(CTV News)   More than 100 wildfires continue raging in in Alberta, with over 30 considered out of control.
29
posted to Main » on 07 May 2023 at 8:35 PM



LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy crap! Shouldn't it be winter there with snow and rain and wetness?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California Canada needs to rake their deserts forests.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sorry....
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada:  "I'M MELTING !!!! (what a world, what a world...)"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents were just a few km from an evacuation zone Friday and Saturday. They were so panicky they were misreading the alerts and mixing up east and west, thinking they were included. But it rained last night so at least their area is probably good for a while.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: Holy crap! Shouldn't it be winter there with snow and rain and wetness?


A few weeks ago it was. We went from freezing farking cold to crazy farking hot almost overnight.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unleash the hosers, eh!
 
pestossimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: went from freezing farking cold to crazy farking hot almost overnight.


So, you've met my ex.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there is a lot of Alberta in Alberta.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they'd stop lighting fires with AR-15s this wouldn't be a problem

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes a odd spring here too. We had sub -30 nights at the start of April in Saskatchewan then all of a sudden +25 days a few weeks ago

Normally we get two weeks of spring here. Summer came quick
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moose out front did in fact inform me of this
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is home to the Calgary Flames.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get Nicole up there to get some of that wood cut back.

Another day, another round
Youtube fTeLcEnKP5k
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure hope there's enough trained fire fighters to deal with this, I really hope Albertans remember this when they decide whether or not to keep their premier who entirely defunded the province's fire fighter training grant in 2020.  Same time though, I also hope they remember back in 2016 when Notley yanked 15M out of the fire prevention budget a month before Fort Mac burned to the ground.

I mean, that's as bad as when us Ontarians voted in buck-a-beer-boy the beer swallower to slash healthcare and rip up paid sick leave laws right before a global pandemic.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Michael Martin Murphy - Wildfire (1975 LP Version) HQ
Youtube t2YWqPhiftc
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
boerbrothershvac.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, there goes my plan to run to Canada to escape global warming...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is kind of what climate change is going to look like.

Deal with it.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fire, natures of rake.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 828x656]


I remember the simple days when we thought that 2016 was the worst, most painful year there ever was.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We were so innocent.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Provinces with Liberal gov'ts seldom catch fire.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Fire, natures of rake.


I think you accidentally of preposition.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SBinRR: It is home to the Calgary Flames.


Get_Out.gif
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lots of forest fires are out of control until they burn out.  We can control fires unto about 7 megawatt range.  Recent fires often run at 120 megawatts.   Controlling a 7 mw fire requires big bulldozers leveling things or equipment like Hellfighters use.  That is megawatts per meter and that is enough heat to completely boil off a cubic yard of water in less than a minute.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a lot of gender reveal's gone wrong.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope I never have to evacuate my home and not know if it will be there later.
 
Johnny_Canuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My phone, radio, TV was going off every 15 minutes at one point.
 
