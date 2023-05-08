 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Airshow pilot: "I meant to do that"   (youtube.com) divider line
Qatmandu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That'll make you glad you wore your brown pants.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's one pilot who'll need to wash the seat of the plane clean.

Flying by the seat of their pants is fine, as long as your pants are not full of whiff juice.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Must have hit an air pocket.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's one way to remove the paint from your wing.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's gonna need a case of Preparation H to get his eyes to close!! All three of them!!
 
Kiribub
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Warthog:

That's one way to remove the paint from end of your wing

ftfy
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've heard of taildraggers, but this is not that.
 
