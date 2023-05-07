 Skip to content
(CBS News)   "The first girl I walked up to was crouched down covering her head in the bushes, so I felt for a pulse, pulled her head to the side and she had no face." Please, defend owning an AR-15 to this little girl's parents   (cbsnews.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The same man said: "It wasn't mental health that killed these people, it was an automatic rifle. I'm a gun lover. I have guns. I'm a former police officer. I'm a former Army officer. But these M4s, AR-15s, they've got to get off the streets."
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been assured that if we just love each other harder then the guns will just spontaneously fade out of existence.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There is no justifiable reason for civilians to own these weapons of war
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because fark you, we have the power to keep you from doing anything about it.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: There is no justifiable reason for civilians to own these weapons of war


What if the king of England came into your house and started pushing you around?  How would you like that Lisa?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Left: There was another mass shooting.  We are averaging more than 1 per day.  We have to do something!
Right: We're sending thoughts and prayers!
Left: No, we have to actually do something.  Here, we have this bill to enhance background checks
Right: Hey now, it's too soon to talk about gun control
Left: We never said anything about gun control, our bill is about about enhancing background checks
Right: But this is clearly a mental health issue
Left: OK, so we have a bill here, providing more funding for mental health services
Right: THEY'RE COMIN' FOR YER GUNS!!!111!!!

Repeat until the heat death of the universe...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man who witnessed Allen outlet mall shooting describes carnage: 'It's just unfathomable'

No, it is completely fathomable. Routinely.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think media needs to agree, just once, to blanket their publications with photos of the victims after being riddled by the 2nd Amendment
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I think media needs to agree, just once, to blanket their publications with photos of the victims after being riddled by the 2nd Amendment


Never happen. People would be outraged.

But you're completely correct. People need to see what these guns do to people
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Bob_Laublaw: I think media needs to agree, just once, to blanket their publications with photos of the victims after being riddled by the 2nd Amendment

Never happen. People would be outraged.

But you're completely correct. People need to see what these guns do to people


The magsturbators would love it. Such stigginit. Liberal tears
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I think media needs to agree, just once, to blanket their publications with photos of the victims after being riddled by the 2nd Amendment


Yup. We screwed up when we didn't show the mutilated kids in Uvalde and Sandy Hook. Emmett Till's open casket showed everyone what racism was doing, we need everyone to see what these goddamned guns are doing.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I want to own small tactical nuclear weapons.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Gubbo: There is no justifiable reason for civilians to own these weapons of war

What if the king of England came into your house and started pushing you around?  How would you like that Lisa?


Joke's on you, the King of England can actually do that to Gubbzy there.  They live in the Caymans, that's His Royal Majesty's turf.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: I want to own small tactical nuclear weapons.


https://crooksandliars.com/david-neiwert/would-scalia-protect-my-right-bear-s

Scalia is on record as saying it's keep AND BEAR ARMS, so anything man-portable is fair game.

I'd elaborate but I have to be at the gym in 22 minutes, gotta get that strength up if anything I can lift and carry is something I have a right to own.

/backpack nuke
//Davy Crockett rifle-launched nuclear weapon
///anything counts if I can lift it long enough to put it on a cart, right?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's the Worst Superman Ever coming right out and saying that this girl getting her face blown off is an "acceptable loss" so that Cletus Nine-Toes can keep his AR-15 collection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: There is no justifiable reason for civilians to own these weapons of war


Of cour$e there is.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And please pray for that innocent firearm and those bullets purchased by the murderer legally with no waiting period.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Best in this World: Bob_Laublaw: I think media needs to agree, just once, to blanket their publications with photos of the victims after being riddled by the 2nd Amendment

Yup. We screwed up when we didn't show the mutilated kids in Uvalde and Sandy Hook. Emmett Till's open casket showed everyone what racism was doing, we need everyone to see what these goddamned guns are doing.


Sadly this. I'm imagining Skylar White, gesturing, "How big does this pile have to be?"
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Strangely gravity knives and brass knuckles are illegal in many place. Personally I would prefer to see those legal and the assault weapons illegal.
 
rohar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I think media needs to agree, just once, to blanket their publications with photos of the victims after being riddled by the 2nd Amendment


I'm not looking forward to it, but I agree.

Nazi support, even after they were defeated militarily until average German citizens were walked through the concentration camps to see for themselves what was done in their name.

I went to school in Germany many years later.  It turns out that school was where the HG Farben headquarters was back during the war.  We had an excellent education.  I'm quite sure every student who completed high school chemistry there is capable of producing Zyklon B.  Definitely phosgene.  None of us ever will as the very buildings used to create the material necessary to kill millions were our classrooms.

We were all required to tour the concentration camps.  Obviously they don't look as terrifying today as they did just after the war, but it imprints something on you.  Not only will you not participate in such things, you start to actively oppose those that are headed that way.

Broadcast the carnage.  The only way our society will be free is if we're all painfully aware of how unfree we are.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I expect nothing to change. We are hostages in our own country.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunga galunga: Here's the Worst Superman Ever coming right out and saying that this girl getting her face blown off is an "acceptable loss" so that Cletus Nine-Toes can keep his AR-15 collection.

[Fark user image 596x412]


BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD

SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Strangely gravity knives and brass knuckles are illegal in many place. Personally I would prefer to see those legal and the assault weapons illegal.


Short version: race and class. Those were the weapons of Lower Sorts
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nothing will get done because it is exactly what gun fetishists want. They hold all the cards and the courts are on their side. Now we are all trapped in their grotesque freakshow.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic:

Ha ha ha.

My son made "Blood Flakes" at school.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We are introducing a bill to cut taxes for billionaires to encourage them to invest in mental health facilities.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know how much it matters, but at this very moment there's a burn barrel in my yard I was employing today to burn up a bunch of scrap wood and trimmings.  I also tossed in my .22 rifle, my .30-06, and my 12-gauge.  They're too hot to touch right now, but they're getting buried with the rest of the ashes when it all cools.  I'm just done.  I'm farking done.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: There is no justifiable reason for civilians to own these weapons of war


I'll give mine up when law enforcement does.  That's fair.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't think the people who own these guns and support keeping things as they are care about what happens to anyone else. Long as they have their toys people can die all around them for all they care. The empathy just isn't there.
 
jbuist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
.222 Rem and .223 Rem/5.56 are about the same in performance. The .222 Rem round was designed for small things like prairie dogs.

Rifle rounds do bad things to flesh. Full-sized ones even more.
 
rohar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: I don't know how much it matters, but at this very moment there's a burn barrel in my yard I was employing today to burn up a bunch of scrap wood and trimmings.  I also tossed in my .22 rifle, my .30-06, and my 12-gauge.  They're too hot to touch right now, but they're getting buried with the rest of the ashes when it all cools.  I'm just done.  I'm farking done.


Every weapon we take out is a success.

I have three that I inherited from my father.  Two of them were his fathers.  They've all been hit with a welder so they're permanently inop.  I couldn't destroy them, due to their history.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Here's the Worst Superman Ever coming right out and saying that this girl getting her face blown off is an "acceptable loss" so that Cletus Nine-Toes can keep his AR-15 collection.

[Fark user image 596x412]


https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/comments/g7p71d/next_time_you_gamble_bet_your_own_life/
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jbuist: .222 Rem and .223 Rem/5.56 are about the same in performance. The .222 Rem round was designed for small things like prairie dogs.

Rifle rounds do bad things to flesh. Full-sized ones even more.


Thanks, captain obvious.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sorry USA. Your politicians and judges are bought and paid for. You can try passing "laws" to stop senseless slaughter, but you know it will be watered down and stopped either by cowardly politicians or judges that believe the 2nd Amendment means everyone can pack heat for whatever reason.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: _
____________________
Gubbo:
There is no justifiable reason for civilians to own these weapons of war
_____________________
What if the king of England came into your house and started pushing you around?  How would you like that Lisa?


We have the hated standing army which now is the law of the land.

Also we have large state militias for the "security of a free state".

Both of which obviate the need for the people to keep arms in case they're called up.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have no doubt that this will be the thread where this whole gun business is put to bed for good.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Gubbo: There is no justifiable reason for civilians to own these weapons of war

What if the king of England came into your house and started pushing you around?  How would you like that Lisa?


Haven't you heard?  He's busy asking Camilla whether he can be the queen's tampon.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The "pro-life" party my ass.  The GOP is a death cult.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I think media needs to agree, just once, to blanket their publications with photos of the victims after being riddled by the 2nd Amendment


Was on Twitter and saw a picture without knowing what happened.  Yeah... maybe warn a guy who is eating.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is only one thing that can be done about it. Amend the constitution. Until that is done gun ownership is a protected right
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now that's a 2nd Amendment Celebration!

s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A gun was used for its intended purpose.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"It was nothing like the movies," added the man.  "It looks so cool to be killed by John Wick.  I just don't understand how this happens"
 
doomjesse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: I want to own small tactical nuclear weapons.


We've had an ok run.  Just end it before people get less humane.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Federal Reserve (the central bank of the United States) increases and decreases the money supply.

There should be a central firearm agency which can increase and decrease the supply of firearms.

Right now, they should be trying to siphon firearms out of the society while throttling manufacture
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"No one can see what we saw today and not be affected by it," he said

Sure you can, if you're a republican.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
> "No one can see what we saw today and not be affected by it," he said. "It's not a situation I would wish upon anybody, it's just unfathomable to see carnage."

And every internet site will sanitize the reporting to show none of it so people can pretend it wasn't that bad.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: I don't know how much it matters, but at this very moment there's a burn barrel in my yard I was employing today to burn up a bunch of scrap wood and trimmings.  I also tossed in my .22 rifle, my .30-06, and my 12-gauge.  They're too hot to touch right now, but they're getting buried with the rest of the ashes when it all cools.  I'm just done.  I'm farking done.


Oh FFS.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Best in this World: I've been assured that if we just love each other harder then the guns will just spontaneously fade out of existence.


Prayer in school should clean this right up.
 
