 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kyiv Post)   Day 439 of WW3: Zelensky Vows to Defeat 'Evil' of Russia 'Just as Nazism Was Defeated'. See Putin, this is how you run a de-Nazification campaign, you have to fight real Nazis This is your Monday Ukraine invasion discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
27
    More: News, Germany, Soviet Union, Nazism, Russia, World War II, Europe, Nazi Germany, World war  
•       •       •

152 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 May 2023 at 8:00 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the Kyiv Independent had a "wishful thinking" transcription error on cumulative tank kills, so I'm going with the original UGS report, both below. But damn. 47 tanks in one day would be awesome.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Monday morning all. Mostly quiet weekend, but here we are on Land a Drone in Red Square Eve! Will anyone try? Will they succeed? It's your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent newspapers.

Ukrainian Intelligence Warns Russia 'May Be Particularly Active' on May 9
Andriy Yusov's warning comes just hours after a massive drone attack against Kyiv which saw air defenses shoot down 35 drones during an incredibly noisy night.

Russia 'Shifting Missile Attack Strategy to Target Ukraine's Logistics'
Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate explained that the attacks are aimed at disrupting the Ukrainian army's offensive actions.

Ukrainian Intelligence Chief's 'Killing Russians' Comments Spark Hysteria Among Kremlin Propagandists
One particularly hyperbolic Russian politician went as far as to say that Kyrylo Budanov had 'turned into Ukraine's Osama bin Laden.'

Zelensky Vows to Defeat 'Evil' of Russia 'Just as Nazism Was Defeated'
The president's Victory in Europe Day speech came hours after a huge attack on Kyiv which injured five people and saw all 35 drones launched by Russia shot down.

Kyiv Attacked Overnight by 35 Kamikaze Drones, Capital Rocked by Explosions as Air Defenses Intercept
All the drones were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses but falling debris injured at least five people and damaged buildings and a number of vehicles.

Pushing Back Against Putin's Disinformation Wars
Innovative pro-democracy programs developed by the Internet Archive will aid in combatting the noise Russia intentionally spreads to cloud any inconvenient issue.

'We Had Trouble Taking an Axe Out of a Man's Hand': The Life of a Medic in Bakhmut
'In a month, I've only been out once to the dentist and the hairdresser to cut my hair shorter so it would dry quicker,' one exhausted Ukrainian doctor said.

Wagner Chief Says He's Received 'Promise' of More Ammo After Bakhmut Threat Videos
Yevgeny Prigozhin blamed army chiefs for 'tens of thousands' killed and wounded Russian fighters in Ukraine in videos released earlier this week.

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size


Incredible Headcam Footage Shows 'Terror' Battalion Clearing Russian Trench Near Bakhmut
GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below contains uncensored war footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia recruiting Central Asian labor migrants for Ukraine war.
The Russian military has been recruiting migrant workers from Central Asia to fight in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on May 8, adding that it often happens in mosques and immigration offices.

Update: Death toll in Russia's May 3 attack on Kherson rises to 24.
"This morning, the heart of a 54-year-old woman, who was seriously injured during the Russian shelling of the city on May 3, stopped at the hospital," Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on May 8.

Zelensky signs decree making May 9 Europe Day, proposes to celebrate Victory Day on May 8.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a draft law to the Ukrainian parliament proposing that May 8 be the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War.

Russian attacks hiat 10 Ukrainian regions, kill 3 civilians over past day.
Russia struck a total of 127 settlements over the past 24 hours, killing three civilians and injuring 28, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on May 8.

General Staff: Russian occupation authorities conducting "evacuation" from Tokmak.
Russian occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are moving their officials, local collaborators as well as children with education workers from Tokmak to Berdiansk deeper into the occupied territories, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 8.

Air Force: Russia launched 8 Kh-22 missiles at Odesa Oblast overnight.
"Some of them" didn't reach their targets, possibly due to self-destruction or their age "because these are outdated Soviet missiles," Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on May 8.

Ukraine downs 35 Russian drones.
Russia launched at least 35 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones in the early hours of May 8 amid another large-scale attack on Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update. Ukraine's air defense shot down all the aerial targets.

ISW questions Russia's ability to coordinate a cohesive defense campaign across front line.
Russia's military leadership appears to be increasingly delegating responsibilities for different sectors of the front in Ukraine to various Russian commanders while the power of the theater commander continues to wane, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

CNN: US confident in Ukraine's claim it used Patriot system to down hypersonic missile.
The U.S. has "high confidence" in the accuracy of Ukraine's claim that it used a Patriot air defense system to intercept a Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missile, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Mayor: Russia's latest attack leaves 4 injured in Kyiv.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that four civilians were injured in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts, while air raid alerts rang out in several regions of the country in the early hours of May 8.

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on May 7, firing more than 109 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

Blogger jailed for liking a caricature depicting Belarusian dictator dies in prison.
Mykola Klimovich, a 61-year-old blogger and social activist from Pinsk, died in prison, Human rights center Viasna reported. In February, Klimovich was sentenced to a year in prison for reacting to a caricature depicting Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in the Odnoklasniki social network.

Explosion reported in Odesa as air raid sirens spread across Ukraine.
An explosion was reported in the southern city of Odesa on May 7, Suspilne media reported. It is currently unknown what caused the explosion. In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert was announced late in the evening.

And that's your lot. Have a great day today!
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning.  Happy Moonday to all you damned dirty apes!  No Artem today but, look for his livecast tomorrow morning if you're awake at such an hour:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And why not start your day with some sunflowers?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harlee: Looks like the Kyiv Independent had a "wishful thinking" transcription error on cumulative tank kills, so I'm going with the original UGS report, both below. But damn. 47 tanks in one day would be awesome.

[Fark user image 850x1129]
[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


Slow day for mech kills, but the Wagner meatgrinder appears to still be operational.

Hopefully there were just having a rest day Sunday :)
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 29 through May 5 (Days 430 to 436) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Muta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Harlee: Looks like the Kyiv Independent had a "wishful thinking" transcription error on cumulative tank kills, so I'm going with the original UGS report, both below. But damn. 47 tanks in one day would be awesome.

[Fark user image 850x1129]
[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 774x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]

Slow day for mech kills, but the Wagner meatgrinder appears to still be operational.

Hopefully there were just having a rest day Sunday :)


42 UAV's though.   Never skip UAV Day.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is truly horrific how the Russian monster have fully embraced the Z.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope Zelensky has learned from wise Fark conservatives that fighting Nazis was actually just as bad as being a Nazi.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

odinsposse: I hope Zelensky has learned from wise Fark conservatives that fighting Nazis was actually just as bad as being a Nazi.


So much for the tolerant Ukrainians!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Good Morning.  Happy Moonday to all you damned dirty apes!  No Artem today but, look for his livecast tomorrow morning if you're awake at such an hour:
[Fark user image 850x148]

And why not start your day with some sunflowers?

[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 850x1362]
[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 800x800]
[Fark user image 225x225]


I thought they cancelled all the parades?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Russia staging protests for anti-Ukraine propaganda - report

According to research by several media outlets, Russian secret services are infiltrating or staging demonstrations in major western European cities to create anti-Ukraine sentiment or hamper Sweden's bid to join NATO.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: tembaarmswide: Good Morning.  Happy Moonday to all you damned dirty apes!  No Artem today but, look for his livecast tomorrow morning if you're awake at such an hour:
[Fark user image 850x148]

And why not start your day with some sunflowers?

[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 850x1362]
[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 800x800]
[Fark user image 225x225]

I thought they cancelled all the parades?


That surprised me too.  I've heard something is up tomorrow, Putin needs to rouse his cannon fodder before it devours him.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Since Zelensky is vowing to fight Nazification, does this mean that Russia's invasion worked, and now they can all go home?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Russia staging protests for anti-Ukraine propaganda - report

According to research by several media outlets, Russian secret services are infiltrating or staging demonstrations in major western European cities to create anti-Ukraine sentiment or hamper Sweden's bid to join NATO.


This is an excellent opportunity to round up the Russian spies.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am so farking sick of soul-sick Russia. Even "back home" they are embracing the neo-swastika "Z"

They have literally decided that they might as well be Nazis.
The entire farking country is garbage

Fark user imageView Full Size



Hitler Putin Youth included
Fark user imageView Full Size



They farking recruit with it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I thought they cancelled all the parades?


Many oblasts have canceled them, but there were some reports that Putin was going to give his address remotely, so I'm not totally sure what the status of Moscow is.

And there may be unsanctioned parades if people come out with pictures of their dead
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I am so farking sick of soul-sick Russia. Even "back home" they are embracing the neo-swastika "Z"

They have literally decided that they might as well be Nazis.
The entire farking country is garbage

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Hitler Putin Youth included
[Fark user image image 850x478]


They farking recruit with it.
[Fark user image image 700x487]


it's not every Russian.  But, if you're a Russian against the war/Z, you keep your mouth shut or you find your self conscripted, imprisoned, or worse.  I can't image what that is like and I'm glad that i don't have to.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'It's our little Ukraine': war-weary fans embrace Eurovision and Liverpool

Families who once watched the song contest in Kyiv or Lviv are now watching it in the UK
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some Finnish perspective (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)


(Humanitarian aid organizations, continued):

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
lilbordr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm just here to report that Gonzalo Lira was arrested on charges of being a giant piece of shiat and I couldn't be happier about it.
Arrest Video
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ukraine says Russia has effectively stopped Black Sea grain deal
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If only we could speedrun to the part where Putin blows his brains out in a bunker!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lilbordr: I'm just here to report that Gonzalo Lira was arrested on charges of being a giant piece of shiat and I couldn't be happier about it.
Arrest Video


I can only imagine LazerPig orgasmed reading that.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Yevgeny Prigozhin's recent claims that he has successfully negotiated for more ammunition are completely correct. The Wagner chief threats to abandon the war effort have not gone unnoticed, and the Ministry of Defense has this morning issued a statement. "We have corrected the logistical issues which were causing a reduction in progress in the Bakhmut region, and can say without any doubt that Mr. Prigozhin will soon be receiving quite a few bullets," said MoD spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, while loading an AK-47.

* There is absolutely no truth to the rumor that President Putin is a strange breed of toe-sucking vampire, who sneaks into young girl's bedrooms at night and licks their feet to devour their souls. His hobbies are his own affair and his highly flammable reaction to holy water is entirely coincidental.

* In Olympic news, today's scheduled BlyaatBall game between the hometown Russian team and the Al-Qaeda team coached by the re-animated corpse of Ayman al-Zawahiri has been delayed due to an unfortunate re-bombing of the terrorist leader by NATO forces, and the subsequent disappearance of the rest of the team, who had fled in fear of being named the #1 boss. "Due to the complexity of the Games, we will not be able to reschedule the BylaatBall match until tomorrow, which unfortunately will put it occurring at the same time as the May Day Victory parade," said MoC spokesperson Irina Oglaboblovna. "We are certain that we will be able to prevent any conflict between these two events, no matter what happens." At press time, the glowing figure of the Goddess of the Games was glaring furiously at Red Square and making ominous clacking noises.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
100% unrelated to anything other than that I just found this and loved it!

Darmok, under 8 minutes
Youtube WQ8_F6jYWv4
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.