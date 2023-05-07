 Skip to content
(Your Central Valley)   Don't worry, everything is just ducky at this intersection now thanks to the kind-hearted motorcyclist that stopped to help them   (yourcentralvalley.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Health, Car, KGPE, KSEE, Community, Surgery, Fresno, California, Community health  
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the duck cross the road? To prove he wasn't chicken
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the ol' ducks in the road diversion to distract you from the geese stealing your motorcycle.
/If I had a nickel...
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love the amount of effort we can put into protecting individual animals, but we suck as a species.  I watched a vid the other day of people saving animals, there were so many heroic efforts and amazing saves, but one of the vids was of firefighters saving piglets from a factory corpse warehouse, all of the firefighters looked proud saving all these baby pigs from a fire - BUT THEY WERE ONLY SAVED FROM A RANDOM INDUSTRY FIRE, NOT FOR THE FIRE WE ARE BREEDING THEIR CORPSE TO FACE ON OUR STOVE!!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lucky duckies rescued by Bucky
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*from not for

I was a vego for half my life, but at some point I started eating corpse again, just for the ease and delicious taste, sure I do not eat a lot of corpse but I do when I go out for dinner.  We should not be eating pigs, they are sentient and more empathic than dogs.

We keep talking about finding other sentient species out in space, but we have not yet acknowledged, let alone respected, the sentient species that surround us. Hint hint, we are still farking barbarians with nukes, no extra-terristrial species is going to give us the time of day, until we respect the sentient species that surround us.  We are just a bunch of bigots, torturing and eating our cousins.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

They'll probably eat us.
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
