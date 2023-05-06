 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 940: "Happy Farktography Anniversary 18".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Happy Farktography Anniversary 18

Description: Farktography is all grown up-It's Farktography's 18th anniversary! Post your highest vote getters or favorite photos since May 2022. Prior contest entries allowed but not required; prior entries, HDR, stacked, stitched & text-added photos eligible only if used in a contest since 5/11/22.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wintry panorama above town from #913, Moody Monochrome
Pentax 6x7 loaded with Ultrafine 100 35mm film
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ewam Garden of One Thousand Buddhas from #924, Houses of the Holy
Full spectrum Olympus EPL-7, 720nm filter
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A recent favorite, haven't had a contest to post it in, so...
Full spectrum EPL-7, 720nm filter, F0.95 35mm lens, swapped to monochrome
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




/inside my washing machine
//tied for 1st in Simply Beautiful
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIMG1074 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/Sea turtle
//1st place In the Pink
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



DSC_0150 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/snake
//9th place Abstraction
///my most viewed photo of the year on Flickr
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Honey bee from #934, Free For All 3
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Feral from #913, Moody Monochrome
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Preening heron, not previously submitted
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"New Germantown Covered Bridge"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Ocean City Boardwalk Entrance"

August 2022
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Skinny Stone Path"

Greenwood Furnace State Park near Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

Taken July 2022.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Shenandoah Dreams

First Place #936 In The Dark of Night
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Adolescent Curiosity

First Place #934 Free For All 3
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Sass

Towards the end of a photoshoot last May
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
From the Rhapsody in Blue theme, January 2023
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Lucy calls shenanigans, not from a contest, just a favorite from this year.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
From the "Open Mic 2" theme
Fark user imageView Full Size

Water Droplet Parasol by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From the "Hot as H" theme
Fark user imageView Full Size

Horn by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From the "Mellow Yellow" theme
Fark user imageView Full Size

Waffle House by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
