 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Try this one simple trick to make sure your charter school can boast about its top-achieving students   (inquirer.com) divider line
25
    More: Fail, High school, Law, Charter school, Contract, Lottery, Education, Primary school, United States  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2023 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Charter schools are a cancer.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would be easier to just lie about it.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Charter schools are a cancer.


Done in one.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, there are plenty of people around the country who would read this story and see a feature, not a bug. One of the largest MAGA wet dreams is eliminating public schools and replacing them with corporate charters, "coincidentally" owned/supplied/serviced by GOP megadonors (and the mega "churches" they own control).

Besides pocketing the excess funds, charters can push the poors into "just barely" schools, direct the kids "most likely" to be troublesome into "pre-prison" holding centers, then nudge the select few into college-tracked institutions (gotta keep the land-grant state universities full of debt-acquirers. And, uh, produce teachers, nurses and IT staff).

Obviously, families "of means" will send their demon-children to private institutions with direct trajectory into the Ivy League. They won't refuse the vouchers or tax credits, or whatever, naturally.
 
MrLint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is literally in the charter school starter pack box. Like the same plastic menus in the 'build you own Chinese restaurant kit'
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"School choice"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Philadelphia Inquirer has a free article limit of zero.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Charter schools are a cancer.


And yet people are clamoring for their kids to be admitted, and it's a scandal that some were unfairly excluded. That suggests your opinion of them isn't widely shared.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MrLint: This is literally in the charter school starter pack box. Like the same plastic menus in the 'build you own Chinese restaurant kit'


I've often wondered about the Chinese restaurant thing.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
djseanmac
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Unfortunately, there are plenty of people around the country who would read this story and see a feature, not a bug. One of the largest MAGA wet dreams is eliminating public schools and replacing them with corporate charters, "coincidentally" owned/supplied/serviced by GOP megadonors (and the mega "churches" they own control).

Besides pocketing the excess funds, charters can push the poors into "just barely" schools, direct the kids "most likely" to be troublesome into "pre-prison" holding centers, then nudge the select few into college-tracked institutions (gotta keep the land-grant state universities full of debt-acquirers. And, uh, produce teachers, nurses and IT staff).

Obviously, families "of means" will send their demon-children to private institutions with direct trajectory into the Ivy League. They won't refuse the vouchers or tax credits, or whatever, naturally.


This is a great summary of the past couple of decades. Local elections important.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A top-American school is like being the biggest fish in the chum bucket, you still suck, and your purpose in life is to inspire others to do better.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: And yet people are clamoring for their kids to be admitted, and it's a scandal that some were unfairly excluded. That suggests your opinion of them isn't widely shared.


That's because charter school students do better on tests, so parents want to get their kids in the charters... but the reason the charter schools have better grades isn't because they teach better.   They are a mess.  The reason is they pick their students (even when their lotteries are fair there is a selection bias, and they tend to expel students who don't do well.)  

So, they pull tricks to look good, which helps them get more funding and better applicants.  I know people who taught at charters.  The schools were a joke.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The whole secondary point of charter schools is pushing kids out.

The first point is to steal money.
 
germ78
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Almost as if for-profit education leads to gamed outcomes and inflated scores.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: A top-American school is like being the biggest fish in the chum bucket, you still suck, and your purpose in life is to inspire others to do better.


Actually, America has a lot of very good schools.  Most suburban schools can hold their own against the best in the world.  The problem is only the suburban schools are funded well.  Rural and urban schools not only are under funded, but the families that have to send their kids there often have parents who have to work 2+ jobs to make ends meet.  Rents are lower where there are bad schools.  In poor areas there is a weaker tax base to fund the schools, so the schools get worse, which leads to the people who can afford to get out getting out, which weakens the tax base and makes the school worse.  It's a feedback loop built into the system because we focus so much on local funding for schools, and we focus so much on local funding because if you are a rich district it's much cheaper for you to just fund your schools well than to fund it at the state or federal level where you'd have to help fund other districts.

Ta da!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djseanmac: beezeltown: Unfortunately, there are plenty of people around the country who would read this story and see a feature, not a bug. One of the largest MAGA wet dreams is eliminating public schools and replacing them with corporate charters, "coincidentally" owned/supplied/serviced by GOP megadonors (and the mega "churches" they own control).

Besides pocketing the excess funds, charters can push the poors into "just barely" schools, direct the kids "most likely" to be troublesome into "pre-prison" holding centers, then nudge the select few into college-tracked institutions (gotta keep the land-grant state universities full of debt-acquirers. And, uh, produce teachers, nurses and IT staff).

Obviously, families "of means" will send their demon-children to private institutions with direct trajectory into the Ivy League. They won't refuse the vouchers or tax credits, or whatever, naturally.

This is a great summary of the past couple of decades. Local elections important.


Agreed.

We don't have kids, but if we did we're seriously considering moving out of the country to raise them so that they have a fighting chance at a proper education and career.

America as a land of opportunity is like a dairy being a land of milk; Citizens here are only worth their value as consumers for a lengthy financial extraction. Then after our value has diminished they just slaughter us under medical debt or let us die in the street as another anonymous homeless person.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know how you can keep those people from a life of crime and death or prison, without spending a fortune? Put more money into urban public schools, Maybe even more per pupil than the suburban schools, with free breakfasts and lunches, after school enrichment programs and free tutoring. If they don't want to go to college, help them find jobs after they finsh high school.

It's cheaper and better for society than incarceration.
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Marcus Aurelius: Charter schools are a cancer.

And yet people are clamoring for their kids to be admitted, and it's a scandal that some were unfairly excluded. That suggests your opinion of them isn't widely shared.


I'll second that charter schools are a cancer.
 
guinsu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
😐 My shocked face, this is it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there motto, "Dumb kings need not apply"?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
good to hear from at least one of the pro-cancer troopers.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Would be easier to just lie about it.


I mean, they functionally are. If you can select your own students and dump anyone not likely to hit your criteria, you can create schools for anything. Every kid who graduates will be violinist? Every kid gets into Harvard? Every kid goes into the NBA? I'm a goddamn education policy genius and all it takes is dumping the kids with learning disabilities in the street.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The Philadelphia Inquirer has a free article limit of zero.


http://archive.today/2023.05.07-192750/https://www.inquirer.com/family/franklin-towne-charter-high-school-philadelphia-tampering-20230507.html?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the simpsons did it !
how the test was won...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.