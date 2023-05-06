 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Fox News skips right past all the "thoughts and prayers" stuff and goes for "have a plan to kill everyone you meet"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Other countries are issuing travel advisories for their citizens who want to visit the US. They are right to do so
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Be polite" and "be efficient" conspicuously absent.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm glad I'm in California where this kind of thing happens slightly less often than Texas.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's astonishing how transparent the Republicans are about how they'd rather society break down rather than stop cashing NRA checks.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For some reason, the authorities haven't said what gun he used. Do the guns have privacy rights now?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That last bit is a quote from then General James Mattis speaking to marines in Iraq.
Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.'
According to the same report, Mattis advised his Marines in Iraq to stay vigilant. In that vein, he also once said, "There is only one 'retirement plan' for terrorists."


However, it it not his most eye popping quote.

It's quite fun to shoot them, you know. It's a hell of a hoot. It's fun to shoot some people.'
In 2005, he offered this commentary on war: "You go into Afghanistan, you got guys who slap women around for five years because they didn't wear a veil. You know, guys like that ain't got no manhood left anyway. So it's a hell of a lot of fun to shoot them."
He continued: "Actually it's quite fun to fight them, you know. It's a hell of a hoot. It's fun to shoot some people. I'll be right up there with you. I like brawling."
At the time, after the remarks made some waves, Marine commandant Gen. Michael Hagee noted that Mattis "often speaks with a great deal of candor."

And one good bit of advice...

"Engage your brain before you engage your weapon."
Mattis, a student of counterinsurgency tactics and strategy, sent this advice to his Marine unit only a few hours before they helped kick off the 2003 invasion of Iraq. "While we will move swiftly and aggressively against those who resist, we will treat all others with decency, demonstrating chivalry and soldierly compassion for people who have endured a lifetime under Saddam's oppression," he wrote.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember with Obama Weapons of Choice was:
Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins - Weapon Of Choice [Official 4k Video]
Youtube wCDIYvFmgW8
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

anuran: Other countries are issuing travel advisories for their citizens who want to visit the US. They are right to do so


How about the travel advisory that black people would give their brothers and sisters:  BE WOKE. Keep your eyes and ears open and you mouth shut. I may have added that third bit myself, but it is good advice if you are going among, fools, scoundrels and angry, violent crackers, So the blacks may have it with my love and respect.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait wait wait... I was assured that once Fox lost the Dominion suit, they would learn their lesson and change their ways.  Are you telling me that the pollyannas don't know what the f*ck they're talking about?  NO WAY!!!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wait wait wait... I was assured that once Fox lost the Dominion suit, they would learn their lesson and change their ways.  Are you telling me that the pollyannas don't know what the f*ck they're talking about?  NO WAY!!!


Have they talked about about an individual company that can sue them?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only acceptable solution to the problem of gun violence is for there to be even more guns, and yet the problem only seems to get worse and worse. What is it they say about doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: The only acceptable solution to the problem of gun violence is for there to be even more guns, and yet the problem only seems to get worse and worse. What is it they say about doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?


Wait I know the answer to this. It involves the laffer curve and tax cuts
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brantgoose: anuran: Other countries are issuing travel advisories for their citizens who want to visit the US. They are right to do so

How about the travel advisory that black people would give their brothers and sisters:  BE WOKE. Keep your eyes and ears open and you mouth shut. I may have added that third bit myself, but it is good advice if you are going among, fools, scoundrels and angry, violent crackers, So the blacks may have it with my love and respect.


Mostly, stay far away from American police. Be suspicious of Redneckus Robusticus Americanus.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's what the mass shooters are thinking.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
👏 this 👏 is 👏 terr 👏 or 👏 ism 👏
 
mistahtom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are they virtue signaling something related to the planned government shutdown and debt limit default?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. They actually said that. Damn.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Especially if you touch my stuff.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
