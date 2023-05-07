 Skip to content
(NBC 15 Madison)   Fishernan inadvertently hooks a Great White Shark off the coast of Florida. After two hours, they finally cut bait and let it go. They would have needed a bigger boat   (nbc15.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not sure that's what cut bait means, but there are lots and lots of sharks around Florida.
Some are even in the water.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure Nan.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like the phrase fish or cut bait, but no one outside fark understands it
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: I like the phrase fish or cut bait, but no one outside fark understands it


they're probably all deciding whether to poop or get off the pot
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fishernan:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na Fishnan, fishnan.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your nan stinks of fish.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
top10films.co.ukView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
singingshark.jpg
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the shark, it must have been equivalent to getting in a drive-thru line and even though it's taking forever, you're determined not to bail out of the line and go somewhere else.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharks: the HUMANs of the OCEAN

/bigger boat
 
Veloram
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm not sure that's what cut bait means, but there are lots and lots of sharks around Florida.
Some are even in the water.


It's not, at least originally.  It referred to the act of cutting up bait for the person(s) fishing.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gough: cretinbob: I'm not sure that's what cut bait means, but there are lots and lots of sharks around Florida.
Some are even in the water.

It's not, at least originally.  It referred to the act of cutting up bait for the person(s) fishing.


Fish or cut bait is the same as shiat or get off the pot. Then I thought more about context, and yeah, cut bait is perfectly cromulent here.

That's why I said I'm not sure instead of akshually
 
