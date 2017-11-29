 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Please send snacks to court   (apnews.com) divider line
44
    More: Followup, Law, Defamation, Health, Government, Ranch, Organization, Crime, Court  
•       •       •

1715 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 May 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bundy, meanwhile, recently told followers that he would rather "go back to Heavenly Father" than return to jail - though contempt convictions generally carry a maximum jail sentence of five days under Idaho law.


I saw we oblige him in this.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Time for another 55-gallon drum of lube
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bundy, meanwhile, recently told followers that he would rather "go back to Heavenly Father" than return to jail

That can be arranged.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How litigious do you have to be to sue snacks??

*reads article*

Oh, it's even dumber than I thought.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everything's a dildo if you love freedumb enough.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those sugar free gummy bears sure are popular
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If he and his followers had been slapped down harder at the wildlife refuge, this asswipe would be nothing more than a footnote in the Fark history book.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Everything's a dildo if you love freedumb enough.


Let free dongs swing!
 
Mcavity
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mcavity: [img.buzzfeed.com image 700x528]


Are those sugar-free?

/Heavens to Murgatroyd!
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here, have a Cheeto.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lady J: those sugar free gummy bears sure are popular


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bundy, who previously said he was ignoring the court documents because he wanted the case to end quickly

quizzicaldog.jpg
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
far-right activist Republican criminal

Fixed your article.
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JerkStore: If he and his followers had been slapped down harder at the wildlife refuge, this asswipe would be nothing more than a footnote in the Fark history book.


If his dad had been slapped down hard during that armed standoff with the feds. But waco and ruby ridge made the feds really gunshy about going after armed whites.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WickerNipple: Everything's a dildo if you love freedumb enough.

Nephi, NO!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Bundy, meanwhile, recently told followers that he would rather "go back to Heavenly Father" than return to jail - though contempt convictions generally carry a maximum jail sentence of five days under Idaho law.


I saw we oblige him in this.


Please send snacks tarps.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Bundy, meanwhile, recently told followers that he would rather "go back to Heavenly Father" than return to jail - though contempt convictions generally carry a maximum jail sentence of five days under Idaho law.


I saw we oblige him in this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you glad-hand domestic terrorists - you validate their methodology.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Our justice system
Ammon Bundy- " We need to be careful because he is white"

Black lives matter-" Kill them and make sure Rittenhouse doesn't serve any time."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: This is what happens when you glad-hand domestic terrorists - you validate their methodology.


WHY ARE YOU PURITY TESTING
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lady J: those sugar free gummy bears sure are popular


And Olestra chips
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This family is giving the Bundy surname a bad rap.
 
fat boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How can he have a problem with Idaho? RW Heaven, isnt it?
 
LL316
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Waco him
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please send snacks to court

If he gets hungry, he can eat his own fingers.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Our justice system
Ammon Bundy- " We need to be careful because he is white"

Black lives matter-" Kill them and make sure Rittenhouse doesn't serve any time."


Yep. See also the January 6th insurrection. Actively assaulting cops while breaking into the Capitol with the stated intention of murdering the Vice President and various Congresspeople? Oh, we wouldn't want to use any force until the very last second.
 
firefly212
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The man directly threatened to kill police officers, with a gun pointing at them... if he was anything other than a white man, he'd be dead, as is, he belongs in jail anyways. That he wasn't arrested or tried for his insane terrorism still makes no sense to me.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Start with shutting off all utilities to El farko Bundy Ranch.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
". But this time - despite frequent YouTube videos, far-right media interviews and a "call to action" text sent to People's Rights network members - Bundy hasn't gained the same traction. The initial gathering of dozens appears to have shrunk to a handful. "

Who wants to play LaVoy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JerkStore: If he and his followers had been slapped down harder at the wildlife refuge, this asswipe would be nothing more than a footnote in the Fark history book.


Well, they weren't, so let's take this as a second opportunity to make things right.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure there will at least be body cam footage when he goes to meet heavenly father. Maybe drone and chopper footage, too.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrSnrub: I'm pretty sure there will at least be body cam footage when he goes to meet heavenly father. Maybe drone and chopper footage, too.


There has to be. He isn't black or poor and you just can't take out a potential donor in our society.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Please send snacks to court

If he gets hungry, he can eat his own fingers.


I dunno, he may really enjoy sausages, and that would be counter-productive to his punishment
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TFA says the Sheriff has tried twice to serve papers but was told he wasn't home. Oh, well. At least they tried!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just like SLAPP there needs to be a ban on Strategic Attacks Against Public Participation (SAAPP)

The goal of SAAPP attacks are to sap the victim's will to continue participating in public life. These attacks attempt to degrade the victim's reputation in the eyes of the world, to isolate and disconnect them from their allies, friends and colleagues, and to cause them to doubt themselves and withdraw from their work.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's kinda amusing how Republicans claim liberals will silence you, but if you dare question Republicans they'll do whatever they can to shut you down.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: This family is giving the Bundy surname a bad rap.


Bad Rap from Bud Bundy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When my clients don't obey court orders they just get arrested. Plain and simple.
 
goodluckwiththat [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Our justice system
Ammon Bundy- " We need to be careful because he is white"

Black lives matter-" Kill them and make sure Rittenhouse doesn't serve any time."


Only white male lives matter.
If you are colerd or a woman, your life doesn't matter.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know what to do, tough guy.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.