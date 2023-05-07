 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   California Gold Rush 2.0? History might repeat itself, but "Miner 23-er" does not rhyme   (ktla.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn7.bigcommerce.comView Full Size

Prequel time!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Settle down, grizzled morons. There isn't going to be that much in the rivers. A few ounces, if that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now right-wing talk show hosts will start selling prospector kits to go along with their vitamins and bunker food.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*lllliiiiccckkkk* "Yup! That's gold!"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We can only hope that social media "influencers" get out there and have accidents or encounters with large animals.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Men were shot down for the sake of fun.
 
mostlyl peaceful
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Now right-wing talk show hosts will start selling prospector kits to go along with their vitamins and bunker food.


doubtful
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Settle down, grizzled morons.


I'm not 'grizzled'.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Settle down, grizzled morons. There isn't going to be that much in the rivers. A few ounces, if that.


Not if I get there first!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


**Austin Powers, Goldmember** Beyonce - Goldmember. HQ
Youtube SwB0ZJbwmpw
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Jinkies!"
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Settle down, grizzled morons. There isn't going to be that much in the rivers. A few ounces, if that.


When I lived in the high desert in Southern California, I looked up the geological information for my property. It showed that I probably had placer gold deposits in the dry creek beds. I tried panning out some of the gold, and after about two hours of work I had about $0.50 worth of gold.

That's why the gold was still in the ground there.
 
