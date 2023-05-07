 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   "It's literally impossible to ignore 150 military people wearing tiny shorts walking through the city"   (6abc.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, High school, Soldier, New Jersey, Military, United States Army, Individual, Suicide, military people  
•       •       •

786 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2023 at 1:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do they wear tiny shorts?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jerkmate!
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Officer Dangle is quick to represent the cause
Fark user image
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Drew, you should break out the makers mark.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
oh I'm not trying to ignore them
 
jmr61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So they're all gay?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The olive green speedo.....
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Philadelphia; the city where all the brothers live each other.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope none of the marchers were so mortified that they commit suicide.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Short shorts and FN-FALs, who *wouldn't* want to Be a Man Amongst Men and join the Rhodesian Army?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.