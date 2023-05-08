 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   They're turning the homeless into pod people   (bdcnetwork.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Employment, Homelessness, City, HVAC, Emergency shelter, Village, Home, Vermont  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2023 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size

hilarious
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Argh! They already got me!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Feed them bugs
 
huma474
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
12 Grand for 64 sqft toilet shacks. People are getting ripped off on those. 2 grand and a drunk construction worker can figure out how to make something even larger from the average scrap on a job site. Those things are deathtraps waiting to happen from how that article shows them. and they expect to be able to put 2 people in those shacks...
 
jmr61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's better than sleeping on the street and it's free to the users.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One of the biggest hurdles I had with it was not being able to get a better job than a day labor/temp agency where we carpooled & I could leave my stuff in the van. Having a secure place to keep your shiat where it won't get stolen would've opened up a lot more opportunity than $9-$10/hr IF you get sent out on a job.

The bathrooms & kitchen are a big help too, since most free community showers tend to be open during (you guessed it!) business hours, so a 15 minute shower necessitated taking a whole day off work. And, with a kitchen, shelf-stable food can be bought & stored instead of paying for overpriced RTE crap.

Being homeless AND working is goddamn expensive when you can't eat at the free community kitchens.
 
0z79
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here I was, Googling stuff like "Is it normal for a mother to stab her child" (went through that growing up), finding that no, it is NOT normal, so I go to FARK of all places for normalcy.... and here I am, reading an article about how we can NOT fark off and leave each other alone.

So, my search result is... maybe? Question mark? We're certainly stabbing the lowest amongst us in the back, repeatedly.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

0z79: Here I was, Googling stuff like "Is it normal for a mother to stab her child" (went through that growing up), finding that no, it is NOT normal, so I go to FARK of all places for normalcy.... and here I am, reading an article about how we can NOT fark off and leave each other alone.

So, my search result is... maybe? Question mark? We're certainly stabbing the lowest amongst us in the back, repeatedly.


how drunk are you right now?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

0z79: Here I was, Googling stuff like "Is it normal for a mother to stab her child" (went through that growing up), finding that no, it is NOT normal, so I go to FARK of all places for normalcy.... and here I am, reading an article about how we can NOT fark off and leave each other alone.

So, my search result is... maybe? Question mark? We're certainly stabbing the lowest amongst us in the back, repeatedly.


Wrong thread, maybe?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.