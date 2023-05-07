 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKRN Nashville)   That's going to go on his permanent record   (wkrn.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Driver's license, Police, Theft, Interstate Highway System, School bus, Assault, Traffic collision, Tennessee  
•       •       •

816 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2023 at 10:48 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the entry going to be, "Badass"?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
took the school bus from KIPP College Prep

Stealing a bus is probably the only way this kid would ever get to do that.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At that point, authorities said they ran up to the bus, broke the glass on the door, used a Taser on the boy because he was still trying to operate the bus, and arrested him without further incident.

Normally, I'd call tasering a kid aged 14 'excessive force." In this case, I'll just give him the nickname "Sparky."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh yeah?
Well don't get so distressed.
Did i happen to mention that i'm impressed?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The four years he'll serve in Juvie is about the same time he'd get if he was 18.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Oh yeah?
Well don't get so distressed.
Did i happen to mention that i'm impressed?


*tiny fist*
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snargi: The four years he'll serve in Juvie is about the same time he'd get if he was 18.


Trust me, he's going to spend plenty more time as a guest of the state.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i was bad before there were records
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just before 4 p.m., the boy - who is living at an Antioch home in state custody...

Spare the holy hand grenade, spoil the child.
 
Cache
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All he has to do is say he did it as a Patriot.  He'll be the next Republican candidate for governor.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.