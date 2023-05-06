 Skip to content
(NPR)   Guy who makes his living helping old people have sex wants you to know that sex gets better as you get old. Totally not an ad, though   (npr.org) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulp - Help The Aged
Youtube _bZjKC0EaY0
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that we have Viagra I mean yeah but I wouldn't know anything about that.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were two guys, best friends since they were kids. One of them was turning 80, and his friend decided to get him a surprise birthday gift. He hires a prostitute and has her go to his house. She knocks on the door and he opens it and says, "What can I do for you, young lady?"
"It's not what you can do for me, it's what I can do for you..." she says slyly.
"What's that, then?"He inquires.
"Super sex!" she says with a wink.
"Ooooohhhh....heh.... well then.... I'll take the soup."
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR has posted this like ten times in the last few days on FB.  It's like they're trying to lose followers.

Oh wait, I have a solution to keep from seeing this (and the "lady fell down the stairs" post)!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You mean after most people's parents die and they're not threatened with pregnancy, they actually enjoy sex?

Honestly, this is not shocking.

The villages is a hive of VD.

Sex in your teen: What will others think ? Am I doing it right? What if we get pregnant? Will this ruin my future? I want babies, but not yet? I have to stay available for Mr/Ms Right and not get too attached unless I'm sure?

Old people: I got Viagra and lube. Let's go.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...like shooting pool with a rope." - George Burns
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: The villages is a hive of VD.


Can confirm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Warthog: [Fark user image 850x655]


Great, now I have metamucil and bourbon all over my monitor
 
odinsposse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Harmontown - Old People Rap [Open Mike Eagle]
Youtube LDdDtNeOUEc
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trying to figure out the causation/correlation here.  Seems like tautology. Lots of 45 year olds are committed for other reasons to a once-a-month-or-less situation who certainly don't expect it to get better (because it almost certainly won't) and don't expect to leave.  Those who are both partnered (who was in the study) and not in the wasteland by 45 will naturally be more optimistic, and for perfectly good reasons.
 
carkiller
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warthog: rubi_con_man: The villages is a hive of VD.

Can confirm.

[Fark user image 425x255]


Oh well, didn't need to eat today anyway.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Warthog: rubi_con_man: The villages is a hive of VD.

Can confirm.

[Fark user image image 425x255]


There are a couple of colors that don't match the chart. Are those on the other side of the handout or is could it be sexy times with the zoo animals?
 
Muta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My grand mother said Sun City West was like Peyton Place.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Boombox (ft. Julian Casablancas)
Youtube 8yvEYKRF5IA
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Muta: My grand mother said Sun City West was like Peyton Place.


A teenage girl gets her arm ripped off in a carnival ride and another gets paid to have an abortion?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Warthog: rubi_con_man: The villages is a hive of VD.

Can confirm.

[Fark user image image 425x255]

There are a couple of colors that don't match the chart. Are those on the other side of the handout or is could it be sexy times with the zoo animals?


There's an expanded .xls chart out there with lots of additional variations, but I can't find it.  My google-fu is weak this AM.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you aren't enjoying sex more as you get older, you aren't learning anything about having sex while you're younger and I kinda pity your partners.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does he give tutorials on the wife first?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sex gets better for other people when you get old and out of the market.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warthog: rubi_con_man: The villages is a hive of VD.

Can confirm.

[Fark user image image 425x255]


This might explain my my neighbor was weirded out after using my guest bathroom. What's grey mean again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warthog: [Fark user image 850x655]


geeeesus-christ man!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Safe Sex for Seniors
Youtube 1Pfa07ijUCE
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Warthog: rubi_con_man: The villages is a hive of VD.

Can confirm.

[Fark user image image 425x255]

This might explain my my neighbor was weirded out after using my guest bathroom. What's grey mean again?

[Fark user image 425x566]


It means "All natural: no shaving, no waxing"

That one's a good example of WYSIWYG.
 
