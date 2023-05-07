 Skip to content
(Your Erie)   Nah, that ain't me, I'm from Buffalo   (yourerie.com) divider line
11
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The constitution guarantees me free and unobstructed travel to Flavor Country!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
118?  I don't know if it's the cops, the 42 year old DuBois resident, or someone else entirely, but some son of a biatch stole at least 2 cartons from the stolen cartons.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those tobacco sniffing dogs do great work.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AbortionsForAll [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the headline is some sort of boomer movie reference. But if you happen to be from Buffalo anyway, you have my condolences.

/isn't that grandma klump?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stop by any gas station along the highway in Virginia and you'll most likely see people from new jersey/new york buying bags of cigs.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
buffalo buffalo buffalo

/I don't even know what that's from
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Could have stocked up on a rez if there was no tax stamp at all, or maybe they fell off a truck.
 
AbortionsForAll [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lady J: buffalo buffalo buffalo

/I don't even know what that's from


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo

/buffalo
 
BurghDude
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AbortionsForAll: Lady J: buffalo buffalo buffalo

/I don't even know what that's from

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_buffalo_Buffalo_buffalo

/buffalo


Funny, have never heard of that.

I can't imagine having to teach English to a non-native speaker. I can barely manage it myself and it's my native tongue.
 
