-Lysenkoist magic holy book super science, scapegoated most of your allies for your own failings, AND beggared a war with China you can't win to inflame populist nationalist fervor, you start doing desperate things.

If they're not careful they're going to wake up one morning and spontaneously start exporting freedom and democracy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OptionC: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Subtle_Canary: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hardinparamedic: Say what you will about obsolete Russian fighter aircraft being operated in 2023 - They do fall apart pretty well.

What makes it extra-stoopid is they're actually decent planes IF you take care of them.  That kinda rate of brick imitation?  Someone's slacking/embezzling/etc. or having one hell of a time finding/machining spares - or quite possibly both

to a point. The Soviets assumed no particular airframe would last long in a war so they never manufactured them with the idea of long per airframe flight hours. If you got 5,000 hours out of a particular airframe/engine that was spectacular.

So we got India, operating what the Soviets considered a disposable design WELL beyond its 'use by' date, and if you arent using shiatloads of constantly fabricated parts from a really well equipped machine shop, you're rolling the dice on whether that MiG is going to give up the ghost on you.

The metallurgy in the airframe can only take expanding and contracting so many times before it needs replacement either en masse or in critical panels. Something tells me India doesnt bother.

Fair, but the rate they're coming down - I mean I could buy something a little more spread out but still yikes bad.  But as often as it's happening, something is helping that along

They were probably purchased initially as production blocks and it would make sense for all the planes in a particular block to hit their metallurgical expiration date at roughly the same time.


Also fair - still feels weird though

/yeah I know that's worth jack shiat
//but it does
///shrug
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

