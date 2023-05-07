 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   So I've been driving for half a century with no license. Maybe it's time to brag about it on Social Media   (bbc.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Could that article have fewer details?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging.  His long reign came to an abrupt end once we found out.

those are some fancy cops
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn. I only went something like 6 years. I'm clearly a.. lollygagger?
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been playing doctor without a license for almost 30 years. What's the problem?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It occurs to me that if he hasn't been caught in the fifty years he's been driving, he hasn't been pulled over for a moving violation or gotten into a collision where the police showed up. Just a hunch here, but having a license may not actually make people safer drivers.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Do you concur, Doctor?"

"I concur"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

migueldelascervezas: I've been playing doctor without a license for almost 30 years. What's the problem?


That's why it's smart to run an all-cash business...no insurance companies to question anything.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine has been driving his 3/4-ton pickup truck without front brakes for the last year.

Dude's got skills.
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANGH
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they plant a couple of eggs in the car after seized it, to make sure he gets the harshest sentence possible?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
me too.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A friend of mine has been driving his 3/4-ton pickup truck without front brakes for the last year.

Dude's got skills.


My kid's bike has front caliper brake, rear coaster break. They didn't really get the hang of the backpedal motion, just went slow enough that a gentle hand-brake and foot-drag sufficed. Until one day they went unusually fast and had to stop in a hurry. Chest road-rash, plus bruising where the bike then landed on them.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in the UK you do not have to present your DL when you register your vehicle?   I kinda like that.   It's quaint.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Could that article have fewer details?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: It occurs to me that if he hasn't been caught in the fifty years he's been driving, he hasn't been pulled over for a moving violation or gotten into a collision where the police showed up. Just a hunch here, but having a license may not actually make people safer drivers.


Or, more probably, he was friends with the cops and they just laughed it off.
I new a guy who could drive drunk and the worse the cops would do is give him a ride home. It was a small town.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So in the UK you do not have to present your DL when you register your vehicle?   I kinda like that.   It's quaint.


You don't in California either. You can own a motor vehicle without having a license so long as you don't drive it on public roads.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

haknudsen: TwowheelinTim: It occurs to me that if he hasn't been caught in the fifty years he's been driving, he hasn't been pulled over for a moving violation or gotten into a collision where the police showed up. Just a hunch here, but having a license may not actually make people safer drivers.

Or, more probably, he was friends with the cops and they just laughed it off.
I new a guy who could drive drunk and the worse the cops would do is give him a ride home. It was a small town.


Good point. Most people are not inclined to drive safely. They feel a false sense of security within the confines of their shiny metal boxes. To hell with whomever they may victimize with their lethal weapon.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Stud Gerbil: So in the UK you do not have to present your DL when you register your vehicle?   I kinda like that.   It's quaint.

You don't in California either. You can own a motor vehicle without having a license so long as you don't drive it on public roads.


I assumed that was the case everywhere.

You can buy as many cars as you like, but you're not driving any of them without a license.
 
Nullav
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well shiat. At that point, he sorta has passed the test. I know there's reasons and stuff that no level of government would be happy with my answer, but I'd just say "Prove who the hell you are and pay THIIIIIIIIIIIS much to cover parking tickets and all those license renewals you should've had to pay for."


/And yeah, maybe a refresher to cover things like right of way and how to use a yield sign, but there'd be three drivers in the world if tossing that out was a DQ.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So in the UK you do not have to present your DL when you register your vehicle?   I kinda like that.   It's quaint.


In Wisconsin, no. In fact, mandatory insurance has only been a thing for like the past 18 years.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A friend of mine has been driving his 3/4-ton pickup truck without front brakes for the last year.

Dude's got skills.


You're friends with Fred Flintstone?

That's neat!
 
