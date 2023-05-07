 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ohio man finds EV repairs can be a bit pricey with $42K bill after just a fender bender   (twitter.com) divider line
44
    More: Facepalm, shot  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From his write up it has more to do with it being a pretty truck rather than an electric truck.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They took the glass out to keep it from being damaged
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niche luxury brand. Can't exactly order parts from Rock Auto or scrounge them from a junk yard.  There are only about 22,000 of these on the road to start with.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man buys luxury vehicle, experiences luxury vehicle repair costs.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have never complained about Fark linking to tweets, but farking come on people.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could probably do two electric conversions for about that, so long as the donor vehicles were up to snuff.

Rivian lists only one, instead of the three central Ohio certified shops.  Could two of the "three" mentioned have gone away, or were they just pretending to be certified?  I guess we'll never know.

Ohio
Cleveland Service Center
9601 Granger Road, Cleveland, OH 44125
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rivian and Lucid Weeners quarter earnings tomorrow evening. It could be a disaster.  Both stocks have lost tons of value.  Rivian was trading below $13 per share like a week ago which was the equivalent to there cash on hand at the last earnings call from February.  Meanwhile, Lucid has a sh*t ton of short interest but 60% of the outstanding shares are owned by the Saudi investment sovereign wealth fund. It's going to be an interesting couple of days...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like bullshiat to me.  It's documented?  Show the farking documentation.

But you can be sure that guy in your office that's like "batteries are worse for the environment than fossil fuels" dipshiat will be repeating this.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x439]
I have never complained about Fark linking to tweets, but farking come on people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't tend to see body shops as the bare bones, two guys in a garage around here. The big collision chain franchises have the nicest garages, advertisements on tv, and high salaries. These guys FTA know exactly what they are doing and are taking the insurance carriers for a ride.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
somewhat related:
I have a six year old BMW i3 EV.  It has a carbon fiber shell.   The rest of the body is aluminum and plastic panels.
The carbon fiber shell is great at absorbing energy and protecting occupants. It was designed to be repaired IF  a shop has the proper training.

Problem is that no one in the USA has bothered to get that training. (Germany has certified repair places for this though).  So if the carbon fiber shell is compromised in ANY WAY, the car is totaled.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They removed the glass because they were painting the entire panel. That is best practice for this repair.

I am a master body tech who specializes in aluminum repairs. I was a factory trained Tesla specialist from 2013 to 2018, I am currently Jag / Land Rover Lvl 3 Certified. Anyone genuinely curious about this subject fire away and I will try to answer.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

F-14Tomcat: They removed the glass because they were painting the entire panel. That is best practice for this repair.

I am a master body tech who specializes in aluminum repairs. I was a factory trained Tesla specialist from 2013 to 2018, I am currently Jag / Land Rover Lvl 3 Certified. Anyone genuinely curious about this subject fire away and I will try to answer.


Question 1: Why would this dipshiat not have full coverage on an expensive and custom ride?

Question 2: why are any of us bothering to think this low-quality $8 bot tweet has anything real in it?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw one of the rivian suvs the other day. It's the most $25,000 looking $100,000 suv on the market - quite the accomplishment
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone riding with minimum insurance coverage is playing with fire. it doesn't cost much to get it to reasonable levels. Surprisingly little.
 
Turbozutek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Johnson: somewhat related:
I have a six year old BMW i3 EV.  It has a carbon fiber shell.   The rest of the body is aluminum and plastic panels.
The carbon fiber shell is great at absorbing energy and protecting occupants. It was designed to be repaired IF  a shop has the proper training.

Problem is that no one in the USA has bothered to get that training. (Germany has certified repair places for this though).  So if the carbon fiber shell is compromised in ANY WAY, the car is totaled.


Similar deal with the humble smart car. That Tridion shell it has is made of interesting metal that's powder coated. Not even Mercedes dealers would touch one for repairs and it was 'buy a new Tridion', so: write off.

I see a lot of them in the junkyard here in Canada with what look like VERY minor damage.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rivian rear bumpers are all custom made from Dupont Mithril™, each individually hand-hammered by five-time World's Strongest Man, Rado Stormbrawn, in the belly of Mt. Doom during his off-season. So, of course, they're going to be a little more expensive than the one on your Chevy Cruze.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Johnson: somewhat related:
I have a six year old BMW i3 EV.  It has a carbon fiber shell.   The rest of the body is aluminum and plastic panels.
The carbon fiber shell is great at absorbing energy and protecting occupants. It was designed to be repaired IF  a shop has the proper training.

Problem is that no one in the USA has bothered to get that training. (Germany has certified repair places for this though).  So if the carbon fiber shell is compromised in ANY WAY, the car is totaled.


Huh, was not aware. Shame.

The i3 is a completely bizarre vehicle and I love it
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: I saw one of the rivian suvs the other day. It's the most $25,000 looking $100,000 suv on the market - quite the accomplishment


The SUV is throughly uninteresting. I agree a hundred percent.  Ugh.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Turbozutek: Johnson: somewhat related:
I have a six year old BMW i3 EV.  It has a carbon fiber shell.   The rest of the body is aluminum and plastic panels.
The carbon fiber shell is great at absorbing energy and protecting occupants. It was designed to be repaired IF  a shop has the proper training.

Problem is that no one in the USA has bothered to get that training. (Germany has certified repair places for this though).  So if the carbon fiber shell is compromised in ANY WAY, the car is totaled.

Similar deal with the humble smart car. That Tridion shell it has is made of interesting metal that's powder coated. Not even Mercedes dealers would touch one for repairs and it was 'buy a new Tridion', so: write off.

I see a lot of them in the junkyard here in Canada with what look like VERY minor damage.


Chuckles in Toyota hybrid.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: They removed the glass because they were painting the entire panel. That is best practice for this repair.

I am a master body tech who specializes in aluminum repairs. I was a factory trained Tesla specialist from 2013 to 2018, I am currently Jag / Land Rover Lvl 3 Certified. Anyone genuinely curious about this subject fire away and I will try to answer.


Have you ever met Rado Stormbrawn in person?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Rivian and Lucid Weeners quarter earnings tomorrow evening. It could be a disaster.  Both stocks have lost tons of value.  Rivian was trading below $13 per share like a week ago which was the equivalent to there cash on hand at the last earnings call from February.  Meanwhile, Lucid has a sh*t ton of short interest but 60% of the outstanding shares are owned by the Saudi investment sovereign wealth fund. It's going to be an interesting couple of days...


A lack of available shares doesn't stop Wall Street from selling shares that they don't own yet.  The SEC lets them float as much bogus paper as they like for a small fee.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So you should not drive an electric vehicle if you can only afford liability?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The guy has 88 in his name, and stans Elon.  Why are we sparing brain cycles on him again?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Lucid Weeners quarter earnings tomorrow evening. It could be a disaster.


And just like that, I've found both my new band name and porn name.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: Anyone riding with minimum insurance coverage is playing with fire. it doesn't cost much to get it to reasonable levels. Surprisingly little.



Surprising little over liability?  I'd agree with that, but liability is ridiculously over priced these days. . .mostly to justify the upscale to more comprehensive coverage.

But here's the kicker: cars have never been more reliable.  It's very easy to keep a corolla on the road for 20+ years.   And year after year the dead minimum coverage just to keep a reliable car on the road is almost as much as a brand new model.

It's past ridiculous at this point.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Johnson: somewhat related:
I have a six year old BMW i3 EV.  It has a carbon fiber shell.   The rest of the body is aluminum and plastic panels.
The carbon fiber shell is great at absorbing energy and protecting occupants. It was designed to be repaired IF  a shop has the proper training.

Problem is that no one in the USA has bothered to get that training. (Germany has certified repair places for this though).  So if the carbon fiber shell is compromised in ANY WAY, the car is totaled.


[exaggerated sigh] Mo' money, mo' problems, amirite? [offers fist bump]
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is making me relive meetings where people who were advocating for repairabilty were shouted down by managers for implying that our products might someday need repairs. There are probably a few Rivian people shaking in rage trying to convince themselves not to send "I told you so" emails.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hmmm, I'll just go down to the collision shop and get that little boop sorted out, how bad can it be?

I'm sorry sir, that was a catastrophic boop, because of the nature of the boop we had to remove the charging ports,
and because of that, we have to change the battery charger, which necessitates the removal of the battery, which lead us to take out the motor, which lead us to remove your seats, so we could pull out your radio so we could
grab you by the ankles and hoist you upside down and shake you violently over a net to collect all your money.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DAMN YOU, SCIENCE OF ECONOMICS! DAMN YOU AND YOUR "SUPPLY AND DEMAND" TO HELL!
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Have you ever met Rado Stormbrawn in person?



Trained him.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

question_dj: Man buys luxury vehicle, experiences luxury vehicle repair costs.


The unbearable unfairness of being
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Surprising little over liability?


That's the thing. A small mistake can have you on the hook for six figures. Cars and especially trucks have become ridiculously expensive. Minimum coverage laws have not kept pace.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: F-14Tomcat: They removed the glass because they were painting the entire panel. That is best practice for this repair.

I am a master body tech who specializes in aluminum repairs. I was a factory trained Tesla specialist from 2013 to 2018, I am currently Jag / Land Rover Lvl 3 Certified. Anyone genuinely curious about this subject fire away and I will try to answer.

Have you ever met Rado Stormbrawn in person?


Name three songs
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

noitsnot: The guy has 88 in his name, and stans Elon.  Why are we sparing brain cycles on him again?


He lives in Western Australia too. So if it really is his vehicle that price is in Oz$ and probably includes shipping from the US. Air freight if he want it done fast. Anyone know anything about Aussie car insurance standards? Would they require collision insurance on a car loan like in the US?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: The Pope of Manwich Village: F-14Tomcat: They removed the glass because they were painting the entire panel. That is best practice for this repair.

I am a master body tech who specializes in aluminum repairs. I was a factory trained Tesla specialist from 2013 to 2018, I am currently Jag / Land Rover Lvl 3 Certified. Anyone genuinely curious about this subject fire away and I will try to answer.

Have you ever met Rado Stormbrawn in person?

Name three songs


The only one I can think of right now is his fantastic cover of Physical by Olivia Newton John.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Johnson: somewhat related:
I have a six year old BMW i3 EV.  It has a carbon fiber shell.   The rest of the body is aluminum and plastic panels.
The carbon fiber shell is great at absorbing energy and protecting occupants. It was designed to be repaired IF  a shop has the proper training.

Problem is that no one in the USA has bothered to get that training. (Germany has certified repair places for this though).  So if the carbon fiber shell is compromised in ANY WAY, the car is totaled.


Not to mention the extra cost for adding turn signals to a BMW...
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

question_dj: Man buys luxury vehicle, experiences luxury vehicle repair costs.


No no this is why electric cars are the devil and we should go back to driving nice cheap ford pickups
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Johnson: somewhat related:
I have a six year old BMW i3 EV.  It has a carbon fiber shell.   The rest of the body is aluminum and plastic panels.
The carbon fiber shell is great at absorbing energy and protecting occupants. It was designed to be repaired IF  a shop has the proper training.

Problem is that no one in the USA has bothered to get that training. (Germany has certified repair places for this though).  So if the carbon fiber shell is compromised in ANY WAY, the car is totaled.

[exaggerated sigh] Mo' money, mo' problems, amirite? [offers fist bump]


I bought it off-lease for under 20K from Carmax.
I know that on Fark, I am supposed to be driving a Corolla worth $5K that I got for $2K, so I apologize for stepping out of line.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sorry his truck didn't burst into flames with him in it.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: noitsnot: The guy has 88 in his name, and stans Elon.  Why are we sparing brain cycles on him again?

He lives in Western Australia too. So if it really is his vehicle that price is in Oz$ and probably includes shipping from the US. Air freight if he want it done fast. Anyone know anything about Aussie car insurance standards? Would they require collision insurance on a car loan like in the US?


It happened in Ohio.  The shop did everything it could possibly justify billing.  The owner is over-involved in the details of the process.  The guy in Perth is a nazi incel.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: Anyone riding with minimum insurance coverage is playing with fire. it doesn't cost much to get it to reasonable levels. Surprisingly little.


Old-man-like typing detected. Yeah, for me I could get full coverage and still be able to eat. Let me add my son to my policy. Wait, it is going to cost how much? Oh, holy hell.

Minimum it is.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: F-14Tomcat: They removed the glass because they were painting the entire panel. That is best practice for this repair.

I am a master body tech who specializes in aluminum repairs. I was a factory trained Tesla specialist from 2013 to 2018, I am currently Jag / Land Rover Lvl 3 Certified. Anyone genuinely curious about this subject fire away and I will try to answer.

Question 1: Why would this dipshiat not have full coverage on an expensive and custom ride?

Question 2: why are any of us bothering to think this low-quality $8 bot tweet has anything real in it?


a-hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

/ made my Sunday morning.
// tx!
 
