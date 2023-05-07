 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Authorities give black suspect the standard Minneapolis welcome   (fox9.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cocaine, in this economy?
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A polar bear would have been taken into custody peacefully.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why shoot them, they roam through my yard all the time and I put locks on my garbage cans. Big deal.

Black Bears won't bother you if you don't bother them.  Grizzly on the other hand, I have heard, are much more aggressive.

Of course a mama black bear with cubs is no joke. Stay away from that.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
one... of those salads with cookies in ?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unbearable
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: Why shoot them, they roam through my yard all the time and I put locks on my garbage cans. Big deal.

Black Bears won't bother you if you don't bother them.  Grizzly on the other hand, I have heard, are much more aggressive.

Of course a mama black bear with cubs is no joke. Stay away from that.


You're going to have to put on a public education campaign, because most people who find a full grown black bear in their yard are going to be scared shiatless.

Also, the only reason to be afraid of grizzlies is that Dillon Brooks might punch you in the crotch.  Otherwise, it turns out they're completely harmless.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bleeeh. It's a sign of the times that I read the headline and got heartbroken.

I mean, killing a literal bear's not great, but what a relief comparatively.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well what do you expect.  They have Do Not Resuscitate right there in the name.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: A polar bear would have been taken into custody peacefully.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Naido: Sub Human: Why shoot them, they roam through my yard all the time and I put locks on my garbage cans. Big deal.

Black Bears won't bother you if you don't bother them.  Grizzly on the other hand, I have heard, are much more aggressive.

Of course a mama black bear with cubs is no joke. Stay away from that.

You're going to have to put on a public education campaign, because most people who find a full grown black bear in their yard are going to be scared shiatless.

Also, the only reason to be afraid of grizzlies is that Dillon Brooks might punch you in the crotch.  Otherwise, it turns out they're completely harmless.


Grizzly man and his girlfriend might disagree, but they were in constant contact with em, and were killed by a bear from outside the area.  Really large predators are dangerous, and should always be treated with real caution.  It is worth noting that the odds of being attacked and killed by one are spectacularly low, but they should never be regarded as harmless.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Why shoot them, they roam through my yard all the time and I put locks on my garbage cans. Big deal.

Black Bears won't bother you if you don't bother them.  Grizzly on the other hand, I have heard, are much more aggressive.


So I've read.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was the bear selling loosies?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

