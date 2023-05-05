 Skip to content
(VT Digger)   Ah, Vermont. Where you can shoot a guy on his own property, tell him to get f*cked when he asks you to call 911, and the police will just let you go home. And the guy you shot? He and his family have to move away. And it don't bother you a bit   (vtdigger.org) divider line
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben and Jerry arguing over which flavors to keep again.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vtdigger.orgView Full Size


'Murika
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If American shiatbird Boomer were a picture:

vtdigger.orgView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, the old fart admitted it to the cops & straight up said he had no remorse. Fark that "he has nowhere else to go" bullshiat. There's a perfectly good cell, because he's a danger to the public & should be held without bail.

He's allowed to leave his home for medical purposes. "I wasn't trying to kill that 5 year old at the doctor's office, just wanted her to shut up." "That man was looking at me disrepectfully so I done did shot him in the leg to teach him respect." "That nurse was looking like she needed a good dickin!"

Why TF did the judge even *ask* why the DA wanted him released on curfew? Fark that, overrule the DA's crony ass. I wonder how they're related or what ol' boys club they're in together?
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I may have misread something, but there is no situation where coming back with a gun is anywhere in the ballpark of the correct decision.
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bslim: If American shiatbird Boomer were a picture:

[vtdigger.org image 240x300]


F U I got mine.jpeg
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Live by the gun die by the gun....
No really, go find a way to off yourself with that pea shooter.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"On Thursday afternoon, Morrell shot Temple in the torso with a .22-caliber revolver, according to Baker's document, which was filed in court. He remained at the scene and was taken into custody by responding police."

JFC, subby.
 
