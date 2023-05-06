 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Decepticons begin attack on Boston   (wmur.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
New Boston. New Hampshire.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Perhaps there was more than meets the eye.
 
JustinZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's happened before.
jeffjacoby.comView Full Size
jeffjacoby.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustinZ: It's happened before.
[jeffjacoby.com image 600x450][jeffjacoby.com image 600x450]


Never 5 get
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were bound to get fed up eventually

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston's in Massachusettes
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Venetian Snares- einstein-rosen bridge
Youtube TiUfwNag-V8
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(She's picking flypepper from sh*t)

/(she's polish)
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to call Shia LaBeouf.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Transformahs: Morah dan meets yah eye
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Marm Wahlberg has Optimus Prjme in a barn but he's too busy beating on an Asian immigrant at the moment.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Someone needs to call Shia LaBeouf.


I think they suffered enough
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: New Boston. New Hampshire.


Aw, they missed the original, so they made their own. Cute.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: New Boston. New Hampshire.


New Boston, just like the Old Boston except Newer
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.