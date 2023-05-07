 Skip to content
(CNN)   Newly released job statistics show that human resources professionals suffered some of the most significant layoffs during the last quarter. More, please   (cnn.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When you don't have employees, you don't need employee relations.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
why is that a good thing?

hey subs do airplane food next.  or vegans.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the University is losing HR people to the private sector these days.  It would be more of a loss if HR actually did anything.  For the life of me, I've not seen them do anything of value, at all.  They throw up lots of red tape and demand procedures only they know and only they can guide people through.  But useful things?  Like, say, helping navigate a firing because the worker showed up drunk and threatened underage students, or helping an employee deal with a terrible boss?

Yeah, no.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HR's job is to protect the company from the staff. That's it.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just in case anyone thinks otherwise HR is never your friend. It's right there in the name 'Human Resources'. They exist to cover the butt of the company.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The trick is, they don't think humans are resources, they think that humans are a pain in the ass.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was HR the last place I worked. I was also the office manager, receptionist, accounts receivable, accounts payable and in charge of purchasing.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lady J: why is that a good thing?

hey subs do airplane food next.  or vegans.


I've done vegans before.  The 'nothing from an animal' doesn't hold up.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: why is that a good thing?

hey subs do airplane food next.  or vegans.


HR people are entirely useless for employees in so many ways....

They fail at mediation between employees and will gaslight anyone with a legitimate complaint where the company faces a genuine liability.

They fail at mediation between an employee and the company because they're always there to protect the company. Employees are disposable.

Given the integration of benefits selections into database management systems, benefits coordinators have nearly nothing to do.

They know absolutely NOTHING about individual job roles, let alone the industries their employing company works within. Therefore they post at best contradictory requirements, and at worst impossible requirements for job postings. Thus positions go un-filled for extended amounts of time since qualified candidates get automatically declined without ever interacting with a human.

Because they don't know squat about hiring (just compliance) they usually just outsource their job anyways to hiring sites and rely upon 3rd party algorithms to do the very job they're Incapable of.

They are huge wastes of cash for companies by providing very little return for the operating capital invested in them.

Just as IT, building maintenance, janitorial, and payroll services have all be outsourced with most major companies around the globe, the next biggest outsourcing won't be manufacturing or even coding with Chat GPT; it will be outsourcing HR operations.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: why is that a good thing?

hey subs do airplane food next.  or vegans.


Oh, Fark has a hard-on against HR, for some reason. Not sure why. They don't make the firing and firing decisions, they just handle all of the paperwork and listen to whiny people, the exact type of people who blame HR for everything. It's never been the HR rep's decision to lay me off, ever.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: the University is losing HR people to the private sector these days.  It would be more of a loss if HR actually did anything.  For the life of me, I've not seen them do anything of value, at all.  They throw up lots of red tape and demand procedures only they know and only they can guide people through.  But useful things?  Like, say, helping navigate a firing because the worker showed up drunk and threatened underage students, or helping an employee deal with a terrible boss?

Yeah, no.


A problem I've witnessed is HR being placed in the same fancy building as the upper management, rather than out with the bulk of the rest of the staff.  They'll end up developing the same ivory-tower mindset and don't end up seeing issues within the org for themselves, and not seeing conditions firsthand they don't understand what's actually going on.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
hUmAn rEsOuRcEs

/not as bad as marketing majors, but close
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HR people are usually the canaries in the coal mine for layoffs/recessions.
 
phalamir
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FatinAugust: HR people are usually the canaries in the coal mine for layoffs/recessions.


Huh?  A canary in a coalmine is the guy who dies first to show there is a problem.  HR is almost always the last to go.  They are more like the Gestapo in the ghetto.
 
docilej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The exception: Connecticut state employees. Check the job postings site. For the past 2 years the state has been on a H.R. hiring blitz. That and IT managers. The number of postings is mind boggling!!
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Lady J: why is that a good thing?

hey subs do airplane food next.  or vegans.

Oh, Fark has a hard-on against HR, for some reason. Not sure why. They don't make the firing and firing decisions, they just handle all of the paperwork and listen to whiny people, the exact type of people who blame HR for everything. It's never been the HR rep's decision to lay me off, ever.


HR is part of the operating model of large companies or small companies pretending to be large companies, which is to make it hard to spend money. They are there to frustrate attempts to spend money on hiring or anything else. Their decisions are often senseless and absurd in the same way the company suddenly starts acting selfish about whether you can have a ballpoint pen or not.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: Benevolent Misanthrope: the University is losing HR people to the private sector these days.  It would be more of a loss if HR actually did anything.  For the life of me, I've not seen them do anything of value, at all.  They throw up lots of red tape and demand procedures only they know and only they can guide people through.  But useful things?  Like, say, helping navigate a firing because the worker showed up drunk and threatened underage students, or helping an employee deal with a terrible boss?

Yeah, no.

A problem I've witnessed is HR being placed in the same fancy building as the upper management, rather than out with the bulk of the rest of the staff.  They'll end up developing the same ivory-tower mindset and don't end up seeing issues within the org for themselves, and not seeing conditions firsthand they don't understand what's actually going on.


They see what they are paid to see.  Management doesn't want to be told they can possibly make a mistake, so HR doesn't tell them such.  Ask Upton Sinclair how that works.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That HR lady really let herself go.
 
