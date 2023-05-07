 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Good: Your city's subway system adds 6 new stations out your way. Bad: someday, they're going to add them to the posted maps, and then everyone will know about them   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Train, Green Line (MBTA), Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Vehicle, most current Green Line maps, train cars, Map, Tufts University  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2023 not having digital maps
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here they name the lines after the last stop on the line... so they keep getting renamed.  It makes it hard for people who have old info like "catch the whatever line train" and the old name is hidden on a huge map.

It is even more fun when they won't use the major towns and you have to hunt for the station names and the line name is a town that has about 20 people that no one outside of the train staff have ever heard of.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of the truisms of life is that, no matter what the situation might be, the Pernice Brothers have a song for just that occasion.  Or, at least, a tune that's vaguely analogous to that occasion.  And, failing that, you can just have a toe-tapper that mentions one of the neighborhoods mentioned in the article.

Somerville
Youtube eNLpga3Crqk
 
olorin604
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have they even started the steering committe to form the exploratory committee to determine the need for new maps yet??
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: 2023 not having digital maps


Eh, nothing wrong with old-school...their screens don't fail, or require electricity.

/we ever get them, they'll sit in the T's warehouse for several years
//their turnaround is ludicrous compared to modern industrial j.i.t. standards
///like, they rival horse-and-buggy, Pony Express timetables
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

olorin604: Have they even started the steering committe to form the exploratory committee to determine the need for new maps yet??


I think we're losing sight here of the real issue:  what are we going to call ourselves.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PunGent: leeksfromchichis: 2023 not having digital maps

Eh, nothing wrong with old-school...their screens don't fail, or require electricity.

/we ever get them, they'll sit in the T's warehouse for several years
//their turnaround is ludicrous compared to modern industrial j.i.t. standards
///like, they rival horse-and-buggy, Pony Express timetables


Or they can go the DC way... spend $250k or so was putting out updated maps, then a month or so later have Congress insist that they have to rename one of the stations or they won't get any money, so they had to do it all over again

/thinks they should've renamed Stadium/Armory to RFK so long as they were changing National Airport
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bah. NO map required. It's so simple.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why would you eat at a Subway while in a city? I understand if you're on a long road trip and there is nothing else for miles and you need to take a dump, but not in a city with proper food.
 
PunGent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Bah. NO map required. It's so simple.

[Fark user image 640x640]


Is that yellow line the mythical Urban Ring Project?

You tease :)
 
