 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Day 438 of WW3: Wagner may just be playing Putin to get more bullets, the drone war continues on both sides, and a mad panic as Russians rush to evacuate occupied towns ahead of planned counteroffensive. This is your Sunday Ukraine discussion   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: News, Russia, Bomb, Twitter, Western Europe, Europe, Death, BBC, Injury  
•       •       •

151 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 May 2023 at 8:00 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZNPP under threat again. I'm not gonna spell it out for you, because I can't.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, it's Sunday and the report person at the Kyiv Independent is still asleep or whatever, so I'm using the UGS original report as source. Again, good equipment kill numbers today. Total rolling stock kills: 57 pieces of kit.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning humans of the Sol system:  No Russian dude until Tuesday but, here are some appropriately colored flowers:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of April 29 through May 5 (Days 430 to 436):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Or firing an ATGM at aid workers in Bakhmut. Or that the Kremlin financed torture centers. Or keeping 400 people in a 170m2 school basement/concentration camp. Rarely there will be a happy ending, often because the enemy is so stupid. Finally countries are calling Russia out on its crimes, but you have to wonder what took them so long. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one, here you go. Or the latest from Bakhmut & Soledar and the returned PoWs.

First, a word from our Fellas: Don't fly Vatnik Air, they use Capissen 38 engines. And remember, kids, Crimea is Ukraine.

More signs of Ukrainian probing attacks from people on both sides, but for now all we have officially are discussions of what an offensive could look like, whenever that happens.

This week in Russian diplomats behaving badly: Russia's embassy in Ireland threatened the country (with war?) after Deputy PM Martin expressed condolences to the family of an Irish volunteer who died in Ukraine. Medvedev (who's having a very normal one right now) shared his sober thoughts on Poland which have received a succinct retort. Then a Russian diplomat tried to steal a Ukrainian flag at a conference in TurkiyeThat's a paddlin'. All of which explains why Armenia and Kazakhstan voted in favor of calling Russia the aggressor.

Last weekend, the Wagner Group said they would be defeated soon in Ukraine in large part due to ammo shortagesYes, very sad. Anyway, this week Prigozhin released a video showing dozens of dead Wagnerites whom he claimed were just one day's casualties as he cursed Shoigu like he was Khaaaaaan. Badmouthing the regular army? That's a bold move, Cotton. Let's see how it works for him. Especially if Russia's on the path to a modern Sengoku Jidai what with all the private armies running around now. China probably wouldn't mind that at all, but Machiavelli is rolling in his grave.

While they may not have ATACMS yet (unless...), Ukraine hasn't let that stop them from introducing Russian supply depots in Crimea and elsewhere to the concept of HIMARS o'clock by other means (although we shouldn't be surprised by their ingenuity at this point). On Saturday, they blew up a Black Sea Fleet oil depot holding as much as 40,000 tons of fuel. And anotha one. Losing the fuel is painful, but forcing the Russian navy to stretch its resources further stings worse as experts will tell you. And that has even further knock on effects. No wonder it spooked a lot of VatniksNot that Russians should trust bridges because I don't think that's gonna buff out. Add in all the train pain plus more ammo dump smoking incidents (so many smoking incidents), and it's a wonder anything gets to the Russian frontline units. Ukraine doesn't have that problem. As for the success of Russian counterstrikes, they mostly killed kids but even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes.

Battle for the Cowshed update: Bakhmut continues to be the focal point of fighting across the entire front. The contrast between what's been destroyed and what little remains of the pre-SMO city is stark, but that's to be expected when a city becomes a 100k casualty meatgrinder for Russia's army to feed the cats and dogs over the last 5 months (Poe's Law in effect). Ukraine's supply lines into the city are intact for now, and their forces have even retaken some positions. Net result? Russia lost ground in April despite all the Mobiks they've thrown at the problem since September 2022. Guess that's why the Pernicious Pipsqueak has become a groomer.

On today's episode of name and shame, it's not Elmo Stench for once! Amnesty International! Turns out the hatchet job which was so ludicrous even the NYT balked at it (don't worry, they still "many people are saying"-ed it) was based on interviews of people in Russian "filtration" camps. Meanwhile, in the real world, Ukraine discovered yet another mass grave proving Russian war crimes. Also Wizards of the Coast for siccing Pinkerton goons on people. Remember when I promised not Elmo? I lied! He's the Thomas Edison of his generation, and I mean that as a slur.

SureJan.jpg. Tankie cope is a strange beast, and I'm not sure how they're going to cope with no GPW Victory Parade. Oh, what's that? A drone attack on the Kremlin? How convenient. Then again, I'd need some cope if my side was getting blown to bits by someone who has Rick & Morty pinup art on their wall. They're probably also shiatting BRICS at South Africa's latest comments.

It's not fair to compare Russia and its army to Mordor and orcs. Plus I'm pretty sure orcs would be smart enough to not give themselves exotic, radiation-caused cancers. About the only thing they agree on is that where there's a whip, there's a way as the beatings will continue until morale improves among Vatniks.

Is this the Ukrainian version of our "BadCosmonaut says нет" meme? Speaking of memes, apparently Russians looting washing machines is really a cultural thing and not just a meme as they flee Poland.

In typical Republican fashion, McCarthy advocates for the pull out method.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

A request from rue_in_winter.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is aliveEx is still massively delusional.

Tracianne's new meds work, getting less fluid build up. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's gushing gam? Infected instep? Hacked heel? Not-quite-putrid pedal? Blighted bone? Whatever it is, it's still malingering despite all the work.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda. And occasionally he channels Roy Batty/Rutger Hauer when discussing what he reads there.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases, assuming no booms. Same things as above. Occasionally his posts are eaten by a grue.

Bob Able's crabs.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

BadCosmonaut's friends got arrested by Lukashenka's NKVD.

Mederu's brother is making good progress recovering from his wounds.

GardenWeasel with a reminder.

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's shoulder surgery went well but now there's also thyroid cancer.

Esion Modnar's joined the list of Farkers with heart problems.

Cobere's gotten even better news from the doctor and the SSA.

fasahdIn memoriam, mom

Dryad Lifetip #1: Don't piss off the secretaries.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, and if the General keeps this up Putin may personally give him more bullets...oh, he means unused ones.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"evacuate"   More like "get on the buses, because we're going to shoot anyone who doesn't as enemies"
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Today's counting in Ukrainian lesson

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 07.05.23
Youtube qsdDCPQcLAg
 
GrogSmash2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harlee: OK, it's Sunday and the report person at the Kyiv Independent is still asleep or whatever, so I'm using the UGS original report as source. Again, good equipment kill numbers today. Total rolling stock kills: 57 pieces of kit.

[Fark user image 850x1129]

[Fark user image 850x743]
[Fark user image 775x1500]
[Fark user image 850x260]


57 pieces today... so well over 200 in the past 4 days alone, and almost half of that is logistics vehicles.

The optimistic view of that is that the southern front is getting the absolute tar blown out of it, and what's left is pretty much starved for ammo and fuel (and with luck, food and vodka for the orcs).  Basically... getting everyone nice and twitchy for the offensive...
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A little something to get your day started

Знищення бронетехніки воїнами 72 ОМБр
Youtube U70nXXZGG0U
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, they FA, now they're in a panic because the FO is just over the horizon?  Good, stampede all the way to Moscow and overrun the Kremlin while you're at it.  A little bit of payback for the events of 2015-16 that culminated in not one but 2 nations deciding to be stupid.  Both Great Britain and USA ate up all that sweet cash flowing into political coffers, just to prove their minions were loyal.  Thanks to the larceny at the top, the rest of both nations will be feeling the fallout for years, if not decades.  Russia needs to cease to exist on the world stage.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.