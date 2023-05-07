 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Space Force gets a Buzz   (thehill.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Moon, NASA, Astronaut, Space exploration, United States Air Force, Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin  
•       •       •

62 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2023 at 9:45 AM (3 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ain't that a punch in the head
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for him. And congrats to him on his wedding.

I still don't know wtf the Space Force is supposed to be for, even after visiting their site.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Good for him. And congrats to him on his wedding.

I still don't know wtf the Space Force is supposed to be for, even after visiting their site.


Right now it's for the defense of satellite communications. With over 7k satellites in orbit, if they were to be taken offline our communications would be crippled. China's Space Force and Russia's Space Force is probably trying to figure out how to do just that. Hell, our Space Force is most likely figuring out how to do that to Russia and China.

It could be much more than that. Imagine shifting all NASA launch costs over to the Space Force by piggybacking. Imagine shifting all costs of NASA running a moonbase just by putting two or three members of the Space Force up there with NASA and declaring it a fort.

When budget time comes around, NASA isn't seen as essential. The military is much much different.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This still won't save you from being a joke, Space Force.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.