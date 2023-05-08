 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Here's what we're going to be calling the storms that wreak havoc on the Atlantic coast this season. They optimistically ended at W   (nj.com) divider line
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a strong el nino year so hurricane season should be lower on average.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
W is W's Katrina
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: W is W's Katrina


I see the angle of the real east coast storm called W has been covered.

rainbowbutter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
dude, spoiler alert!
i bet you open all the little windows on the Advent calendar right away, too, spoilmitter! :)
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How to pronounce the names
Bret (bret)
Gert (gert)

Umm...

