"Think of the guns. Won't somebody please think of the guns?"
55
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

55 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For any Millennials or GenZ here, Dean Cain is a has been TV actor from the 90s who had like one real role in a short lived Superman TV show 30 farking years ago.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Chachi of fake Kryptonians is the Kid Rock of fake Ancient Roman gods.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Death is freedom.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Religion-addled Hallmark has-been says what?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Him and Kevin Sorbo should be friends, if they aren't already
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Without guns, freedom is still plenty dangerous. Traffic accidents, workplace injuries, and diet-induced disease are apparently not freeing enough.
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Him and Kevin Sorbo should be friends, if they aren't already


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guns = guns.  Guns /= freedom.  I mean, I'm not sure how this isn't obvious?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too bad there are such really, really shiatty people out there.

You're posting a false dichotomy, shiatbird, it doesn't have to be one or the other.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dean Cain said...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Dangerous freedom" sounds completely contradictory to me.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, and 200 years ago you didn't have the 3rd biggest and most technologically advanced military in the world.

I think you can you give up your guns today and not worry about anything.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Superman, Hercules, and Chachi walk into a bar...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is he too stupid to realize that he isn't actually bulletproof?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Freedom means being heavily armed and regularly being at risk of being shot?  What is it with these people fetishizing living in a war zone?
 
Befuddled
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of the biggest destabilizers of a free society is the erosion of safety and security.

There are plenty of places in the world where this dotard can be even more free and dodge more bullets than here.
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Superman, Hercules, and Chachi walk into a bar...


And then they all shoot each other and then an AMERICAN Eagle swoops in, crying tears of joy.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size

CAIN!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chucklefarks gonna chucklefark.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dean Cain has probably eaten Trump's turds.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
While I'm glad Gavin Newsom has the guts to say such things, why the F is he wasting time with washed up celebrities?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had actually forgotten about this turd. I had to go out and read about him. He hasn't done anything significant in 30 years. I would imagine he's pretty hungry by now and the NRA put them on the Board of Directors with a nice stipend. Of course, he's going to say what they told him to say. He gets paid to be their stooge.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: "Dangerous freedom" sounds completely contradictory to me.


That explains a lot about you.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the type of gun the founding fathers wanted people to have the right to own.
Anything other then this type of gun, should not be protected by the 2nd Amendment.
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I prefer this super hero:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: While I'm glad Gavin Newsom has the guts to say such things, why the F is he wasting time with washed up celebrities?


He wasn't. It was a retweet from Newsom.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Dean Cain has probably eaten Trump's turds.


Which might explain how doughy he's looking.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stop It Superman
Youtube Jalh79rrZ04
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 640x254]

This is the type of gun the founding fathers wanted people to have the right to own.
Anything other then this type of gun, should not be protected by the 2nd Amendment.


Should the First Amendment only apply to 18th Century technology?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Mrtraveler01: "Dangerous freedom" sounds completely contradictory to me.

That explains a lot about you.


How so?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: While I'm glad Gavin Newsom has the guts to say such things, why the F is he wasting time with washed up celebrities?


He's not. Little boy dean was responding to his tweet.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 640x254]

This is the type of gun the founding fathers wanted people to have the right to own.
Anything other then this type of gun, should not be protected by the 2nd Amendment.

Should the First Amendment only apply to 18th Century technology?


This is an impressively stupid take.

Congrats.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was a quote from Thomas Jefferson, who it should be noted, was also a pretty big fan of peaceful slavery.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His Superman show wasn't all bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only people who say they prefer "dangerous freedom" have never been shot at
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also the USA is significantly less free than many other countries, so we have the danger and less  freedom https://freedomhouse.org/countries/freedom-world/scores
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

saturn badger: cyberspacedout: While I'm glad Gavin Newsom has the guts to say such things, why the F is he wasting time with washed up celebrities?

He wasn't. It was a retweet from Newsom.


Whoops. Never mind.

Twitter could've made that more obvious.

/not a Twitter user
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Freedom means being heavily armed and regularly being at risk of being shot?  What is it with these people fetishizing living in a war zone?


Freedom means carrying an AK into a Starbux so you can feel safe drinking your 1/2 caf, 2pump, Xtra foam mocha-choca latte...even if it means a bunch of innocent people get killed while walking through a parking lot, just like Jesus wants it...or something.
~Probably Dean Cain
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So we need to put a sign at all the ports of entry ,   "Guns will set you free"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

firesign: Klippoklondike: Him and Kevin Sorbo should be friends, if they aren't already

[Fark user image image 488x488]


From which level of Dante's infernal acting hell of failure is Nick Vlasic Penis?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah Dean, you live really dangerously.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/entertainment/dean-cains-malibu-home-listed-7-25-million
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Yeah, and 200 years ago you didn't have the 3rd biggest and most technologically advanced military in the world.

I think you can you give up your guns today and not worry about anything.


Two things:

1) The US military is generally not allowed to be a peace force within the US.  That's what police departments are for.

2)  3D-printed guns.

You can ban guns, but criminals will get them anyway.  So, you can own a gun and defend yourself for the 15+ minutes the police will take to get to your house, or you can simply die at the criminal's hands.  Sorry, not sorry, guns are necessary even in these times.  You want to talk about banning bump stocks and assault weapons, we can talk about that.  But banning all guns will never happen.
 
VerySpecificLurker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Dean Cain has probably eaten Trump's turds.


he's clearly eating lots of something
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: The_Sponge: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 640x254]

This is the type of gun the founding fathers wanted people to have the right to own.
Anything other then this type of gun, should not be protected by the 2nd Amendment.

Should the First Amendment only apply to 18th Century technology?

This is an impressively stupid take.

Congrats.


Better than yours, doofus.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I looked at the various "twitts" and so many are so close to getting it.. It just right beyond them..

A guy complaining about cost of heath insurance says " why should illegals get insurance when i pay a fortune every month" - yea maybe heath insurance should be universal... and cheaper..

Kevin complaining that we don't need to see trumps tax returns but we do need to see Biden's.. [um Biden I believe did turn his over and we should see ALL the high level public servants returns as far as I am concerned..]

they seem to be in a panic for some reason
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: Archie Goodwin: Yeah, and 200 years ago you didn't have the 3rd biggest and most technologically advanced military in the world.

I think you can you give up your guns today and not worry about anything.

Two things:

1) The US military is generally not allowed to be a peace force within the US.  That's what police departments are for.

2)  3D-printed guns.

You can ban guns, but criminals will get them anyway.  So, you can own a gun and defend yourself for the 15+ minutes the police will take to get to your house, or you can simply die at the criminal's hands.  Sorry, not sorry, guns are necessary even in these times.  You want to talk about banning bump stocks and assault weapons, we can talk about that.  But banning all guns will never happen.


Welp, we better do nothing.
 
