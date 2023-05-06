 Skip to content
(The Smithsonian)   Today's the anniversary of the Hindenburg disaster. Sailors guarding the wreckage had a tough time keeping the locals from scavenging souvenirs. Apparently Muricans were Muricans even in 1937   (airandspace.si.edu) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not just Americans.  It's a very human reaction to take trophies. Some are nice, some are personal, and some are macabre. But there's always a bunch of people who do it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just wait till you hear that Germans took pieces of the Berlin Wall when it was torn down.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Terrible to fat shame a manatee by naming it after a blimp.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every town and FD around here has pieces of the WTC as shrines.  What's the difference?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trophy takers are nothing new. If you collected every supposed piece of the "true cross" you'd likely have enough lumber to build Noah's ark from scratch.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Floridians were scavenging for wreckage of the Challenger.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TANS Perú Flight 204 was looted real bad. They stole the flight data recorder and damaged it to the point where it couldn't be read.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, this was the infamy date thing. Big deal at the time.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

djkutch: Yeah, this was the infamy date thing. Big deal at the time.


It's where also "Oh, the humanity!" was coined.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorized these a couple years ago

Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya'll are slippin'.
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby does know what a relic is, right?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: [Fark user image 800x450]


Missed it by that much.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: TANS Perú Flight 204 was looted real bad. They stole the flight data recorder and damaged it to the point where it couldn't be read.


Not gonna lie, that's impressive. Those things are designed to literally survive a plane crash, but human recklessness is more powerful than anything.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Subby does know what a relic is, right?


I'm sure if they've been around here long they do - relics post all the time ;p
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a natural thing for people to collect trophies or such from disasters as well as triumphs. It is a way of feeling like you are part of something bigger then you.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: cman: TANS Perú Flight 204 was looted real bad. They stole the flight data recorder and damaged it to the point where it couldn't be read.

Not gonna lie, that's impressive. Those things are designed to literally survive a plane crash, but human recklessness is more powerful than anything.


You can fireproof, bombproof, bulletproof - ain't no such thing as human-proof though
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x850]


For some reason that photo reminds me of taking a piss a few days after dating subby's mom.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
choose color, manatee gray
this did not go over well...

UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Come on, man!  Let me in!  My wife really wanted a collarbone or a femur!"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Red Shirt Blues: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x850]

For some reason that photo reminds me of taking a piss a few days after dating subby's mom.


I was snarking along those lines but couldn't come up with anything.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: [Fark user image 259x195]


Fun fact:

When that episode aired it was closer in time to the Hindenburg disaster (41 years) than the episode is to today (45 years).

My idea of fun may be skewed.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that this is the anniversary, considering that most of the victims of the Hindenburg disaster were Americans coming home after the coronation of the last King of England.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took an inappropriate souvenir once.  I was in New Orleans, at the grave site of voodoo queen Marie Laveau.  She's in one of those cool NO raised grave sites.

Anyway, it looked like they resurface parts of it every so often.  A part of the structure was about to chip off, so I broke off the little piece and took it home.

My life hasn't been going well since.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: unchellmatt: [Fark user image 800x450]

Missed it by that much.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh the
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whenever there was a public lynching, people would grab souvenirs from the victims.  It's as American as baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hmm...Americans in Germany...in 1937...two years before a certain someone invaded Poland...I wonder what those Americans were doing there.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Interesting that this is the anniversary, considering that most of the victims of the Hindenburg disaster were Americans coming home after the coronation of the last King of England.


Coronation of George VI took place on May 12th, 1937.

Hindenburg disaster happened 6 days earlier.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Wessoman: Interesting that this is the anniversary, considering that most of the victims of the Hindenburg disaster were Americans coming home after the coronation of the last King of England.

Coronation of George VI took place on May 12th, 1937.

Hindenburg disaster happened 6 days earlier.


That's right, the tickets were booked for the return flight. My bad!

So I guess a lot of people missed the coronation but were treated to another horrific spectacle instead.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Souvenir hunters and scavengers have been around since forever. Probably the first guy trampled by a mammoth was looted by his tribesmen thinking "Og not miss spear...and this nice flint knife, shame to leave here just because trampled."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Whenever there was a public lynching, people would grab souvenirs from the victims.  It's as American as baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and Chevrolet.


https://anthonypignataro.com/2021/03/29/john-mcgraw-baseball-and-lynching-souvenirs/
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We still have to see if Hindenburg succeeds in sending Icahn down in flames.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cman: Just wait till you hear that Germans took pieces of the Berlin Wall when it was torn down.


puckrock2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djkutch: Yeah, this was the infamy date thing. Big deal at the time.


Uh, no: that was December 7, 1941.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt Declares War on Japan (Full Speech) | War Archives
Youtube lK8gYGg0dkE
 
