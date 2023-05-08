 Skip to content
(National Today)   DAT ASS   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
20
1636 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2023 at 8:50 AM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for all the coffee, Conchita

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.fjcdn.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss OldFark, this could have been an epic thread, with a mix of memes, women with prodigious posteriors, and gorgor =)
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had my interest,
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Now you have my full attention.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: I miss OldFark, this could have been an epic thread, with a mix of memes, women with prodigious posteriors, and gorgor =)


That name is the reason incognito mode is necessary on your phone while checking FARK links.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Yes, this is a real art display that was in front of a courthouse.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 225x224]


Your ass is draggin'?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 225x224]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I feel dirty having clicked that link.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get your ass to Mars
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
animated-gifs.orgView Full Size


SHAKE THAT ASS BITCH LET ME SEE WHAT YOU GOT
Youtube s4UlwdTcSbU
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 337x607]


Username definitely checks out.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 337x607]


This perfectly syncs with the rhythm in Dr. Bison's clip =)
 
