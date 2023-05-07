 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   The biggest takeaway from the coronation of King Charles III? The hats. Lots and lots (and lots) of hats. It's enough to make you mad   (jezebel.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Monarch, Robe, Acts of the Apostles, Comfort object, King Charles, Real Logan Roy, boy version of the role, dear mother Queen Elizabeth  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging wearsmanyhats... will wearsmanyhats please pick up the red courtesy phone.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you a mad hat hater subby?
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to smile at the wall to wall media coverage of the Coronation;

"Nobody in the US cares about the King - see coverage on pages 1-8, 9-14, 15-22 and in our special color supplement"

"For our online subscribers tune in for our 8 hour special  - Why the Royal family is irrelevant to anybody in the US" ...also available on Podcast and DVD.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be easier to pick out the suspect in that crowd.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they have actual diamonds on them but the.crowns seemed underwhelming for me.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stamp Act - The Milliner in Colonial America
Youtube nq0YSTQ2GPE
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Are you a mad hat hater subby?


He sound mercurial.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronation plus Kentucky Derby equal hatgasm day yesterday.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some bad hat

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My biggest takeaway was the giant traditional white white white Anglo Christian churchy music and prayers echoing through a giant old building.
To their credit, as with the Queen's funeral, the performance and presentation was as perfect as it can get.  But man do I hate that style.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trump, after checking his mail box for an invite and still nothing. All dressed up with his fancy hat and no where to go.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wiz Commerical
Youtube CjQKFoUdk4g
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a well known fact that humans have very few faces and sometimes a hat or exposed tits are the only way to differentiate yourself from the hoi palloi.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I continue to have a hard time being interested in what the wealthy and over-privileged wear and what they do.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta say, I respect the King of Lesotho for showing up in a regular suit.  No medals, no sashes, not trying to rock the generalissimo look like so many royals.  He's just some guy who happens to be a head of state.  It's a very lower-case-r republican vibe.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see one of the ladies attending these events wearing a totally normal hat with no jauntily tilted angle. Fashion consultations would lose their damn mind
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the costumes that people like William were wearing - they looked like something bought at a Halloween store.

And then all of the medals people were wearing - whether earned or not, whenever I see a huge row of medals on someone's jacket, it makes me think of a Soviet-era general.

Just freaking wear a suit with no bling.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Kinks - She's Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina
Youtube 5DdlUJTycKo
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't wear as many hats as wearsmanyhats, but I do frequently wear hats.  If I am going out where I expect to be outside I wear a hat.  If I am dressed a particular way I probably also wear a hat or bring one with me.

I've had skin cancer removed from my temple, I don't want to make it even worse over time.

The trend away from wearing hats seems to coincide with automotive lower rooflines, where it's less practical to wear hats while inside a vehicle, made even worse in the last 20 years by modern headrest designs that make wearing anything but a baseball cap or fez impractical. And I'm not bald so neither of those hats really helps, I need something with an actual full brim if I'm going to bother.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look at me! Look at me!  Everybody look at me!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thornhill: I don't get the costumes that people like William were wearing - they looked like something bought at a Halloween store.

And then all of the medals people were wearing - whether earned or not, whenever I see a huge row of medals on someone's jacket, it makes me think of a Soviet-era general.

Just freaking wear a suit with no bling.


As dumb/horrific as it is, the North Korean Hat Org Chart is very clear to even us outsiders, which makes it effective.

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they wanted to change their image, they could have called the Coronation "Corona Fest".
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thornhill: I don't get the costumes that people like William were wearing - they looked like something bought at a Halloween store.

And then all of the medals people were wearing - whether earned or not, whenever I see a huge row of medals on someone's jacket, it makes me think of a Soviet-era general.

Just freaking wear a suit with no bling.


It's super duper military dress, he served (granted he was in the rear with the gear) so he does have entitlement to wear it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Peter Griffin Who The Hell Cares?
Youtube RAA1xgTTw9w
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
INCOGNITO "Hats (Make Me Wanna Holler)" Official Music Video
Youtube 5YXYiE5RThk
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How do the commoners behind the giant hat people see anything?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's England. They're not called hats, they're called heady toppies.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Got to smile at the wall to wall media coverage of the Coronation;

"Nobody in the US cares about the King - see coverage on pages 1-8, 9-14, 15-22 and in our special color supplement"

"For our online subscribers tune in for our 8 hour special  - Why the Royal family is irrelevant to anybody in the US" ...also available on Podcast and DVD.


Fair point, but let's see the ratings before we proclaim the US a bunch of closeted royalists. Just because it was an easy way to fill those Saturday hours doesn't mean all that many people gave a shiat.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Collectively, that is one homely looking bunch of people. Except Kate, who is smoking hot. And probably the only one not related by blood to the "royals".
 
usahole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x442]


Looks more like Cousin Oliver
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: thornhill: I don't get the costumes that people like William were wearing - they looked like something bought at a Halloween store.

And then all of the medals people were wearing - whether earned or not, whenever I see a huge row of medals on someone's jacket, it makes me think of a Soviet-era general.

Just freaking wear a suit with no bling.

As dumb/horrific as it is, the North Korean Hat Org Chart is very clear to even us outsiders, which makes it effective.

[qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 602x494]


Wow, that's uhh - subtle.  Yeah...

/laughinggreenshirtguy.jpg
 
inelegy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby is triggered by hats.  Is this what peak all-out-of-problems looks like?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I looked through all of the pics and there wasn't a single person who looked like they were enjoying the even. Most looked downright miserable. Is that a royal thing or a British thing?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of the ladies at church today wore a dance hat. She's in the Public Health Service and I said that might not go with her uniform. TIL there used to be Military Tiaras.
 
thornhill
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I looked through all of the pics and there wasn't a single person who looked like they were enjoying the even. Most looked downright miserable. Is that a royal thing or a British thing?


Not only is it a boring event, because of all of the security, unless you're a top level VIP, you had to get there early and then just wait for hours.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mad as a hatter no less.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: My biggest takeaway was the giant traditional white white white Anglo Christian churchy music and prayers echoing through a giant old building.
To their credit, as with the Queen's funeral, the performance and presentation was as perfect as it can get.  But man do I hate that style.


As far as the UK is concerned, I'm a small-r republican and believe that the monarchy is well past its sell-by date. However, the music was spectacular, Bryn Terfel and Roderick Williams in particular. And also the specially-commissioned works, except Lloyd Weber's - that was his usual sappy crap.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: thornhill: I don't get the costumes that people like William were wearing - they looked like something bought at a Halloween store.

And then all of the medals people were wearing - whether earned or not, whenever I see a huge row of medals on someone's jacket, it makes me think of a Soviet-era general.

Just freaking wear a suit with no bling.

It's super duper military dress, he served (granted he was in the rear with the gear) so he does have entitlement to wear it.


Not just in the rear - William was a search and rescue helicopter pilot.
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
