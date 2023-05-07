 Skip to content
(ABC News)   7 left dead after another mass murder in Texas. This is not a repeat from a few hours ago   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
The Smails Kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Farmers' markets on high alert statewide.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does Texas know it can go 24 hours without being a piece of sh*t?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So it goes.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
they were all in love with dying they were doing it in Texas
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
just a garden variety vehicular mowing-down
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey guys can we just go ahead and build that border wall already?

I don't want people from the violent, unsafe country to the south of me coming up here. Some of them, I'm sure, are very good people...

/legitimately terrified of America
//Live 20 minutes from the border and I am literally too chickenshiat to go to a store just across the border
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In before in before.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I see so many Texas plates in CO. It's like a solid 15% of the cars on the road.

I want to say "go home" but then i remember they may be refugees fleeing the violence and I should be more understanding.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Farmers' markets on high alert statewide.


Early reports indicate that this was a shelter for migrants and unhoused people,
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I see so many Texas plates in CO. It's like a solid 15% of the cars on the road.

I want to say "go home" but then i remember they may be refugees fleeing the violence and I should be more understanding.


I plan to be one of them.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I see so many Texas plates in CO. It's like a solid 15% of the cars on the road.

I want to say "go home" but then i remember they may be refugees fleeing the violence and I should be more understanding.


They're just buying weed.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So much freedom I thought I was a goddamn three day weekend.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: The Smails Kid: Farmers' markets on high alert statewide.

Early reports indicate that this was a shelter for migrants and unhoused people,


Fine. Make me feel like an asshole.

welcometofark.jpg
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Too early to talk about automobile control?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Once again, no good guys with guns were available for comment.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seven people are dead in Brownsville, Texas, after a car ran into pedestrians Sunday morning.

One witness says he would have been among the victims except he was smokin' in the boys' room.
 
Lioslaith [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm thankful I became an introverted homebody after all my world travels. These terror attacks are rare, statistically, but things have gone nuts the last several years.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: The Smails Kid: Farmers' markets on high alert statewide.

Early reports indicate that this was a shelter for migrants and unhoused people,


So you're saying if they'd just remained in their own countries, and/or had pulled themselves up by their boot straps to find housing, they'd still be alive?

Thank goodness the Governor isn't going to have to engage in too many mental gymnastics to explain this one away.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I see so many Texas plates in CO. It's like a solid 15% of the cars on the road.

I want to say "go home" but then i remember they may be refugees fleeing the violence and I should be more understanding.


If they don't have bumper stickers then yeah, probably.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LavenderWolf: Hey guys can we just go ahead and build that border wall already?

I don't want people from the violent, unsafe country to the south of me coming up here. Some of them, I'm sure, are very good people...

/legitimately terrified of America
//Live 20 minutes from the border and I am literally too chickenshiat to go to a store just across the border


Take the Mason Dixon and a ruler and just extend it west all the way to the pacific (should end up south of LA)

There's the line for your wall.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: gunga galunga: The Smails Kid: Farmers' markets on high alert statewide.

Early reports indicate that this was a shelter for migrants and unhoused people,

Fine. Make me feel like an asshole.

welcometofark.jpg


Sorry. Wasn't trying to make you feel like a jerk. I'm just providing details that would indicate a possible motive.
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Too early to talk about automobile control?


This is proof that vehicle registration doesn't work.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: LavenderWolf: Hey guys can we just go ahead and build that border wall already?

I don't want people from the violent, unsafe country to the south of me coming up here. Some of them, I'm sure, are very good people...

/legitimately terrified of America
//Live 20 minutes from the border and I am literally too chickenshiat to go to a store just across the border

Take the Mason Dixon and a ruler and just extend it west all the way to the pacific (should end up south of LA)

There's the line for your wall.


There was a mass shooting a few minutes away from the closest border crossing to me.

The line is drawn at the border.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Seven people are dead in Brownsville, Texas, after a car ran into pedestrians Sunday morning.

One witness says he would have been among the victims except he was smokin' in the boys' room.


I get that reference. Bravo sir or madam.
Also, you must be old too
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's it! Texas! Go to time out. I'm counting to 3. 1....2
 
Wessoman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: they were all in love with dying they were doing it in Texas


Ahem...
"Some will die in hot pursuit
And fiery auto crashes
Some will die in hot pursuit
While sifting through my ashes..."
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: gunga galunga: The Smails Kid: Farmers' markets on high alert statewide.

Early reports indicate that this was a shelter for migrants and unhoused people,

So you're saying if they'd just remained in their own countries, and/or had pulled themselves up by their boot straps to find housing, they'd still be alive?

Thank goodness the Governor isn't going to have to engage in too many mental gymnastics to explain this one away.


Let's just say between this and yesterday's gun massacre in Dallas, the GQP aren't going to have much luck building on their "trans people are targeting Christian children" narrative that they've been pushing since Tennessee.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The natives appear to be restless in the Lone Star state. I expect more of this shiat while the Golden Idol is on trial.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Texas is really battling Florida for worst state in the nation.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Warthog: gunga galunga: The Smails Kid: Farmers' markets on high alert statewide.

Early reports indicate that this was a shelter for migrants and unhoused people,

So you're saying if they'd just remained in their own countries, and/or had pulled themselves up by their boot straps to find housing, they'd still be alive?

Thank goodness the Governor isn't going to have to engage in too many mental gymnastics to explain this one away.

Let's just say between this and yesterday's gun massacre in Dallas, the GQP aren't going to have much luck building on their "trans people are targeting Christian children" narrative that they've been pushing since Tennessee.


Why not? Their base is unconcerned with actual facts or evidence.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

toraque: gunga galunga: Warthog: gunga galunga: The Smails Kid: Farmers' markets on high alert statewide.

Early reports indicate that this was a shelter for migrants and unhoused people,

So you're saying if they'd just remained in their own countries, and/or had pulled themselves up by their boot straps to find housing, they'd still be alive?

Thank goodness the Governor isn't going to have to engage in too many mental gymnastics to explain this one away.

Let's just say between this and yesterday's gun massacre in Dallas, the GQP aren't going to have much luck building on their "trans people are targeting Christian children" narrative that they've been pushing since Tennessee.

Why not? Their base is unconcerned with actual facts or evidence.


Good point.
 
Flogster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dear Texas,

If thoughts and prayers aren't helping, have you considered that God doesn't like you?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Texas is really battling Florida for worst state in the nation.


*mississippi and alabama enter the chat, in a fistfight*
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd give it about 99% chance that the killer used an automatic.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: MurphyMurphy: I see so many Texas plates in CO. It's like a solid 15% of the cars on the road.

I want to say "go home" but then i remember they may be refugees fleeing the violence and I should be more understanding.

I plan to be one of them.


We are planning on relocating from North Texas to that "violent shiathole south of the border." If I'm going to live in fear of getting killed, I might as well have good beaches in the meantime.
 
jmr61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Texas is really battling Florida for worst state in the nation.


After Alabama kicked out Ted Nugent I'm tending to agree.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: they were all in love with dying they were doing it in Texas


Some will die in hot pursuit in fiery auto crashes.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 592x116]


That's a hash tag, in blue. That's the central idea. I have fifth grade reading comprehension.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flogster: If thoughts and prayers aren't helping, have you considered that God doesn't like you?


This is one of the most brilliant things I've ever seen on Fark. Not being snarky. I love this.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whar Texas tag? Time for Texasman tag!!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Too early to talk about automobile control?


If guns were regulated like automobiles, we'd have vastly fewer killing.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: gunga galunga: MurphyMurphy: I see so many Texas plates in CO. It's like a solid 15% of the cars on the road.

I want to say "go home" but then i remember they may be refugees fleeing the violence and I should be more understanding.

I plan to be one of them.

We are planning on relocating from North Texas to that "violent shiathole south of the border." If I'm going to live in fear of getting killed, I might as well have good beaches in the meantime.


Could you use a man who knows how to get things?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Warthog: gunga galunga: The Smails Kid: Farmers' markets on high alert statewide.

Early reports indicate that this was a shelter for migrants and unhoused people,

So you're saying if they'd just remained in their own countries, and/or had pulled themselves up by their boot straps to find housing, they'd still be alive?

Thank goodness the Governor isn't going to have to engage in too many mental gymnastics to explain this one away.

Let's just say between this and yesterday's gun massacre in Dallas, the GQP aren't going to have much luck building on their "trans people are targeting Christian children" narrative that they've been pushing since Tennessee.


You're far too optimistic about Texans' ability to giveashiat about the life and death of their fellow people, also their ability to not be distracted by petty idiotic shiat.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thoughts, prayers, flags at half mast, facebook background changed, pithy twitter quote, blah blah blah...

And by that, I mean I did none of those things.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
GRAPHIC WARNING
🚨 BREAKING (GRAPHIC): Surveillance footage of a male intentionally running down people in an SUV at a bus stop (7 dead, 6 injured) in the border town of Brownsville, TX has been released. pic.twitter.com/FqLboc1yPt
- Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 7, 2023
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kubo: Flogster: If thoughts and prayers aren't helping, have you considered that God doesn't like you?

This is one of the most brilliant things I've ever seen on Fark. Not being snarky. I love this.


Reminds me of that Futurama episode where God tells Bender that he's hands off on controlling and helping people's live and instead relies on them figuring out how to solve their problems on their own.

The "thoughts and prayers" crowd obviously haven't seen that episode. 


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godfellas
 
