(New Jersey 101.5)   Suck it Ohio, New Jersey beat you as not being one of the worst states in the nation   (nj1015.com)
synithium
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ohio isn't the best or worst of anything.

Maliciously average is what Ohio tends to be.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We actually use our high taxes to not coddle the wealthy (for education, roads, infrastructure, etc), and we have vacation areas for New Yorkers and Pennsylvanians to use in 3 months of the year while they make jokes about how horrible our state is the other 9 months.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

synithium: Ohio isn't the best or worst of anything.

Maliciously average is what Ohio tends to be.


Heh, no. Ohio is worst. Even West Virginia laughs at you. You don't even rank as mid Atlantic.

PA OUT.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've earned two degrees in NJ, so I'm getting a kick out of the article. Southern New Jersey is a gem. Just don't go northeast of Princeton and you're fine, though Long Branch and Asbury Park are kinda okay.
 
synithium
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: synithium: Ohio isn't the best or worst of anything.

Maliciously average is what Ohio tends to be.

Heh, no. Ohio is worst. Even West Virginia laughs at you. You don't even rank as mid Atlantic.

PA OUT.


Enjoy more of our average toxic wind, #40.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People who dunk on Jersey are probably do same to NYC. Their impression is from the 1970s to the early 1990s when there was higher crime and pollution. To bring up something similar, there are a hell of a lot of people who think Pittsburgh is a dead steel and manufacturing town.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Utah, Idaho and Nebraska in the top five?

/Maliciously average
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are some really burned out areas of Jersey, there are some pretty rural areas. A lot of it is general suburbs of some kind. More congested than some might be used to, but that's fine. It's not all mobsters and guidos.
 
goodluckwiththat [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sorry sweetie but no
Florida is the worst state.
I know.  Lived there for over 30 years.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's a Utah?
 
Shryke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We actually use our high taxes to not coddle the wealthy (for education, roads, infrastructure, etc), and we have vacation areas for New Yorkers and Pennsylvanians to use in 3 months of the year while they make jokes about how horrible our state is the other 9 months.


As a former resident, LOL. Your strategy is totally working. Look at all the taxpayers flocking to your state.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
South Jersey represent!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This list is invalidated by having Florida in the Top 10.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: There are some really burned out areas of Jersey, there are some pretty rural areas. A lot of it is general suburbs of some kind. More congested than some might be used to, but that's fine. It's not all mobsters and guidos.


Grew up in Jersey. Took a job in Michigan. One day in the office a co-worker was stunned when I was talking about the beautiful NJ shore line. "I didn't know New Jersey was on the ocean," she said. Guess she missed that Jersey Shore show or thought it took place on a lake.  Have since moved three more times -- last move was back to NJ. I'll take it over all the others.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

synithium: Ohio isn't the best or worst of anything.



I'm  pretty sure their sex abuse reporting rate isn't at the top of the charts.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I've earned two degrees in NJ, so I'm getting a kick out of the article. Southern New Jersey is a gem. Just don't go northeast of Princeton and you're fine, though Long Branch and Asbury Park are kinda okay.


for an educated person you're a little ignorant to how lovely NoNJ is. there are lots of rural areas with breeders of horses and dogs, the new Action Park which is really nice, skiing in the winter, golfing, biking, lovely places to tour like The Ringwood Manor, the Botanical Museum, the Cooper-Hewitt museum and much more.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I do have one caution if you're visiting south Jersey......Pineys.
 
AbortionsForAll [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I do have one caution if you're visiting south Jersey......Pineys.


and the jersey devil. but mostly pineys, yeah.

/shudder
//crosses to other side of street
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

synithium: Subtonic: synithium: Ohio isn't the best or worst of anything.

Maliciously average is what Ohio tends to be.

Heh, no. Ohio is worst. Even West Virginia laughs at you. You don't even rank as mid Atlantic.

PA OUT.

Enjoy more of our average toxic wind, #40.


I told you that wasn't funny, when you ruined great aunt Edie's birthday party
 
Anenu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
19 out of 50 is hardly a great score. Also this is the same ranking list that claimed Florida was #1 in education so huge grain of salt.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ehm1217: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: There are some really burned out areas of Jersey, there are some pretty rural areas. A lot of it is general suburbs of some kind. More congested than some might be used to, but that's fine. It's not all mobsters and guidos.

Grew up in Jersey. Took a job in Michigan. One day in the office a co-worker was stunned when I was talking about the beautiful NJ shore line. "I didn't know New Jersey was on the ocean," she said. Guess she missed that Jersey Shore show or thought it took place on a lake.  Have since moved three more times -- last move was back to NJ. I'll take it over all the others.


As someone who grew up in NYC, New Jersey always lived up to its "Garden State" name. People vacationed in New Jersey, and not just to Atlantic City. In fact, around middle school when I started having homework assignments that made me read national news, reading insults directed towards New Jersey started my thought processes that sometimes news is biased or just based on ignorance.
 
synithium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pueblonative: synithium: Ohio isn't the best or worst of anything.


I'm  pretty sure their sex abuse reporting rate isn't at the top of the charts.


Every circus has a few clowns, indeed.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would not have guessed their #1 state in education without at least 48 guesses.
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We actually use our high taxes to not coddle the wealthy (for education, roads, infrastructure, etc), and we have vacation areas for New Yorkers and Pennsylvanians to use in 3 months of the year while they make jokes about how horrible our state is the other 9 months.


New Jersey does a great job of approaching a flat tax for its residents across the income spectrum.  When people talk about certain red states as being low-tax (e.g. Texas, Florida), what they mean is that they are low-tax for the upper middle class and above, who are able to easily relocate their homes, practices, businesses, etc.  This is intentional - it attracts more affluent newcomers to your state, and the poor generally don't move much anyway and are unlikely to leave (thus regional accents being much stronger among the poor/working class).  
itep.sfo2.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
itep.sfo2.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
a new jersey web site promoting new jersey.  Get someone else to blow your horn and the sound will carry twice as far
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We actually use our high taxes to not coddle the wealthy (for education, roads, infrastructure, etc), and we have vacation areas for New Yorkers and Pennsylvanians to use in 3 months of the year while they make jokes about how horrible our state is the other 9 months.


One of the reasons I don't mind paying high taxes where I live in Monmouth County, interestingly enough my property taxes haven't gone up that much at since I bought my house 25 years ago. House is valued at three times what I bought it for because of the great schools and local infrastructure.
/as a water guy I enjoy being surrounded by three bodies of water
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Medina, Washington must have used it's famous spy cameras on every road to keep the U.S. News & World Report writers out.

One of the residents of Medina has a full T-Rex skeleton in his atrium and it's visible from Lake Washington.
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: a new jersey web site promoting new jersey.  Get someone else to blow your horn and the sound will carry twice as far



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: baronbloodbath: I've earned two degrees in NJ, so I'm getting a kick out of the article. Southern New Jersey is a gem. Just don't go northeast of Princeton and you're fine, though Long Branch and Asbury Park are kinda okay.

for an educated person you're a little ignorant to how lovely NoNJ is. there are lots of rural areas with breeders of horses and dogs, the new Action Park which is really nice, skiing in the winter, golfing, biking, lovely places to tour like The Ringwood Manor, the Botanical Museum, the Cooper-Hewitt museum and much more.


Oh, I love Northwest NJ! The Delaware Water Gap, Sterling Hill Mining Museum, Spruce Run Reservoir, No-Be-Bos-Co. The rat race of Newark and Jersey City can fark off and keep farking off until it's in New York City, which it practically already is.
 
