(NBC 10 Boston)   Man outside Subby's local IHOP and Motel 6 threatens others with boxcutter, presumably upset that kids eat free even on Saturdays   (nbcboston.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they leave the lights on for him?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he was inside the IHOP he could have requested political asylum.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it an IHOP with a Motel 6 inside or a Motel 6 with an IHOP inside?
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Com on subby. That's why they make guns, right?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop living behind a strip mall, Submitter.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Is it an IHOP with a Motel 6 inside or a Motel 6 with an IHOP inside?


Either way, in Tweaksbury, it's the right side of the tracks.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Is it an IHOP with a Motel 6 inside or a Motel 6 with an IHOP inside?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'e's an 'ooligan in Tooks-bree!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officers found the man and de-escalated the situation

I had to go back and reread that part.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2011, he was sentenced to five years for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend... at a hotel less than a mile away.  So at least he's consistent?


https://www.lowellsun.com/2011/03/18/man-gets-five-years-in-attempted-murder/
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time to talk about boxcutters?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/or too soon?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a real tewrk.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna post a mean joke, but I decided against it.
take the high road, yanno?

/I'm so awesome!
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: In 2011, he was sentenced to five years for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend... at a hotel less than a mile away.  So at least he's consistent?


https://www.lowellsun.com/2011/03/18/man-gets-five-years-in-attempted-murder/


so, so, so very not surprised it was the  caswell.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Com on subby. That's why they make guns, right?


He was embarrassed to order the Rooty Tooty Point 'n' Shooty.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This was outstanding work to bring this man safely into custody by de-escalating this incident," said Chief Columbus. of Tewksbury Police

Sounds like that guy's been around the world a bit.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bin_jammin: foo monkey: In 2011, he was sentenced to five years for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend... at a hotel less than a mile away.  So at least he's consistent?


https://www.lowellsun.com/2011/03/18/man-gets-five-years-in-attempted-murder/

so, so, so very not surprised it was the  caswell.


From my quick searching, yeah.  Sounds like a real classy joint.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i had IHOP's salisbury steak and it was good


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a shame, the Motel 6 and IHOP parking lot probably used to be a classy place.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stay Rooty Tooty Safe and Fruity submitter
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Stay Rooty Tooty Safe and Fruity submitter


shiat that is Denny's
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: jmr61: Com on subby. That's why they make guns, right?

He was embarrassed to order the Rooty Tooty Point 'n' Shooty.


Moons over my blammy?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: LordOfThePings: jmr61: Com on subby. That's why they make guns, right?

He was embarrassed to order the Rooty Tooty Point 'n' Shooty.

Moons over my blammy?


shiat that is Denny's
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: i had IHOP's salisbury steak and it was good

[Fark user image 850x565]


No, no, Salisbury is another half-hour northeast on 495, and I think the closest IHOP to there is over the line in Seabrook, NH.

I'm glad this gentleman chose to conduct his antics on Saturday evening, since with MrsB out of town that day, I had schlepped the kiddos up to Tewksbury that morning for their first IHOP breakfast in many months.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
sir, this is a Denny's
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
IHOP and Motel 6. There's some marketing synergy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: i had IHOP's salisbury steak and it was good


[Fark user image 850x565]


Did you have to pay extra for the fingernail clippings?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MBooda: Is it time to talk about boxcutters?
[Fark user image 650x365]
/or too soon?


Yes, let's talk about boxcutters. This man with a boxcutter was taken into custody and no one was hurt. It's much nicer when there aren't guns involved, isn't it?
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For some reason I thought Tewksbury was a completely fictional place. Now that it's reality is established I must visit if only to be drawn into the danger zone and perhaps sample the local IHOP spinach crepes at 1:15 am.
 
goodluckwiththat [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like Grand Junction.
It sucks to live here.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Prof. Frink: LordOfThePings: jmr61: Com on subby. That's why they make guns, right?

He was embarrassed to order the Rooty Tooty Point 'n' Shooty.

Moons over my blammy?

shiat that is Denny's


Ayup. Something like this would never occur at that high-class of an establishment.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I haven't seen either of those franchises in ages. Where the hell would ~both~ still exist in the same locale?

/am not going to make fun of ohio again. tired. it's late.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: MBooda: Is it time to talk about boxcutters?
[Fark user image 650x365]
/or too soon?

Yes, let's talk about boxcutters. This man with a boxcutter was taken into custody and no one was hurt. It's much nicer when there aren't guns involved, isn't it?


Were there guns on 9/11?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ltdanman44: i had IHOP's salisbury steak and it was good


[Fark user image 850x565]

Did you have to pay extra for the fingernail clippings?

[Fark user image 850x565]


looks like water droplets?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the better BLT's I've had was from an IHOP in Georgia
 
