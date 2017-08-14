 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Allen, TX mall shooter? Nazi   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, United States, Weapon, House, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mass murder, Law, NBC, Law enforcement  
119 Comments     (+0 »)
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate latino nazis.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was also wearing, when he was killed, a patch on his chest with a right-wing acronym.

"GOP"?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This will be a bit of a conundrum for Elmo's Blue Checks. Brown, but an out and out fascist. My guess is they will either ignore it completely or claim the Nazi stuff is a plant.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously an illegal immigrant ANTIFA false flag planted to discredit Nazis
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still, Julie said she was stunned when she learned Garcia was involved in the mall massacre. "You could have knocked me over with a feather when I found out," she said.

Men on Film II
Youtube boBsEbFgJ4k
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Nazi named Garcia.  My how we have progressed as a society.

/S
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JammerJim: This will be a bit of a conundrum for Elmo's Blue Checks. Brown, but an out and out fascist. My guess is they will either ignore it completely or claim the Nazi stuff is a plant.


It's rather surprising that they haven't (yet) spammed Twitter with accusations of him being transgender and/or an illegal immigrant.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still not a drag queen.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This isn't so bizarre in the modern right-wing.

The leader of the Proud Boys is named Enricco Tarrio (afro-cuban descent) but they're an explicitly white supremacist org. As long as they agree white men invented western culture anyone can join.

This is the GOP's big tent. All are welcome as long as you hate the right people.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that explains the delay in getting any info out about the shooter.

If it had been an illegal or a transgender person, the name and picture would have been released before the bodies were cold
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Silver lining: he is now the good kind of Nazi.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: JammerJim: This will be a bit of a conundrum for Elmo's Blue Checks. Brown, but an out and out fascist. My guess is they will either ignore it completely or claim the Nazi stuff is a plant.

It's rather surprising that they haven't (yet) spammed Twitter with accusations of him being transgender and/or an illegal immigrant.


NOT SPACE DADDY‽‽‽‽ You take that BACK!! I'M TELLING!!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RaceDTruck: A Nazi named Garcia.  My how we have progressed as a society.

/S


Thanks Fox News!
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"neo-Nazi sympathizer"

This soft language is understating the danger these people present.
They are not sympathetic to some Nazi party that is a new thing.
They are NAZIs.
We have Nazis running around killing Americans.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since he's brown, are we willing to call him a domestic terrorist?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: This isn't so bizarre in the modern right-wing.

The leader of the Proud Boys is named Enricco Tarrio (afro-cuban descent) but they're an explicitly white supremacist org. As long as they agree white men invented western culture anyone can join.

This is the GOP's big tent. All are welcome as long as you hate the right people.


There's a reason the census type stuff always has "non-hispanic white" as a category. Plenty of folks paler than me south of the Rio Grande.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my shocked face:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you want about America, we have the most diverse Nazis in the history of Nazis and it isn't even close.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even in Dr. Seuss's time, we knew the right was in love with Nazi ideology.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes what a complicated mystery.

We may never know why a neo-Nazi in tactical gear shot a bunch of innocent people in public.  They're usually so peaceful.

Oh well.  Keep investigating.  I'm sure something about depression or drug abuse will show up somewhere in his 33 year history.  That'll be the reason for sure.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: A Nazi named Garcia.  My how we have progressed as a society.

/S


Latin America is chock-full of fascists.  Texas, too.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, a neo-Nazi named Garcia.  He joined up during the same recruitment drive we got Goldberg from.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh shiat! I missed this one! I know people in Allen. I hope everyone I know is okay
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: This isn't so bizarre in the modern right-wing.

The leader of the Proud Boys is named Enricco Tarrio (afro-cuban descent) but they're an explicitly white supremacist org. As long as they agree white men invented western culture anyone can join.

This is the GOP's big tent. All are welcome as long as you hate the right people.


Welcome?  Let's not get crazy.  Tolerated as long as you're useful?  You bet.  After that?  Adios
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: A Nazi named Garcia.  My how we have progressed as a society.


Wasn't the most successful fascist in history Spanish?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the dickweed validated bigotry. Worse, he made it patriotic for many. Why should we be surprised this happens when actual members of our federal government call for it everyday?
And I guarantee you that many of the heroes of this incident are proud voting republicans.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious if he's done time
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: [Fark user image image 572x149]

Yes what a complicated mystery.

We may never know why a neo-Nazi in tactical gear shot a bunch of innocent people in public.  They're usually so peaceful.

Oh well.  Keep investigating.  I'm sure something about depression or drug abuse will show up somewhere in his 33 year history.  That'll be the reason for sure.


He was kicked out of the Army for mental problems.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: RaceDTruck: A Nazi named Garcia.  My how we have progressed as a society.

Wasn't the most successful fascist in history Spanish?


Nope - you're forgetting Iosef Jughashvili.  Tough track record to beat there
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Sure, a neo-Nazi named Garcia.  He joined up during the same recruitment drive we got Goldberg from.


"We"?
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drove a Dodge Charger. what....a....shock.
 
VerySpecificLurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: RaceDTruck: A Nazi named Garcia.  My how we have progressed as a society.

/S

Latin America is chock-full of fascists.  Texas, too.


No kidding! Every time I hear about Venezuelan or Cuban conservatives in south Florida all I hear is the runner up of fascists in those countries that had enough money to move to America.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today in "aging poorly":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appears that those militias aren't so well-regulated anymore.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A politically motivated suicide attack based on extremist views?

Thats a textbook definition of terrorism.

To call it anything else is to lie to us
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: lordjupiter: [Fark user image image 572x149]

Yes what a complicated mystery.

We may never know why a neo-Nazi in tactical gear shot a bunch of innocent people in public.  They're usually so peaceful.

Oh well.  Keep investigating.  I'm sure something about depression or drug abuse will show up somewhere in his 33 year history.  That'll be the reason for sure.

He was kicked out of the Army for mental problems.


And there it is.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Say what you want about America, we have the most diverse Nazis in the history of Nazis and it isn't even close.


This is why I'm skeptical of the notion that once the US gets < 50% white, we'll usher in an era of uninterrupted progressivism.

A good number of Latinos will gladly slide over to the white side as opposed to being "people of color" the moment that 50% threshold gets closer. Excess melanin does not equal greater liberalism.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: "neo-Nazi sympathizer"

This soft language is understating the danger these people present.
They are not sympathetic to some Nazi party that is a new thing.
They are NAZIs.
We have Nazis running around killing Americans.


Back at Charlottesville they had full blown flags for the American Nazi Party (not a haha GOP jab, the real deal) out and about, among other far right symbols, including other Nazi shiat.

They hand waved it then, they'll keep doing it so long as they can get away with it, and given that most of our institutions are so dysfunctional that they can barely make tangible reactions to just about anything, the average person is left to sit and spin.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: lordjupiter: [Fark user image image 572x149]

Yes what a complicated mystery.

We may never know why a neo-Nazi in tactical gear shot a bunch of innocent people in public.  They're usually so peaceful.

Oh well.  Keep investigating.  I'm sure something about depression or drug abuse will show up somewhere in his 33 year history.  That'll be the reason for sure.

He was kicked out of the Army for mental problems.


Any cite to that?
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: RaceDTruck: A Nazi named Garcia.  My how we have progressed as a society.

Wasn't the most successful fascist in history Spanish?

And had quite a bit of help from that Hitler Fella as well.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: Obscene_CNN: lordjupiter: [Fark user image image 572x149]

Yes what a complicated mystery.

We may never know why a neo-Nazi in tactical gear shot a bunch of innocent people in public.  They're usually so peaceful.

Oh well.  Keep investigating.  I'm sure something about depression or drug abuse will show up somewhere in his 33 year history.  That'll be the reason for sure.

He was kicked out of the Army for mental problems.

And there it is.


Should have banned him from getting a gun too. Why this law wasn't followed is going to be a pressing question.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbott calling the shooter an "illegal alien" in 5....4...3....2...
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Obscene_CNN: lordjupiter: [Fark user image image 572x149]

Yes what a complicated mystery.

We may never know why a neo-Nazi in tactical gear shot a bunch of innocent people in public.  They're usually so peaceful.

Oh well.  Keep investigating.  I'm sure something about depression or drug abuse will show up somewhere in his 33 year history.  That'll be the reason for sure.

He was kicked out of the Army for mental problems.

Any cite to that?


https://abc7.com/texas-shooting-allen-outlets-mall/13220871/

Fark user imageView Full Size


How does someone like this have access to this weaponry, and a job in security?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Periodically, I read these comments on Fark that imagine that Nazis will go away because of young people or because of majority-minority.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Obscene_CNN: lordjupiter: [Fark user image image 572x149]

Yes what a complicated mystery.

We may never know why a neo-Nazi in tactical gear shot a bunch of innocent people in public.  They're usually so peaceful.

Oh well.  Keep investigating.  I'm sure something about depression or drug abuse will show up somewhere in his 33 year history.  That'll be the reason for sure.

He was kicked out of the Army for mental problems.

Any cite to that?


https://abc30.com/texas-shooting-allen-outlets-mall/13220871/
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: RaceDTruck: A Nazi named Garcia.  My how we have progressed as a society.

/S

Latin America is chock-full of fascists.  Texas, too.


Lots. Here's a fun one
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos_Lehder
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FBI and DHS Warned of Growing Threat From White Supremacists [years] Ago
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: I'm sure something about depression or drug abuse will show up somewhere in his 33 year history.  That'll be the reason for sure.


I guarantee you that at one point in his life he was on SSRI medication.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition, the law enforcement officials said, Garcia had several social media accounts and appeared to be drawn to neo-Nazi and white supremacist content. He was wearing a patch on his chest with a right-wing acronym.

Serious take on this:  by the standards of reporting in recent years, this could mean almost anything and this is all the evidence on offer. Remember the ICE agent with a white power tattoo?  Anyone hear how that actually turned out?  Modern reporters have the same standards of evidence for Nazis as McCarthy had for communists.

Joke take on this:  "He was wearing a patch on his chest with a right-wing acronym";was it NAMBLA?
 
