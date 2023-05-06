 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Colorado family who bought a home at least don't have to worry about MICE in the walls   (people.com) divider line
24
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We replaced our really old adobe house in Colorado for the same reason.  Great snake habitat inside those walls.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

little big man: We replaced our really old adobe house in Colorado for the same reason.  Great snake habitat inside those walls.


You live in Photoshop?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't have a single snake gif.  I've failed you.

I do have a snakeskin in a glass box on my coffee table, you can have a photo of that instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: I don't have a single snake gif.  I've failed you.

I do have a snakeskin in a glass box on my coffee table, you can have a photo of that instead.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Neato!
Great conversation piece. Which species?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Ultimate Snake
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Redh8t: Lady J: I don't have a single snake gif.  I've failed you.

I do have a snakeskin in a glass box on my coffee table, you can have a photo of that instead.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Neato!
Great conversation piece. Which species?


dunno!  found it in the jungle in Peru.  it had just been shed- still damp, across the trail.

but it was perfect.  you can even see the clear scales from over the eyes.

I picked it up and carried it back really carefully, then dried it really carefully, then packed it etc... and got it home safe and intact.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


lol, snake jazz
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.zenfs.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I want these motherfarking snakes out of my motherfarking house!
 
Picklehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: [media.zenfs.com image 850x425]


Shaking my wrinkled hand in your face! Damn you! :)
 
goodluckwiththat [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And that's why I live in a 2nd floor condo.  No snakes.
I miss geckos.  Those little things climed the walls and into my heart ❤
 
Taima
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of course it didn't have mice, it had snakes!!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I want these motherfarking snakes out of my motherfarking house!

Shaking my wrinkled hand in your face! Damn you! :)


This is a family-friendly forum - didn't you mean, "I want these melon-farming snakes out of my Monday-to-Friday house !"?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: And that's why I live in a 2nd floor condo.  No snakes.
I miss geckos.  Those little things climed the walls and into my heart ❤


Snakes can climb.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They look harmless. Unlike MF snakes!

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


/cats probably won't like them
 
thornhill
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: And that's why I live in a 2nd floor condo.  No snakes.
I miss geckos.  Those little things climed the walls and into my heart ❤


You think snakes can't climb?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it's possible there could be a snake den below the garage.

And the snakes are burrowing up through the concrete slab and sill plate to get into the walls?
 
Azz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: goodluckwiththat: And that's why I live in a 2nd floor condo.  No snakes.
I miss geckos.  Those little things climed the walls and into my heart ❤

Snakes can climb.


My biggest fear is a snake crawling up my pant leg and biting me in the dick
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Garter snakes are harmless.

Friendly guys.
 
bud jones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
dang,  i was hoping it was owls.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image image 691x900]


At first glance, it looks like he has a purse under his right arm.
 
