 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Caffeine Club. Where was the best cup of coffee or tea you ever had, and what made it so great?   (fark.com) divider line
35
    More: CSB, WWE, Yahoo!, Coffee, Television, Pastry, Television and the Public Interest, Carpal bones, Caffeine  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 07 May 2023 at 9:00 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in the early 90's, I was in California working as an independent contractor doing troubleshooting for small companies. Anyway, I was on a job as a favor to my friend Marcellus mediating a waste disposal dispute.

It was stupid early in the morning, so I had Jimmie (the guy whose place I was at) make me a cup of coffee. It was so good, it stopped me dead in my tracks. Even with lots of cream and sugar, I could tell this was some serious gourmet sh*t
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would be tempted to say the cup of coffee in Pension Westfalia right by the Oktoberfest fields, the morning after overindulging.  German coffee was so much richer than American, real cream and sugar.  It was heaven cutting through the brain fog.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the early 90s me and two of my friends rode our antique Harley's; me on my 1957 Panhead chopper, my buddy on his 1947 Knucklehead and his friend on his 1960 Panhead, from Baltimore to Thunder on The Mountain in Coudersport PA. It was 50f and poured rain the entire ride. I cannot remember ever being so wet and cold in my entire life. As we were riding the last stretch up the mountain to Coudersport, we got hit by some massive winds that were shoving the bikes off the road, I mean shoved my bike clear onto the grass on the shoulder, we were forced to pull over under some trees. Our wives/girlfriends were following us with a van with all of our camping gear and a trailer just in case one of the old bikes decided to give us any mechanical trouble, they pulled over behind us. It took about 15 minutes for the wind to die down enough to get going again.

When we roll into town there is a gas station, we pull in to gas up. I go inside and there is fresh hot coffee on the machine, I poor a cup of the dark bitter soup, enjoying the aroma and warm on my hands almost burning me through the paper cup. There is a young woman at the register watching news on a TV and she asks 'You'll just come up the mountain? [we all kind of just nod our heads] Did you see the tornado? News says one just cut through a few miles down the road.'

I am pretty sure that is the best cup of coffee I ever had.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at Waikiki Beach and the hotel we were staying had had this small coffee shop with Kona coffee and every day the line was out the door.  It was the perfect temperature, the perfect roasting level, and the perfect brew time.  No idea how they did it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milan, Italy.  The espresso is incomparable.
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: in the early 90s me and two of my friends rode our antique Harley's; me on my 1957 Panhead chopper, my buddy on his 1947 Knucklehead and his friend on his 1960 Panhead, from Baltimore to Thunder on The Mountain in Coudersport PA. It was 50f and poured rain the entire ride. I cannot remember ever being so wet and cold in my entire life. As we were riding the last stretch up the mountain to Coudersport, we got hit by some massive winds that were shoving the bikes off the road, I mean shoved my bike clear onto the grass on the shoulder, we were forced to pull over under some trees. Our wives/girlfriends were following us with a van with all of our camping gear and a trailer just in case one of the old bikes decided to give us any mechanical trouble, they pulled over behind us. It took about 15 minutes for the wind to die down enough to get going again.

When we roll into town there is a gas station, we pull in to gas up. I go inside and there is fresh hot coffee on the machine, I poor a cup of the dark bitter soup, enjoying the aroma and warm on my hands almost burning me through the paper cup. There is a young woman at the register watching news on a TV and she asks 'You'll just come up the mountain? [we all kind of just nod our heads] Did you see the tornado? News says one just cut through a few miles down the road.'

I am pretty sure that is the best cup of coffee I ever had.


uncoveringpa.comView Full Size
Yeah, it was windy.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

This is a late parrot: snip


Whoa, where was this?

I just realized that I farked up the timeframe, it would have been 97 not early 90s when we went up there. It was a year before I moved to Key West.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think it was the movie Blue with Juliette Binoche. She has a cup of espresso and just barely touches the surface of the coffee with a sugar cube.  The coffee wicks up into the sugar via capillary action. Then, she eats the sugar cube. I did that around 4 or 5 times until Type  II diabetes set in.

That's the only cup of coffee I've ever had. 4 or 5 sugar cubes of coffee.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Flat white in a cafe in Wellington NZ.
Actually had multiple flat whites all over NZ.

Nobody anywhere has managed to make one as good.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Best cup I ever had was the first one of the morning. Always, every time.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There was a Cuban stand on 161st St in Aventura that sold shots at $0.50 in the early 80s. Just the pick me up after a long night on the beach.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A cappuccino from Caffe Tazza d'Oro in Rome. So smooth, sweet without any sugar, just perfect. I've never found a cappuccino since that was anywhere close to as good.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Since this is Fark I'm going to assume there was a typo and you meant MD 20/20. And that would be the time in Vegas I caught coprophagia from drinking orange jubilee off my companions ass.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The best cup of tea is the first one I have on a lazy weekend morning
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vietnamese iced coffee - anywhere. Made with that drip thingy onto condensed milk, then stirred and poured over ice.
 
betawulf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I rented a studio apt near my best friend and would sometimes go to her place for coffee before helping out at the bookshop she was renovating. Her husband made coffee in a moka pot, and served it with heated frothed milk while we chain smoked in their enclosed porch.
I have a moka pot and make a good cup, but it will never compare. Good friends and good conversation adds a remarkable flavor.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Last two nights in Mobile Alabama at an underground speakeasy Las Floriditias.

COFFEE
CAFECITO
Classic Cuban preparation with espumito
3
CAFE AMERICANO
Sweetened Cuban coffes topped with hot water
3
CORTADITO
Sweetened cafecito with half steamed milk
4
CAFE CON LECHE
Steamed milk with sweetened Cuban coffee served in a mug
4
COLADA
Sweetened Cuban coffee togo - share with friends
5
AFTER DINNER COFFEE
BALSERO
Cuban coffee, creme de cacao, vanilla vodka,
poured over condensed milk
8
IRLANDESA
Irish cream, Cuban coffee, whipped cream
8
EL RUSO IN CUBA
A hot White Russian - Cuban coffee, Kahlua, venia vodka, cream
8
PATRIOTA
Cuban coffee, crème de menthe, and rum martini
8
ANTICUADO
Rye whiskey, Cuban coffee, Peychaud's bitters, lemon peel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was never really much of a coffee connoisseur. I'd drink it every morning for purely utilitarian reasons-- wake up, get a jolt of caffeine, get myself moving. My wife on the other hand really appreciates good coffee. When the pandemic hit and we were forced to work from home she decided to buy a really good coffee machine. She did a ton of research and ended up with a Gaggia Cadorna Prestige. Phenomenal machine. It's changed my entire view of the beverage.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's bad coffee but there's no such thing as good coffee. I like coffee because of how it makes me feel. Not because of the flavor.

I do love iced tea but there's not enough caffeine in it to compare to coffee.

/ black please
// like my soul
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tea: I was going to a car shop early on a cool spring morning (for work, not needing repair work). The guy that owned the place was a Brit: "Would you care for a spot o' tea?"
Sure.
He had the china pot with the metal strainer, loose leaf tea, granulated molasses sugar, and real cream. I hardly ever take cream in my tea or coffee, but in that moment, I understood why people do.
 
benelane
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: This is a late parrot: snip

Whoa, where was this?

I just realized that I farked up the timeframe, it would have been 97 not early 90s when we went up there. It was a year before I moved to Key West.


Pretty sure that's Kinzua bridge, about 90 minutes from me in the Allegheny national forest (NW PA). That went down years ago and is now a historical site.

My best cup of coffee wasn't coffee, but yerba mate, on my first trip to Buenos Aires. Gave me a nice little buzz, different from caffeine.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My best cup is everytime i go to this place. The reason is that they know what theyre doing and only carry the best.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I loved all the coffee in Costa Rica but  the one that was most memorable was when we were at the airport to fly home. I just wanted caffeine, so I went to a Burger King for a cup of coffee and was surprised to find that it was as good as anywhere. Who would'a thunk?
 
Realms of the Colon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't say I remember my BEST cup of coffee, but I'm annoyed it took me to age 37 or so to truly appreciate how much better freshly grinded beans are. I'll never go back to pre-grounded.

98% of the coffee I drink is from a home machine so I'm not the best to analyze cafes.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can't say where the best was, but I can tell you that once in Kansas I actually said, "Oh, I ordered coffee and you brought me tea."  I could actually read the writing at the bottom of this cup of "coffee".
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Bearded Lady on 14st, San Francisco. Mid 1990's.
 
WyDave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Can't say where the best was, but I can tell you that once in Kansas I actually said, "Oh, I ordered coffee and you brought me tea."  I could actually read the writing at the bottom of this cup of "coffee".


There's a WWII tale where an American officer in London is brought a beverage in the mess. Takes one sip, tells the mess mate "if this is tea, bring me coffee. If this is coffee, bring me tea."
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In Columbus, Ohio in the mid-80's.  I was staying with a French friend and her husband for a weekend.  Saturday morning she made French roast coffee with sweetened condensed milk.  Up until that point in my life I'd only had Folgers or Maxwell House, mostly instant.  It was like the first cup of real coffee I'd had in my whole life.  Dark, rich, sweet.  Isa's coffee was an awakening.

/I still prefer French roast above all others.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I drink huge amounts of tea, and have all sorts of interesting varieties around.  The one that's probably my favorite I can't get anymore (It was an Adagio Oolong) but there was one off the wall one that stands out

I'd taken a week to ride the GAP/C&O towpath and was coming back on the final day.  It hadn't been a great one- I'd had a flat, my patch kits had failed and I'd had to walk a pretty good way before stumbling on some good Samaritans who had a tube that fit.  The C&O is fairly rough, I was doing it on a bike without a suspension, and it was a typical August hot and humid day.

In short, I was exhausted, covered in dust, way behind schedule and tired of eating trail food.  I pulled into the small town of Hancock and there was a Sheetz there.  I got a greasy hamburger and a liter bottle of cheap ice tea and that was one of the greatest meals I ever had- I drank the first half of that bottle in one swig.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Espresso at Quarto Sombras  in Viejo San Juan after staying up past dawn. Haven't gone in to San Juan since COVID. They're still there though I heard.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't drink coffee until the Navy out of necessity. The stuff on the boat was god-awful but thanks to cream and sugar, or a hot cocoa packet if I felt festive, I could manage to consume it and stay awake. Of course there was a multitude of coffee stands at home with decent espresso and drip, but out of habit it was a latte or had something added to it.

Anyway the wife and I saved enough money after a run so we could stay at Mt Rainier national park in one of the lodges near Paradise. At breakfast I was served coffee in a fancy cup but before I went to dump my "flavor" into it I noticed something different... There wasn't an oil slick on the surface. Apparently when you make coffee outside of an engine room it's not supposed to have a fine sheen on it.

So I tried it, gingerly waiting for the burnt taste to assault my tongue. Nothing. Surely it would instantly turn my stomach sour. Nope. That was a fine cup of coffee, perhaps the finest. I had several.

Bonus tidbit: that was also the weekend I mentioned to the park ranger "Wow, the fog's really coming in isn't it" and he said "Sir, those are clouds" because we were 5400 ft up.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't say it was exactly the best, but it was the most enjoyed. It was from a greasy spoon in my HS neighborhood. My GF, a year younger, was being sent to an all-girl Catholic HS by her mother to keep her away from boys and out of trouble. (That backfired tremendously, but that's another story.) Her school was quite some distance away and required a couple public bus rides. The GF persuaded me to cut a day of school and do the buses with her that she knew what she was doing. I was happy to do it because I'm a gentleman, was concerned for her--and because we had a well-established barter system in which she would trade the sex she also wanted for favors or something from me. (I'm forever grateful to her for telling me the secret that women like sex too; knowing this allowed me to be a decent guy, knowing I'd get sex soon enough if I didn't repel women by being an adolescent jerk. Even wait for women where we are a good match.)

The bus rides went off well and we went to the greasy spoon for coffee afterwards. She'd recently introduced me to coffee, and I liked it. Not the coffee so much but the quarter cup of cream and four heaping teaspoons of sugar mixed with it... We had a nice time sitting and chatting, watching the bustle outside in the commercial district, the adults going about their workday business, buses loading and unloading just outside our booth's window.  We sat there for hours, cup after cup, the sugar and cream containers replaced, the waitresses changing shifts, feeling adult. We'd paid for the first cup, were prepared to pay for more, but the waitresses were ignoring us aside from replacing the coffee and the hideous portions of cream and sugar that went with it. We thought they must be idiots or maybe just liked us. The GF did look especially cute in her Catholic schoolgirl uniform...  It was sometime later that I learned about the concept of a bottomless cup of coffee...

The diner still did well by us. We ate there together for years, and a few years later I became a regular at the bar across the street. Often ate there when leaving the bar, often went over for a meal and went right back to the bar. Could have had those meals at the bar, had them delivered or walked up the block...But I had such warm memories of that afternoon drinking coffee with the GF.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've had many cups of coffee. Cold, hot, Arabica, Columbian. Coffee grown from someone's backyard, even! Starbucks to me is like sipping charred water with coffee flavoring. Too burnt tasting. The good coffee makes you smell it and say "Hello!" I've had a lot of good coffee. That pot brewed at Mom's house. That post meal coffee at Fogo de Chão. But the best coffee is almost always diner coffee. Black as midnight on a moonless night.

Back around 1989, I was working an assignment out in the Pacific Northwest. Stayed at a rustic hotel out in the middle of nowhere central. Two things that changed my life on that trip. One was this heavenly pie, and you know it was made from scratch, with fresh picked cherries. Washington state has a ton of cherry orchards, and I'm telling you this was the best pie I've ever had. The second was the coffee at the dining service at the hotel. I don't know what they did to those beans. I have no clue what temperature they got that water. But it was otherworldly. It was, if you'll excuse me, a damn fine cup of coffee. I've had, I can't tell you how many cups of coffee in my life, and that...that was one of the best.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WyDave: lilbjorn: Can't say where the best was, but I can tell you that once in Kansas I actually said, "Oh, I ordered coffee and you brought me tea."  I could actually read the writing at the bottom of this cup of "coffee".

There's a WWII tale where an American officer in London is brought a beverage in the mess. Takes one sip, tells the mess mate "if this is tea, bring me coffee. If this is coffee, bring me tea."


Related CSB

Mid 80s, I just got to my Navy A-7E squadron right out of A school at Cecil Field FL and they put in me in the coffee mess. I noted that the huge coffee urns were just disgusting, I mean you could see chunks of coffee algae pouring into the cups. So being squared away sailor and wanting to make a good impression, I stay after hours and scour the two huge stainless urns inside and out to a nice bright shine.

Next AM the ordinance chief comes in, hands me his cup, I pour him a cup hand it back and as he is walking out he takes a sip, spins on his heels and throughs the full cup of hot coffee at my head screaming 'Did clean that farking coffee urn?!?!?' Me 'Yes, chief it was gross, there were chunks of shiat coming out of it into people's coffee' Chief 'You dumb farking son a biatch, don't you know how long it takes to properly 'season' a coffee urn? Coffee will be shiat for weeks now. Don't you ever farking clean the inside of that urn again or I will kick farking shiat out of you!' Me 'Uh, OK chief, sorry'

To this day I don't know if he was just farking with me.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I would stop by my Grandmother's house to visit and she would make a pot of coffee in the Percolator.
We would sit in the kitchen and she would berate me for buying butter (it's so expensive!) instead of margarine.  Then she would ask me when I was going to get a "real job" because after all, I had been to college and everything.   Then she would get out her calendar and tell me who called in the last week and what they talked about.  Then she would show me the chair she found in the alley and asked me why anyone would throw something like this out?  It just needed a little refinishing or the seat needed re-caning.

I've never had a better cup of coffee.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.