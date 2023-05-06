 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Mage casts magic missile, wins Kentucky Derby   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Spiffy, Preakness Stakes, Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, Horse racing, Jockey, New York, Churchill Downs, 149th Kentucky Derby  
•       •       •

687 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 06 May 2023 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how many other horses died, of say the spell was Death Ward.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
five horses scratched?

NBA fans: "WIN A REAL DERBY!!"
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haste seems more appropriate
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: five horses scratched?

NBA fans: "WIN A REAL DERBY!!"


7 dead horses
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 dead horses...but the winning jockey was George Santos!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: gameshowhost: five horses scratched?

NBA fans: "WIN A REAL DERBY!!"

7 dead horses


wtf i just looked that up and WTF it's like a mafia bet rigging plot for a shiatty movie
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally misread that as "Marge casts magic missile"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half the field had their legs explode during the race.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: Half the field had their legs explode during the race.


And the horses didn't do so well either.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3-year-old chestnut colt
Damn, these race horses crest to the peaks of accomplishment early
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now slated to cast lvl 8 Cock of the Infinite and Mighty F*ck of the beyondness before impregnating mares for the rest of his days
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Now slated to cast lvl 8 Cock of the Infinite and Mighty F*ck of the beyondness before impregnating mares for the rest of his days


"If there any mares there, i want to dooooo them"

seems appropriate at the moment.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed just before the race it was 16 to 1.  Damn should have bet I guess
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently under interrogation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: gameshowhost: five horses scratched?

NBA fans: "WIN A REAL DERBY!!"

7 dead horses


Diana's Curse keeps landing like Scud missiles.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: gameshowhost: five horses scratched?

NBA fans: "WIN A REAL DERBY!!"

7 dead horses


Goddammit Solas!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
a-MAGE-ing
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"...........Beetle-baummmm..."
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Damn.  :(
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: 7 dead horses...but the winning jockey was George Santos!!!

[Fark user image 680x564]


Santos won the Derby, but not as the jockey. HE WAS THE HORSE!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Badmoodman: 7 dead horses...but the winning jockey was George Santos!!!

[Fark user image 680x564]

Santos won the Derby, but not as the jockey. HE WAS THE HORSE!


Well, the back half, anyway.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Private_Citizen: gameshowhost: five horses scratched?

NBA fans: "WIN A REAL DERBY!!"

7 dead horses

wtf i just looked that up and WTF it's like a mafia bet rigging plot for a shiatty movie


It's a wealthy racket that needs to be outlawed.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PirateKing: ChrisDe: Badmoodman: 7 dead horses...but the winning jockey was George Santos!!!

[Fark user image 680x564]

Santos won the Derby, but not as the jockey. HE WAS THE HORSE!

Well, the back half, anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: gameshowhost: Private_Citizen: gameshowhost: five horses scratched?

NBA fans: "WIN A REAL DERBY!!"

7 dead horses

wtf i just looked that up and WTF it's like a mafia bet rigging plot for a shiatty movie

It's a wealthy racket that needs to be outlawed.


Horses
Youtube Byhux89CF_Y
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
6 dead horses? Sounds like the work of a gazebo.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: [Fark user image 425x401]


Is "helee" a gaming term? A search just comes up with it being a French girl's name.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now making a living with his meat missile.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
rich farks treating horses publicly the way they treat the public privately.  run them til they die and then sell the corpse to the knackers.  when it all comes down some of it will land on them i hope.
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Has subby been reading Orlando Sánchez books?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: 6 dead horses? Sounds like the work of a gazebo.


A gazebo?  What color was it?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Why yes, seven of them actually. But try using this movie poster today.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.