(BBC-US)   Nuking the moon? That's lunacy. And yet   (bbc.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Won't somebody think of the whales?!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kill the moon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gerry Anderson's Space:1999 Opening Titles (Season 1)
Youtube 4SpX8bVEmJo
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Gotta nuke something."
-20th century philosopher Nelson Muntz
 
groppet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But we can send in the moon marines
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Congo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CHA
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mr. Show - Blow Up the Moon
Youtube GTJ3LIA5LmA
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

groppet: [Fark user image 400x327]

But we can send in the moon marines
[Fark user image 600x600]


top on reminds me of this too

ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Skywatching
Youtube 2BD-ba-aXQo
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"'Cause you don't mess around....with God's America"

- C.S. Lewis Jr.
 
jacksonic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We've got most of the moon references covered, but I'm still waiting for CHA.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: groppet: [Fark user image 400x327]

But we can send in the moon marines
[Fark user image 600x600]

top on reminds me of this too

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2BD-ba-aXQo]


HIS TH/RO/NE
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
First thing this morning-- a YouTube flerfer who sincerely thinks if a rocket actually reached the Moon (yes, he is also a Moon landing hoax ijjit), it would hit the Moon, and the Moon would explode into brazillions of pieces.

It's that ijjit with a head full of totally white hair. The one who always records outdoors or in his car because his wife makes fun of him when he records inside the house.

Seriously, the guy thinks the Moon is something like a balloon that moves around at random or something. His ideas have no coherence whatever.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Would anybody miss it?!
aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4SpX8bVEmJo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


that show would be a good candidate for a reboot, space 2099.  Blown out of orbit, ends up being a moon of uranus.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: [Fark user image 850x361]


shakes tiny fist!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I say good riddance.  What has the moon ever given to us?  The tides and werewolves.  I'd take a nice peaceful ocean if it meant getting rid on the werewolf menace.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 1 minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
